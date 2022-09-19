Police: Minneapolis man arrested, claimed to work for CIA

A Minneapolis man was charged with a felony after he was arrested in Independence on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

According to the West Henneping Public Safety Department, Nicholas Daniel Swart, 38, of Minnepolis, was arrested around 11 a.m. on Aug. 30 for trespassing and theft near County Line Road and Maria Road.

“West Hennepin Public Safety Department (WHPS) responded to a suspicious person in the area of County Line Road and Maria Road in the city of Independence,” according to a release. “It was reported that a male carrying suitcases stated he was with the CIA, walked into the reporting party’s house and said he was staying there. The reporting party told him to leave and the male party walked to the neighbor’s house. The male walked around the second reporting party’s property and said the CIA sent him there. After the second reporting party told him to leave, the male walked back to the first house and stole a vehicle that was parked in the driveway.”

WHPS officers arrived on scene and initiated a felony traffic stop on the suspect in the stolen vehicl and arrested Swart and transported him to West Hennepin Public Safety Department to be booked. He was later transported to Hennepin County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with one felony count of theft of motor vehicle with no owner consent, a misdeamoner count of trespassing and a third count of theft.

According to the criminal complaint, “In a post-Miranda statement, the defendant told officers Defendant works for the CIA and is working on a book. Defendant said he asked a resident to stay at their home and is in trouble for stealing a truck. Defendant acknowledged that stealing the truck was wrong. Defendant went into the house on Maria Road and the garage of the house on County Line Road. Defendant didn’t take anything from either place.”

Swart was released from the Hennepin County jail on Thrusday, Sept. 1 at 3:46 a.m. and will have a court hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

According to WHPS chief Gary Kroells, there is no threat to the public.