Fall Weather is Coming to the Cincinnati Area This Week

We’re in the second half of September, and it looks like Cincinnati finally has some cool weather on the horizon.

While Wednesday, Sept. 21 is going to be a scorcher with a high near 92 degrees Fahrenheit, the temperature is expected to drop dramatically on Thursday, Sept. 22, just in time for a weekend of pumpkin patches and hayrides.

According to the National Weather Service , Thursday (which is also the autumn equinox) will be mostly sunny with a high near 72 degrees and a low around 47 degrees in the evening. We’re set to have another sunny day Friday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 50s.

The weather will warm up a little on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but it looks like this may be the last weekend of summer weather we’ll have this year. Per the Farmers Almanac’s extended forecast , Sept. 25 through Oct. 12 is going to have cool temperatures with showers expected.

While it’s sad to say goodbye to summer, I think we’re all ready to bring out those fall wardrobe staples in time for spooky season.

