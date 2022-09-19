ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Republican round-up brings candidates to west central Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Republican nominees and candidates from all over the state of Nebraska are gathering in North Platte to speak to the public. Congressman Adrian Smith, gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen, nominee for Secretary of State Bob Evnen, nominee for Attorney General Mike Hilgers, and nominee for State Treasurer Kevin Stocker will be speaking in North Platte on Sunday Oct. 2 at the Best Western Plus, at 3201 S Jefferson St. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
klkntv.com

Gov. Ricketts extends executive order to boost health care workforce

LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – To address the health care staffing crisis facing our state, Gov. Pete Ricketts has extended an executive order aimed at maintaining hospital capacity. From now until the end of 2022, the extended order will allow retired, inactive and new health care professionals to practice in the state without a number of delays such as:
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
News Channel Nebraska

South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter in northeast Nebraska

SANTEE, Neb. -- A South Dakota woman was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney announced that 28-year-old Jordon R. Whipple was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Whipple to 41 months in prison. After her release...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Army National Guard sees decline in enlistments

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Just last week, the Nebraska Army National Guard welcomed 14 new soldiers. It comes as the number of applications continues dropping in Nebraska and across the country. In 2020 there were 393 new enlistments, so far this year only 210, about half of their yearly goal....
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

How to register to vote in Nebraska and Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 2022 general election is less than two months away on Nov. 8. Ensuring you’re registered to vote is the first step to casting your ballot. Voters in Nebraska and Iowa can register to vote in person, through mail, or online. Nebraska voters can register...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
WOWT

Nebraska reports 9th bird flu case

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a ninth bird flu case in Nebraska. After several reported cases this spring, this new case is in Dawes County. It’s the first one since April. The disease officially known as highly pathogenic avian influenza was found in a small backyard chicken flock.
DAWES COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor#Wowt
Nebraska Examiner

Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting

LINCOLN — Voting rights advocates argued Monday that Nebraska’s Voter ID initiative on the November ballot is a blunt-force proposal aimed at fixing a nonexistent problem. Omaha civil rights activist Preston Love Jr. spoke on a panel of people this week opposing Initiative 432. The ballot measure would require Nebraskans to show a valid photo […] The post Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
kios.org

Should Nebraska Adopt Ranked-Choice Voting?

Wes Dodge is on the boards for Rank The Vote Nebraska, Common Cause Nebraska, and Nonpartisan Nebraska. On today's show he discusses the possibility of adopting ranked-choice elections and moving toward a nonpartisan vision of governance. Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KETV.com

Nebraska elementary school teacher honored with Rookie of the Year award

GRETNA, Neb. — A Nebraska elementary school teacher received a special surprise Monday afternoon. Simon Wiedel was honored with the Nebraska Rookie of the Year award. He works at Gretna's Squire John Thomas Elementary School. The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics surprised Wiedel with the award in front...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska teen faces second bout with rare cancer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fighting cancer once is hard enough. One Nebraska teen is in the middle of her second bout with a rare form of the disease. Izabella Eckhardt was first diagnosed with pineoblastoma at the age of 12. Years later, she thought she was in the clear until her doctors recently found masses in her spine this summer.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy