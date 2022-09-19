ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fiona swipes Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico faces big cleanup

CAYEY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico, where most people remained without electricity or running water and rescuers used heavy equipment to lift survivors to safety. The storm’s eye passed close to Grand Turk, the small British territory’s capital island, on Tuesday morning after the government imposed a curfew and urged people to flee flood-prone areas. Storm surge could raise water levels there by as much as 5 to 8 feet above normal, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. While the storm was still lashing the archipelago late Tuesday, officials reported only a handful of downed trees and electric posts and no deaths. However, they noted that telecommunications on Grand Turk were severely affected. “Fiona definitely has battled us over the last few hours, and we’re not out of the thick of it yet,” said Akierra Missick, minister of physical planning and infrastructure development.
Daily Mail

Puerto Ricans and Dominicans emerge to discover devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona: Shocking pictures show the islands once again broken by Mother Nature - as Bermuda braces for impact

Puerto Ricans emerged to deal with catastrophic flooding and devastation after Hurricane Fiona left the tropical island on its knees once again as the death toll rises to two. Horrific photos showed the island sinking into the muddy water as levels rise above the homes and cars. Residents were seen attempting to pick up the pieces and revive their homes after the worst of the storm passed into the Dominican Republic on Monday.
CBS Philly

Hurricane Fiona knocks out power to all of Puerto Rico, governor says

The eye of newly formed Hurricane Fiona neared the coast of Puerto Rico on Sunday — already leaving hundreds of thousands without power and threatening to dump "historic" levels of rain. Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi posted on Facebook on Sunday afternoon that "the electrical system is currently out of service" for the entire island. The National Hurricane Center said that radar data indicated Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico near Punta Tocon at 3:20 pm ET. It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.Forecasters said the downpour was expected to produce landslides and catastrophic flooding,...
NBC News

All of Puerto Rico without power after Hurricane Fiona makes landfall

Puerto Rico was without power as nightfall approached Sunday amid catastrophic flooding, hurricane-force winds and the destruction of at least one bridge, five years nearly to the day after Hurricane Maria devastated the island. Hurricane Fiona made landfall at 3:20 p.m. and quickly caused upheaval, with government officials saying they...
CBS DFW

Fiona slams Dominican Republic after knocking out power in Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona roared over the Dominican Republic on Monday after knocking out power across all of Puerto Rico, causing damage the governor said was "catastrophic."No deaths had been reported, but authorities in the U.S. territory said it was too early to know the full scope of damage from an expansive storm that was still forecast to unleash torrential rain across Puerto Rico on Monday.Up to 30 inches was forecast for Puerto Rico's southern region. As much as 15 inches were projected for the eastern Dominican Republic."It's important people understand that this is not over," said Ernesto Morales, a meteorologist with...
GreenMatters

Tropical Storm Gaston Forms Just After Hurricane Fiona Slams Puerto Rico

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, nearly 2,000 miles off the coast of Portugal in the mid-Atlantic, Tropical Storm Gaston formed overnight. It started making its way northeast, sustaining maximum winds upwards of 65 miles per hour. It's expected to strengthen over the next few days, though hopefully, it won't end up impacting people on land, as many are still recovering from the devastation from Hurricane Fiona.
