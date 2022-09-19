Read full article on original website
Related
At least 2 dead in Puerto Rico after 'unbelievable' Hurricane Fiona
At least two people have died in Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Fiona, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi told CNN, as rescuers scrambled to save flooding victims.
Tropical Storm Fiona heads to the Caribbean. Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands under storm watch
Tropical Storm Fiona is now forecast to approach hurricane strength in the Caribbean early next week, after Hurricane Hunters found a stronger storm than expected.
Videos show Hurricane Fiona battering Puerto Rico
As Hurricane Fiona began battering Puerto Rico's shores, people filmed the effects of the fierce storm.Sept. 18, 2022.
WATCH: Hurricane Fiona Sweeps Away Entire Bridge in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday, and reports from the island have been brutal. Reports indicate that the entire island lost power in the wake of the hurricane. Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico, near Punta Tocon, at 3:20 p.m. ET Sunday....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fiona swipes Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico faces big cleanup
CAYEY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico, where most people remained without electricity or running water and rescuers used heavy equipment to lift survivors to safety. The storm’s eye passed close to Grand Turk, the small British territory’s capital island, on Tuesday morning after the government imposed a curfew and urged people to flee flood-prone areas. Storm surge could raise water levels there by as much as 5 to 8 feet above normal, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. While the storm was still lashing the archipelago late Tuesday, officials reported only a handful of downed trees and electric posts and no deaths. However, they noted that telecommunications on Grand Turk were severely affected. “Fiona definitely has battled us over the last few hours, and we’re not out of the thick of it yet,” said Akierra Missick, minister of physical planning and infrastructure development.
Fiona drenched Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: Where’s the storm going next?
What was Hurricane Fiona’s effect on the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico? The Category 1 hurricane is expected to gain strength as she reaches Bahamas. By the time she reaches Bermuda, she may be a Category 3. And she could reach Atlantic Canada, though her impact on the U.S. will be in the form of rip currents and surges on the East Coast.
Puerto Ricans and Dominicans emerge to discover devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona: Shocking pictures show the islands once again broken by Mother Nature - as Bermuda braces for impact
Puerto Ricans emerged to deal with catastrophic flooding and devastation after Hurricane Fiona left the tropical island on its knees once again as the death toll rises to two. Horrific photos showed the island sinking into the muddy water as levels rise above the homes and cars. Residents were seen attempting to pick up the pieces and revive their homes after the worst of the storm passed into the Dominican Republic on Monday.
Hurricane Fiona knocks out power to all of Puerto Rico, governor says
The eye of newly formed Hurricane Fiona neared the coast of Puerto Rico on Sunday — already leaving hundreds of thousands without power and threatening to dump "historic" levels of rain. Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi posted on Facebook on Sunday afternoon that "the electrical system is currently out of service" for the entire island. The National Hurricane Center said that radar data indicated Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico near Punta Tocon at 3:20 pm ET. It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.Forecasters said the downpour was expected to produce landslides and catastrophic flooding,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Fiona slams Turks and Caicos as Category 3 storm, heads for Bermuda
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hurricane Fiona slammed into the Turks and Caicos Islands as a powerful Category 3 storm on Tuesday, dumping heavy rains and triggering floods on the Caribbean archipelago after cutting a path of destruction through the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.
Second Hurricane Could Form in Atlantic; Will it Make Landfall?
Last week, Hurricane Danielle became the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season.
All of Puerto Rico without power after Hurricane Fiona makes landfall
Puerto Rico was without power as nightfall approached Sunday amid catastrophic flooding, hurricane-force winds and the destruction of at least one bridge, five years nearly to the day after Hurricane Maria devastated the island. Hurricane Fiona made landfall at 3:20 p.m. and quickly caused upheaval, with government officials saying they...
Fiona slams Dominican Republic after knocking out power in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona roared over the Dominican Republic on Monday after knocking out power across all of Puerto Rico, causing damage the governor said was "catastrophic."No deaths had been reported, but authorities in the U.S. territory said it was too early to know the full scope of damage from an expansive storm that was still forecast to unleash torrential rain across Puerto Rico on Monday.Up to 30 inches was forecast for Puerto Rico's southern region. As much as 15 inches were projected for the eastern Dominican Republic."It's important people understand that this is not over," said Ernesto Morales, a meteorologist with...
Hundreds stranded across Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona destroys roads
Hurricane Fiona left hundreds stranded across Puerto Rico after smashing roads and bridges, with authorities struggling to reach people four days after the storm smacked the US territory, causing historic flooding. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 130mph on Thursday morning and was...
Tropical Storm Gaston Forms Just After Hurricane Fiona Slams Puerto Rico
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, nearly 2,000 miles off the coast of Portugal in the mid-Atlantic, Tropical Storm Gaston formed overnight. It started making its way northeast, sustaining maximum winds upwards of 65 miles per hour. It's expected to strengthen over the next few days, though hopefully, it won't end up impacting people on land, as many are still recovering from the devastation from Hurricane Fiona.
Gizmodo
Most Puerto Ricans Have No Electricity or Clean Water After Hurricane Fiona
Hurricane Fiona is continuing on its deadly and destructive path as a strengthened, Category 3 storm. The hurricane, currently centered near Turks and Caicos, killed at least two people in Puerto Rico, the island’s Governor Pedro Pierluisi said on Monday, according to reporting from the Washington Post and CNN.
Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 4 storm after devastating Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm after devastating Puerto Rico. Many on the island are still without power and clean water. David Begnaud, lead national correspondent for "CBS Mornings," reports from the shattered island.
Hurricane Fiona Path, Tracker as Category 1 Storm Moves West Toward U.S.
"Rainfall amounts are expected to produce life-threatening flash floods and urban flooding" in the islands, the NHC stated.
Comments / 0