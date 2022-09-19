ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

State health officials bring COVID-19 vaccination campaign to Fort Worth

By Steven Pickering
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lb6gz_0i1SVMbW00

The Texas Department of State Health Services is holding a "pop up" event outside a Wal Mart in Fort Worth this afternoon. It's part of their effort to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates around the state after an increase following the start of the new school year.

"As we enter the fall and winter seasons, we encourage all families to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and all vaccine-preventable diseases," said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner.

The campaign started earlier this month with events in San Antonio and included a stop in Dallas over the weekend. The vaccine outreach and pop-up event today will be in Fort Worth at the Wal Mart at 3851 Airport Freeway between 3:00pm and 7:00pm.

Today's events will include skits featuring costumed wrestlers “fighting” the COVID-19 virus and arcade-style basketball and spinning wheel games. There will also be healthcare providers available to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Getting your children vaccinated for COVID-19 will decrease the spread and transmission of COVID-19  to their loved ones like grandparents, parents and their siblings who may become seriously ill," Dr. Kenton Murthy with Tarrant County Public Health. "The COVID-19 vaccine is safe for all Texans, including children. "COVID-19 vaccines have undergone and continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in United States history."

The Texas Department of State Health Services has more information about the vaccine and clinics on-line at CovidVaccine.texas.gov .

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Drug overdoses in Fort Worth reach 3 year high

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Ambulance calls for drug overdose patients have reached a three-year high in Fort Worth and much of Tarrant County.Paramedics with MedStar Mobile Health were treating an average of nearly three patients a day in August, after the trend that started in 2019 had started to improve during the latter half of last year.The increase was reported Wednesday as Governor Greg Abbott announced an executive order designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, due to the massive amount of fentanyl still pouring in over the border.Appearing with law enforcement representatives in Midland, Gov. Abbott also said he...
FORT WORTH, TX
checkupnewsroom.com

Ongoing Issue: Cook Children's Desperately Asking for Community's Help

Cook Children's Emergency Department and Urgent Care Centers are still intensely overwhelmed with patients, an issue that has been ongoing for the past month. Again we are desperately asking for the community's help, for the sake of your child's care and to support our health care system and staff. Since...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Coronavirus
Fort Worth, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Fort Worth, TX
Vaccines
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
Fort Worth, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
KSAT 12

A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Linus Covid#General Health#Dshs#The Wal Mart#Texans
eparisextra.com

Plan your trip to the Texas State Fair || The maps you need

A daily schedule of all performances and events will be published on the State Fair website or can be found in the Visitor’s Guide. Take U.S. 75 (North Central Expressway) South toward downtown Dallas. Take exit 284A to connect to Interstate 30 East (toward Texarkana) Take exit 48A and...
DALLAS, TX
historynet.com

Who Shot The Iconic ‘Fort Worth Five’ Photo of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid?

It is one of the most famous photographs in Western history. Five well-dressed outlaws gaze into the camera—two of them destined to be immortalized 69 years later in the Paul Newman–Robert Redford film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. They since have been dubbed the “Fort Worth Five,” as they sat for the portrait in a Fort Worth, Texas, studio. But the identity of the photographer and the story of how the picture became a national phenomenon are equal parts myth and misinformation. Interviewed in the August 2008 Wild West, the late Bob McCubbin, a noted collector of Old West photographs and then president of the Wild West History Association, repeated the old canards that the photographer had placed the image “in his studio window” and made copies “for distribution to law enforcement around the country,” neither of which is true. Following is the real story, told for the first time, of how five outlaws came to have their picture taken in a Fort Worth studio on a November day in 1900—and why a sixth man and seventh man were just as important toward making that photograph an icon of Western history.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFAA

Parkland Health launches new 'Hospital at Home' program

DALLAS — A new initiative is now open to Dallas residents who need hospital treatment without the physical hospital. Parkland Health has launched what they're calling the "Hospital at Home" program. The main goal is to give qualified patients all of the care they need while they stay in their home.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction

North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Tarrant Area Food bank hosts its last mega food distribution event

FORT WORTH, Texas - As we've previously reported, the toll of inflation is hurting families' bottom line and that of the organizations that serve them. The Tarrant Area Food Bank has been holding mega food distributions since the start of the pandemic. Wednesday, it held its last one. Since the...
FORT WORTH, TX
Salon

How Texas’ abortion laws turned a heartbreaking fetal diagnosis into a cross-country journey

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.
TEXAS STATE
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy