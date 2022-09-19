ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Police: Minneapolis man arrested, claimed to work for CIA

By By Todd Abeln
Laker Pioneer
Laker Pioneer
 2 days ago

A Minneapolis man was charged with a felony after he was arrested in Independence on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

According to the West Henneping Public Safety Department, Nicholas Daniel Swart, 38, of Minnepolis, was arrested around 11 a.m. on Aug. 30 for trespassing and theft near County Line Road and Maria Road.

“West Hennepin Public Safety Department (WHPS) responded to a suspicious person in the area of County Line Road and Maria Road in the city of Independence,” according to a release. “It was reported that a male carrying suitcases stated he was with the CIA, walked into the reporting party’s house and said he was staying there. The reporting party told him to leave and the male party walked to the neighbor’s house. The male walked around the second reporting party’s property and said the CIA sent him there. After the second reporting party told him to leave, the male walked back to the first house and stole a vehicle that was parked in the driveway.”

WHPS officers arrived on scene and initiated a felony traffic stop on the suspect in the stolen vehicl and arrested Swart and transported him to West Hennepin Public Safety Department to be booked. He was later transported to Hennepin County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with one felony count of theft of motor vehicle with no owner consent, a misdeamoner count of trespassing and a third count of theft.

According to the criminal complaint, “In a post-Miranda statement, the defendant told officers Defendant works for the CIA and is working on a book. Defendant said he asked a resident to stay at their home and is in trouble for stealing a truck. Defendant acknowledged that stealing the truck was wrong. Defendant went into the house on Maria Road and the garage of the house on County Line Road. Defendant didn’t take anything from either place.”

Swart was released from the Hennepin County jail on Thrusday, Sept. 1 at 3:46 a.m. and will have a court hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

According to WHPS chief Gary Kroells, there is no threat to the public.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Only 7 of 48 meal fraud suspects are jailed

MINNEAPOLIS — Of the 48 people now charged in the Feeding Our Future meal fraud scheme, only seven are behind bars at the Sherburne County Jail. Among them include Abdiaziz Farah and Mohamed Ismail, who were previously charged with passport fraud for trying to leave the country. Those in...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

3 juveniles allegedly ‘casing vehicles’ detained by Brooklyn Center Police

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A call to Brooklyn Center police about three juveniles possibly casing vehicles led to police detaining all three at juvenile centers Tuesday. According to police, on Sept. 20 at approximately 9:50 p.m. officers were dispatched to an apartment complex located on the 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North after multiple callers said there were several juveniles in the parking lot casing vehicles.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hennepin County, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Hennepin County, MN
City
Independence, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
fox9.com

Hennepin County deputies sued by man claiming wrongful detention, threats

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minnesota man is suing Hennepin County, claiming he was wrongly detained and threatened, which led to him suffering psychological trauma and distress. The plaintiff, Anthony Watson, claims he was with his fiancé and her mother on April 8, 2020, when the car his fiancé was driving through downtown Minneapolis was pulled over by an unmarked black SUV, the lawsuit alleges.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal

A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. The post Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Images released of man believed to have carjacked, kidnapped woman in Arden Hills

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. – The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office has released several images of a man believed to have "carjacked and kidnapped a woman at gunpoint" in Arden Hills last Tuesday.Authorities say the man forced the woman to drive him to Minneapolis's Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, where he made her take out money from an ATM. He then made her drive to nearby Matthews Park, where he fled her vehicle. The victim was not hurt. The only description the sheriff's office gave of the man is that he is "about 5 feet 6 or 7 inches tall."Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call 651-266-9558.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Daniel
KAAL-TV

Twin Cities man accused of stalking, threatening RPD found incompetent

(ABC 6 News) – An Edina man accused of stalking and threatening Rochester police officers and their families was found incompetent to stand trial in Olmsted County Court. According to investigators with the Sheriff’s Office of Olmsted County, 52-year-old Josef Makatewassi sent two officers multiple rambling emails alleging corruption in the police department, as well as mentioning Nazis, drug trade, and other crimes in May and June.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Multiple schools targeted by "swatting" hoax

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fake reports of violence and threats have students and parents on edge across the country, including in Minnesota.On Wednesday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it became aware of multiple "swatting" incidents in schools across the state where fake reports were received of active shooter events or mass casualties. Fourteen swatting incidents were confirmed by Wednesday afternoon, but the BCA says it's possible there were more they have yet to hear about."No incidents have turned out to be real," the BCA said. Authorities say they believe a single person made the calls, because they were all similar in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

47 charged in Feeding our Future investigation

47 people were charged Tuesday by federal prosecutors for allegedly taking part in embezzlement of more than $250 million from government programs amid the Feeding Our Future investigation. Bring Me The News staff reports that a new Bloomington ordinance makes it a misdemeanor to possess a detached catalytic converter unless...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Minneapolis Police#Vehicl
fox9.com

Multiple fake school shooting reports at Minnesota schools

(FOX 9) - There have been multiple incidents on Wednesday of people reporting active shooters at schools across Minnesota, with authorities calling these "swatting" incidents. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it is aware of "multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Police Hire Bloomington Firm to Help Solve Criminal Cases

The Golden Valley Police Department is bringing in additional resources to help solve crimes. Police Chief Virgil Green states that the department is currently down nine officers. However, the city is budgeted for 31. In August, the city council approved hiring Belcom Incorporated to assist the investigation division with active...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
winonaradio.com

SUV vs Semi Crash Leaves Minneapolis Woman Dead

(KWNO)- On Monday afternoon Goodhue county authorities received a report of an SUV colliding with a semi on Hwy 52 near mile marker 85 in the township of Minneola. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the SUV was northbound on Hwy 52 when it drifted across into the southbound lane of traffic where it was struck by a Semi.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Minneapolis reports 68th homicide of the year

MINNEAPOLIS – A 28-year-old man was fatally shot during an after-hours party in downtown Minneapolis early Sunday. The victim died at the hospital. Police say an argument at the party happened before shots rang out. There are no arrests. It was the 68th reported homicide in Minneapolis this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Laker Pioneer

Laker Pioneer

Mound, MN
132
Followers
253
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Laker Pioneer serves the Mound, Minnetrista, Spring Park, Navarre, Long Lake, Orono, Maple Plain, Independence and Minnetonka Beach communities. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1974. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.lakerpioneer.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/laker_pioneer/

Comments / 0

Community Policy