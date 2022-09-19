State health officials bring COVID-19 vaccination campaign to Fort Worth

The Texas Department of State Health Services is holding a "pop up" event outside a Wal Mart in Fort Worth this afternoon. It's part of their effort to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates around the state after an increase following the start of the new school year.

"As we enter the fall and winter seasons, we encourage all families to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and all vaccine-preventable diseases," said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner.

The campaign started earlier this month with events in San Antonio and included a stop in Dallas over the weekend. The vaccine outreach and pop-up event today will be in Fort Worth at the Wal Mart at 3851 Airport Freeway between 3:00pm and 7:00pm.

Today's events will include skits featuring costumed wrestlers “fighting” the COVID-19 virus and arcade-style basketball and spinning wheel games. There will also be healthcare providers available to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Getting your children vaccinated for COVID-19 will decrease the spread and transmission of COVID-19 to their loved ones like grandparents, parents and their siblings who may become seriously ill," Dr. Kenton Murthy with Tarrant County Public Health. "The COVID-19 vaccine is safe for all Texans, including children. "COVID-19 vaccines have undergone and continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in United States history."

The Texas Department of State Health Services has more information about the vaccine and clinics on-line at CovidVaccine.texas.gov .

