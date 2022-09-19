ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Promises is Wonderfully Weird in Walker’s Point

Promises is a new neighborhood bar and venue located at Sixth and National in the heart of Walker’s Point. Owned by longtime friends Joey Turbo and Casey Hughes, the bar hopes to enrich the area as a hub for all things entertainment as well as be a welcoming, caring space for all who come through. The bar has three rooms encompassing two stages, a covered patio, a TMNT arcade game, pinball, pull tabs, a pool table, a DJ booth and TVs to watch sports. Their menu features a variety of domestics, liquors, local craft beers on draft and non-alcoholic options to choose from.
26 pictures (and 1 video) of Bay View Bash 2022

After 8,000 years away, Milwaukee’s beloved Bay View Bash made its glorious return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. The neighborhood was alive. The food was delicious. The weather was glorious. The music was incredible. It was the perfect way to end the summer. Milwaukee Record was at...
Milwaukee Quinceañera dress specialist; family-owned boutique

MILWAUKEE - Tucked away near Milwaukee’s 13th and Oklahoma neighborhood is a buzzing boutique. It’s family-owned and bursting at the seams with everything you need for a special occasion – and "Variedades Gonzalez" is run by a powerful trifecta. "It’s my grandma who, she does alterations, my...
Downtown Milwaukee to host Halloween-spirited event

MILWAUKEE — Downtown Milwaukee will host a new Halloween event this year at Red Arrow Park. Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29. "We're bringing safe, family fun to the heart of downtown with our new pumpkin palooza," said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District No. 21. "Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee ushers in Halloween and the fall season in a way kids and families will never forget."
Try something new during Southside Dining Week in Milwaukee

If you like sampling new and interesting flavor combinations then you need to check out Asianrican Foods on Milwaukee’s Southside. Brhett Vickery is checking out the cultural fusion restaurant that specializes in Asian and Spanish spices to create savory and flavorful dishes.
8 shot in Milwaukee Monday, 2 killed

There were seven Milwaukee shootings Monday and only two people arrested. Police said those two people shot each other. The youngest victim was just 16, and he lost his life as a result of the violence.
Southside Dining Week: Brew’d Burger Shop

MILWAUKEE - Brhett Vickery is celebrating Southside Dining Week with Brew'd Burger Shop at Zócalo Food Truck Park. Southside Dining Week, sponsored by North Shore Bank, features over 30 local restaurants and runs from September 17-24.
Dahmer Victim Who Got Away Accused In Homicide

MILWAUKEE — He was the final victim of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, but Tracy Edwards survived his brush with death, leading to Dahmer's arrest 20 years ago last week. Now, just days after that anniversary of his escape, Edwards is under arrest, accused of killing a fellow homeless...
2 Milwaukee men shot then arrested near 60th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 22 and 24, were shot and arrested near 60th and Keefe Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Police said the shots were fired around 1 p.m. when the men got into an argument. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries and...
Hurricane Fiona hits Puerto Rico, UWM professor worries for family

MILWAUKEE - Hurricane Fiona unleashed more rain on Puerto Rico on Monday, Sept. 19, a day after the storm knocked out power and water to most of the island, and National Guard troops rescued hundreds of people who got stranded. A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee professor said Monday his parents are stuck on the island after visiting for a birthday party.
