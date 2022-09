“How Houston Moved 25,000 People from the Streets into Homes of Their Own,” declared a headline the New York Times on June 14 of this year. The piece, not surprisingly, caused a buzz around the country given the staggering figures in the article. Over the past decade, tens of thousands of formerly unhoused people moved directly into apartments and houses; homelessness has been cut in the region by 63 percent; and the vast majority of housing recipients have remained housed after two years.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO