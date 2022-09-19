Where will Queen Elizabeth be buried? Whom will she be buried near? Everything we know

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and burial is taking place Monday, Sept. 19, in London, England. Here’s everything we know about the royal event.

The late monarch died on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The United Kingdom has been in a period of mourning ever since. The public could pay their respects to the queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall during her lying-in-state last week.

Where will the Queen be buried?

The queen will be buried in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle about 55 miles west of London, the U.K. government said. The chapel was the queen’s place of worship throughout her reign, according to its website.

When will the Queen be buried?

The queen’s coffin will arrive at St. George’s Chapel at 11 a.m. EDT and her burial service — officially called her Committal Service — will begin. The exact time of the queen’s burial is unclear.

What clothes and jewelry will the Queen be wearing?

Neither the royal family nor the U.K. government have said what the queen will be wearing when she’s buried.

Experts told Elle that they predicted that the queen would be buried with minimal jewelry — including her wedding ring — and modest, not overly extravagant clothing.

Whom will the Queen be buried near?

The queen will be buried next to her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh , who died on April 9. 2021.

Additionally, “ten former Sovereigns are buried in St George’s Chapel,” according to the chapel’s website. This includes the queen’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, and the queen’s sister, Princess Margaret.

How will the Queen be buried?

Everyone in attendance will stand, according to the Committal’s Order of Service . The queen’s coffin will be lowered into the royal vault as Psalm 103 is read aloud.

The imperial state crown , orb and scepter will be removed from the top of the queen’s coffin before it is lowered into the royal vault, the royal family said.

Who will attend the Queen’s burial?

The burial service is not open to the public, the U.K. government said.

Those in attendance include: King Charles III, the royal family, past and present members of the queen’s household, and “Governors General and Realm Prime Ministers,” the royal family said.

How to watch the Queen’s burial?

The queen’s committal service will be livestreamed by multiple news outlets. Sky News , ITV , and BBC are all providing live coverage.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the location of Windsor Castle. The castle is about 55 miles west of London.

