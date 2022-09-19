ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fall Weather is Coming to the Cincinnati Area This Week

By Maggy McDonel
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati CityBeat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b3jyF_0i1SVGJA00
Mammoth Cave National Park

We’re in the second half of September, and it looks like Cincinnati finally has some cool weather on the horizon.

While Wednesday, Sept. 21 is going to be a scorcher with a high near 92 degrees Fahrenheit, the temperature is expected to drop dramatically on Thursday, Sept. 22, just in time for a weekend of pumpkin patches and hayrides.

According to the National Weather Service , Thursday (which is also the autumn equinox) will be mostly sunny with a high near 72 degrees and a low around 47 degrees in the evening. We’re set to have another sunny day Friday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 50s.

The weather will warm up a little on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but it looks like this may be the last weekend of summer weather we’ll have this year. Per the Farmers Almanac’s extended forecast , Sept. 25 through Oct. 12 is going to have cool temperatures with showers expected.

While it’s sad to say goodbye to summer, I think we’re all ready to bring out those fall wardrobe staples in time for spooky season.

Stay connected with CityBeat. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Google News , Apple News and Reddit .

Send CityBeat a news or story tip or submit a calendar event .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Tracking storm chances in Indiana, cooldown coming

INDIANAPOLIS — We started off this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We have a hot and humid day on tap with storm chances this afternoon and evening. The rest of the week looks cool behind a cold front coming today. Timing storm chances,...
INDIANA STATE
WLWT 5

Cincinnati weather: Chance for gusty storms Wednesday

CINCINNATI — Wednesday is the final day of summer and the season will go out with some heat!. Highs on Wednesday will range from 89 to 93 degrees with high humidity, meaning it will likely feel like the mid-90s in the afternoon. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS. Thursday,...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Greater Cincinnati 2022 fall color forecast

CINCINNATI — The official end of summer is just days away and soon we'll be looking ahead to all things fall. The leaves are already starting to change a little on some local trees and believe it or not, the weather has a lot to do with it!. We...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati weather: Warm end to Sunday, showers to start off the work week

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is closing out this Oktoberfest Zinzinnati weekend with some beautiful weather. Through the afternoon, skies will stay bright and highs in the mid-80s. Humidity remains low again, which will be perfect for enjoying all of those outdoor events today. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, with...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Widely scattered storms to start the work week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds increase Sunday night into Monday morning as showers and thunderstorms move in from the northwest towards the southeast. These storms will be dying, but could still have some frequent thunder, quick downpour and gusty winds. Overnight lows will only dip into the mid-to-upper 60s. Monday will...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Another Sunny Day#Farmers Almanac#The Farmers Almanac#Google News#Apple News
WLWT 5

Sarah Jessica Parker visits Cincinnati to launch wine brand

Sarah Jessica Parker visited Cincinnati to launch her new wine brand. Parker met with staff at Kroger's downtown Cincinnati location to introduce the wine, Invivo X. She's an Ohio native, born in Nelsonville, Ohio, and attended Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts, which is located in the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood near the store.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Instagram
wyso.org

Spotted lanternfly spreading in Ohio: What you should do about it

An invasive insect that's been found on the East Coast and can threaten agriculture has been detected in Ohio, prompting experts to ask residents to keep an eye out for it. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect from Asia. It was first seen in 2014 in Pennsylvania. It’s since been detected throughout the East Coast and is moving west.
OHIO STATE
WBKR

Climb Aboard the USS Nightmare in KY for a Terrifying Night on the Ohio River

It's Halloween season and you already have a list as long as your arm of some of Kentucky's and Indiana's best haunted houses that you're ready to explore. And the list isn't short, right? Well, let me ask you...is there a haunted riverboat on that list? Perhaps, one called The William S. Mitchell?" The one that's been dubbed the USS Nightmare and has been scaring patrons for three decades? Well, if not, let's get you a Sharpie and we'll go from there.
NEWPORT, KY
cincinnatirefined.com

Lobsta Bakes of Maine National Lobster Day dinner party this Sunday

Lobsta Bakes of Maine has been a Cincinnati staple for local seafood-lovin' foodies for the past 25 years. The founder, Kevin Smith, recently retired and passed the torch to Phillip and Emma Jones and their family. "We are excited about the future of Lobsta Bakes, working with the current experienced team and retaining Kevin's existing suppliers, to keep everything that the customers have come to love over the years but also add new and exciting food and menu offerings with a European flair," Emma says.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati, OH
287
Followers
169
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

CityBeat serves as a bastion of informed analysis, offering engaging, enlightening and entertaining writing and reporting from an award-wining staff of journalists, newshounds, critics and columnists.

 https://www.citybeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy