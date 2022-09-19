Read full article on original website
Related
'Quiet quitting is not for us': Black employees share why quiet quitting is not for people of color — and why they're outright quitting instead
People of color have historically had to work harder for professional success. Black employees told Insider why they're rejecting "quiet quitting."
Opinion: Narcissists Have A Twisted Interpretation Of The Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. Love languages refer to when it comes to understanding how our partners receive and interpret love.
EW.com
A piece of paper stole the spotlight at the Queen's funeral
Forget the crown jewels and the mourners, Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was all about a piece of paper. Early in the ceremony, a bishop shuffled a stack of papers in his hands, accidentally dropping one of them on the ground. It fluttered out of his hand to the decorative floor of Westminster Abbey, landing noticeably near the queen's coffin.
psychologytoday.com
The Suffocation Model of Marriage
In the past, a common reason for getting married was to fulfill one’s basic needs (e.g., food, shelter). These days, marriage has become more important for the fulfillment of eudaimonic needs (e.g., autonomy, growth, self-actualization). Individuals who move frequently tend to depend more on their romantic partners to have...
RELATED PEOPLE
psychologytoday.com
How to Become More Empathetic
In a world where many of us feel less connected to one another, giving and receiving empathy are more important than ever. We all yearn to be truly heard and understood. Fortunately, providing empathy is a skill that can be learned and practiced. When we know how to be empathetic with someone, the other person is assured that their feelings matter, and they receive the important gifts of connection and validation.
Royal family observing week of mourning for the Queen after emotional funeral
The royal family is observing another week of mourning for the Queen after a state funeral full of emotion and ceremony under the gaze of the world. King Charles III decreed on September 9, the day after the Queen died following her 70-year reign, that a period of mourning would be observed until seven days after the funeral.
psychologytoday.com
Grandiose Delusions and the Meaning of Life
Among people diagnosed with psychosis, grandiose beliefs appear to provide a sense of meaning in life. The idea that some delusions are psychologically beneficial is old but has recently received quantitative confirmation. This theory forces us to rethink the traditional biomedical approach that sees delusions merely as a byproduct of...
psychologytoday.com
The Pressures in Life Create Stress
Pressures are stressful and can breed a sense of helplessness. Imagine what it would feel like for you to have the freedom "not to." Imagine how greater freedom would help others. We're pulled and prodded by financial pressures, commuter traffic, corporate policies, technology, advertising, politics, and the people we work...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
The Trouble with Anger
All anger, expressed, suppressed, or repressed harms your emotional and physical health. Our emotions come from our thinking. You can change your thinking and internalize a more functional perspective. Harry Emerson Fosdick observed: "hating people is like burning down your house to get rid of a rat." Exactly! Anger tends...
psychologytoday.com
From Self-Loathing to Self-Loving in 5 Questions
People with neurodivergent needs might not automatically take care of basic needs such as air, food, clothing, and water. It is okay to let friends go. Some people will last a lifetime. Others will teach you something for a moment. Music can help when your self-esteem needs a boost. Source:...
Vogue
The Queen Consort’s Unusual – And Deeply Personal – Choice Of Jewellery For The State Funeral
While King Charles III walked behind the coffin of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, alongside his siblings and his sons at her state funeral, Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrived by car with the Princess of Wales. The two veiled royals, swathed in black as a mark of respect for the late monarch, each chose symbolic jewellery with which to pay tribute to the powerful woman who reigned for 70 years. But while Kate borrowed pearls from Her Majesty’s collection, Camilla chose a more intriguing piece from the family’s archive: the Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch.
U.K.・
psychologytoday.com
How Artificial Intelligence Will Help Amplify Human Creativity
The latest gee-whiz technology is DALL-E, a generative AI that can produce photo-realistic images and artwork. Impressionism was a response to the invention of photography, likewise creative AI will drive a new schools of art to emerge. These AIs will help generate ideas about both technique and subject matter, that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The truth behind dating apps exposed
Although Tinder was not the first dating app, it was the app that most impacted the dating scene with its swipe-right feature. Since its debut, several other apps have flooded the industry but this has only led to users feeling burnt out. Rolling out interviewed a couple of millennials who...
psychologytoday.com
A Common Misunderstanding That Leads Couples Into Conflict
There are several types of support that relationship partners commonly offer each other: emotional, tangible, and informational. It is not uncommon for there to be a mismatch between the kind of support one partner seeks and the kind of support their partner offers. Learning to discuss explicitly the kinds of...
psychologytoday.com
Is Your Friends' Infidelity Contagious?
In a recent study, researchers exposed participants to stories and instances of infidelity. Participants then experienced less commitment to their current relationship and expressed a greater desire for alternative partners. Environments that foster a greater prevalence of infidelity may make people more vulnerable to infidelity. A new study published in...
The Lonely Childhood of King Charles III
When King Charles III became Britain’s new sovereign he thanked his “darling Mama” Queen Elizabeth II for her ‘”love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.” Yet so complete was her devotion to her royal duties as a young woman that she had far less time than most mothers to spend with her firstborn son and heir, whose shyness and sensitivity as a small child were exacerbated by the frequent absences of both his parents.
AFAF: The Men I Date Are Intimidated With My Co-Parenting Relationship!
How close is too close?! Shameka called in for advice because she says her dating life is suffering because of the close relationship she has with her child’s father. Although she says it all about the kids, her prospects think that she’s a little too close for comfort! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE […]
‘I was lacking deeper connection’: can online friends be the answer to loneliness?
People you don’t see face to face can still provide a community, says Yasmina Floyer
psychologytoday.com
Realizing Creativity
Coming up with creative ideas is only the beginning of the creative process. To develop ideas into products or performances, creators need to regulate their expectations and their daily work. Everyday creators, artists, and scientists use the same kinds of strategies to manage work, although they differ in which ones...
psychologytoday.com
Are You Afraid of Getting Older?
Many people fear getting older. There are some real difficulties inherent in aging, but research shows that many older people are happier than many younger ones. A fairly simple technique can help you reframe your thinking and stop worrying about getting older. Tashaun* is in his late thirties. “I’ve got...
Comments / 0