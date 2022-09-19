NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Republican nominees and candidates from all over the state of Nebraska are gathering in North Platte to speak to the public. Congressman Adrian Smith, gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen, nominee for Secretary of State Bob Evnen, nominee for Attorney General Mike Hilgers, and nominee for State Treasurer Kevin Stocker will be speaking in North Platte on Sunday Oct. 2 at the Best Western Plus, at 3201 S Jefferson St. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO