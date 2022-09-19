After more than a year of high inflation across all parts of the economy, consumers have recently been seeing some signs of relief. The overall rate of growth in the Consumer Price Index has leveled out in recent months after a steep run-up in 2021 and early 2022. And categories that have grabbed headlines for fast-rising prices are cooling down as well. Gas prices dropped from $5.03 per gallon in June to $4.08 in August, real estate prices have fallen slightly from record highs this summer, and travel experts have calculated that domestic airfare prices are down 37% compared to prices from this summer.

