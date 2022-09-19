ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Steelers made a glaring mistake on Olszewski's muffed punt vs. Pats

Gunner Olszewski was understandably hard on himself after making a critical mistake in the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. But he wasn't the only Steeler to blame on that play. Olszewski muffed a punt midway through the third quarter, allowing Patriots special-teamer Brenden Schooler to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Should Celtics pursue these FA big men after Robert Williams injury?

The Boston Celtics' depth will be tested right out of the gate this season. Starting center Robert Williams is expected to miss four-to-six weeks after undergoing left knee surgery, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday. The setback means Williams likely will miss at least Boston's regular-season opener and potentially the first one or two weeks.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Buccaneers to sign Cole Beasley

The Buccaneers are adding a veteran wide receiver. Cole Beasley will sign with the Bucs, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Beasley will initially sign with the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon. According to the report, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady,...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Robert Saleh Announces Decision On Jets Starting Quarterback

For the third week in a row, the New York Jets offense will be led by Joe Flacco. Well, maybe. Jets head coach Robert Saleh admitted that Zach Wilson will be the team's starting quarterback as soon as he's been cleared. As of Wednesday afternoon, he hasn't been cleared just...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win

Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
NBC Sports

Browns defensive players have players-only meeting

The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Edelman chides Tom Brady, Bucs for signing Cole Beasley over him

Julian Edelman seems (mostly) at peace in Year 2 of his NFL retirement. But he still wants to feel wanted. And with the Buccaneers lacking depth at wide receiver following Mike Evans' suspension, Edelman thought he might at least get a phone call from former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady about reuniting in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm

The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots trade Herron to Raiders, swap 2024 draft picks

The New England Patriots are trading offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Patriots will get the Raiders' 2024 sixth-round draft pick and Las Vegas will get New England's 2024 seventh-round pick as part of the deal. Patriots...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Why rumor about Kuminga's attitude shocked Kerr and Myers

The Warriors have been impressed with Jonathan Kuminga’s offseason work and an early report questioning his attitude left Steve Kerr and Bob Myers confused. On an episode of “First Take” on Aug. 23, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith expressed that he was concerned about Kuminga entering his second season and claimed that he was hearing rumblings about his lack of discipline off the court and was “shortchanging” the Warriors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton makes big admission about watching Saints-Bucs

Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton may have dropped a hint about his future Monday when discussing Week 2’s NFL action. In his weekly appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” Monday, Payton admitted that he had watched his former team take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. The 58-year-old conceded that he missed being involved while doing so.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Jimmy G recalls moment Shanahan opened door to remain a 49er

It’s truly an outcome not many -- and perhaps no one -- saw coming. After taking a pay cut to remain with the 49ers as their backup quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo was thrust back under center on Sunday when starter Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury. The veteran signal-caller...
NFL
NBC Sports

Why Ramos' latest Giants audition lasted just two games

It was a huge surprise when the Giants called Heliot Ramos up from Triple-A on the first weekend of the season, but it was all part of a plan they felt could set him up for a breakthrough 2022 season. Coming off a promising spring, Ramos was promoted early so...
