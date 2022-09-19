Read full article on original website
'A really hard time keeping beds open': Gov. Ricketts extends executive order to help healthcare staffing
LINCOLN, Neb. — The long-term care industry is still years away from the workforce returning to pre-pandemic levels. That report from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living comes as Nebraska's governor extends executive orders to help sustain the healthcare industry as it rebuilds. The...
Republican round-up brings candidates to west central Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Republican nominees and candidates from all over the state of Nebraska are gathering in North Platte to speak to the public. Congressman Adrian Smith, gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen, nominee for Secretary of State Bob Evnen, nominee for Attorney General Mike Hilgers, and nominee for State Treasurer Kevin Stocker will be speaking in North Platte on Sunday Oct. 2 at the Best Western Plus, at 3201 S Jefferson St. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Gov. Ricketts extends executive order to boost health care workforce
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – To address the health care staffing crisis facing our state, Gov. Pete Ricketts has extended an executive order aimed at maintaining hospital capacity. From now until the end of 2022, the extended order will allow retired, inactive and new health care professionals to practice in the state without a number of delays such as:
Nebraska program allows for people to voluntarily ban themselves from casinos
The voluntary self-exclusion form comes right before possible approval of the opening of the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln.
Neb. board to schedule hearing on phone outages, poor service
LINCOLN — More than 200 complaints of outages and poor customer service from three telephone companies has prompted a state utilities board to schedule a public hearing. The Nebraska Public Service Commission will take testimony about service problems from customers of CenturyLink, Windstream and Frontier in October in Omaha.
South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter in northeast Nebraska
SANTEE, Neb. -- A South Dakota woman was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney announced that 28-year-old Jordon R. Whipple was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Whipple to 41 months in prison. After her release...
Nebraska Army National Guard sees decline in enlistments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Just last week, the Nebraska Army National Guard welcomed 14 new soldiers. It comes as the number of applications continues dropping in Nebraska and across the country. In 2020 there were 393 new enlistments, so far this year only 210, about half of their yearly goal....
How to register to vote in Nebraska and Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 2022 general election is less than two months away on Nov. 8. Ensuring you’re registered to vote is the first step to casting your ballot. Voters in Nebraska and Iowa can register to vote in person, through mail, or online. Nebraska voters can register...
Luke Bryan concert held on Nebraska farm to highlight agriculture, rural communities
MURDOCK, Neb. (WOWT) - Trucks, medical tents, and volunteer agencies are taking over the farm as time gets closer to the Luke Bryan concert. Andrew Stock says Luke Bryan’s team chose his alfalfa field for its softness and cleanliness. “As a farmer, we’re pretty well done for the year,”...
“The marathon continues” Earnest Jackson’s family says of pardon board denial
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday afternoon, Nebraska’s top elected officials didn’t grant Earnest Jackson freedom after serving more than two decades in prison for a crime Jackson said, he didn’t commit. His family shaken, but not deterred. “They bent us, but they didn’t break us,” Brenda Jackson-Williams...
Nebraska reports 9th bird flu case
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a ninth bird flu case in Nebraska. After several reported cases this spring, this new case is in Dawes County. It’s the first one since April. The disease officially known as highly pathogenic avian influenza was found in a small backyard chicken flock.
EXCLUSIVE: Earnest Jackson responds after Nebraska Board of Pardons rejects murder conviction appeal
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a glimmer of hope that didn’t last long enough. Earnest Jackson’s appeal to the Nebraska Board of Pardons for his 1999 murder conviction was denied within the first five minutes of the board hearing on Monday afternoon in Lincoln. It was a...
Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting
LINCOLN — Voting rights advocates argued Monday that Nebraska’s Voter ID initiative on the November ballot is a blunt-force proposal aimed at fixing a nonexistent problem. Omaha civil rights activist Preston Love Jr. spoke on a panel of people this week opposing Initiative 432. The ballot measure would require Nebraskans to show a valid photo […] The post Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska GOP legislative plan includes making legislature a partisan body
The party's state political director told 3 News Now the legislature already operates in a partisan matter anyway.
Nebraska Task Force One deploys to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire Fighters don’t just answer the call for help here in Lincoln, in fact, they’re ready to put their skills to work on the front lines of any disaster, wherever it may happen. That includes Hurricane Fiona which hit Puerto Rico on Sunday.
Should Nebraska Adopt Ranked-Choice Voting?
Wes Dodge is on the boards for Rank The Vote Nebraska, Common Cause Nebraska, and Nonpartisan Nebraska. On today's show he discusses the possibility of adopting ranked-choice elections and moving toward a nonpartisan vision of governance. Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in...
Nebraska elementary school teacher honored with Rookie of the Year award
GRETNA, Neb. — A Nebraska elementary school teacher received a special surprise Monday afternoon. Simon Wiedel was honored with the Nebraska Rookie of the Year award. He works at Gretna's Squire John Thomas Elementary School. The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics surprised Wiedel with the award in front...
Hundreds of thousands in Nebraska, Iowa eligible for federal student loan forgiveness plan
Neb. — Hundreds of thousands of Nebraskans qualify for the new federal student loan forgiveness plan. The White House released a state-by-state breakdown today of the number of borrowers who are eligible to have their debt wiped away. More than 232,000 Nebraskans can get up to $10,000 canceled,...
Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission offering voluntary self-exclusion program for gambling
As casinos open for gambling across Nebraska, the state's Racing and Gaming Commission is offering a voluntary program for people who don't want to wager. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission will launch a statewide portal for anyone who wants to exclude themselves from "participating in gaming activities" in the state.
Nebraska teen faces second bout with rare cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fighting cancer once is hard enough. One Nebraska teen is in the middle of her second bout with a rare form of the disease. Izabella Eckhardt was first diagnosed with pineoblastoma at the age of 12. Years later, she thought she was in the clear until her doctors recently found masses in her spine this summer.
