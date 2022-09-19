Read full article on original website
Related
She tattooed half her face and you'd never know it. Her skills are just that good.
This incredible medical tattoo technology is giving renewed hope to burn victims.
Celeb hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai reveals hair mistakes that are aging you, including the wrong way to cover your grays
THE wrong move with makeup or skincare could make you look older – but a few hair mistakes could be aging you, too. Celebrity hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai tells the U.S. Sun which errors women make with their strands that could add years to their appearance – and what to do instead.
Phys.org
Chemical cocktail in skin summons disease-spreading mosquitoes
Mosquitoes that spread Zika, dengue and yellow fever are guided toward their victims by a scent from human skin. The exact composition of that scent has not been identified until now. A UC Riverside-led team discovered that the combination of carbon dioxide plus two chemicals, 2-ketoglutaric and lactic acids, elicits...
The Ponytail Lift Is Revolutionizing Traditional Plastic Surgery. Or Is It?
Ask any Instagram baddie: In this economy, staying snatched is a full-time job. Perhaps that's why, 20 years into the dermal filler boom, a controversial new-wave facelift is gaining traction with people who’ve grown weary of endless “tweakments.” Trademarked by Chia Chi Kao, MD, the ponytail lift is an endoscopic plastic surgery procedure designed to beautify faces of all ages with minimal downtime and no visible scarring. Unlike traditional facelifts, which can leave behind telltale plastic surgery scars in front of the ears and require serious recovery time, the ponytail lift hides a handful of tiny incisions behind the ears and hairline. Once healed, they more or less vanish, allowing the majority of clients to emerge “restaurant-ready” in less than a month.
Comments / 0