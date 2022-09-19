Read full article on original website
Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
Finding space in your budget to save and invest isn't easy for everyone. In fact, a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings. As such, plenty of...
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
Bank of America announces zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages for first-time homebuyers in Black and Hispanic communities nationwide
Bank of America said it is now offering first-time homebuyers in a select group of cities zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages to help grow homeownership among Black and Hispanic/Latino communities. The option will first become available in certain neighborhoods in Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami. The...
New Car Prices Are Higher Than Ever, but There's a Bright Side if You Need to Buy
Consumers hoping for deals on new cars are mostly out of luck over Labor Day weekend, but there's some good news: The market for used vehicles is finally becoming more affordable. A report released Wednesday from the automotive research firm Edmunds found that Americans who have put off purchasing a...
Business Insider
How the cloud-software startup Gusto won over investors and small businesses by breaking away from the pack
Founded in 2011, Gusto makes software for small businesses to manage their employee-related needs, from payroll to retirement savings.
Brands With the Largest Used Car Price Premiums
After more than a year of high inflation across all parts of the economy, consumers have recently been seeing some signs of relief. The overall rate of growth in the Consumer Price Index has leveled out in recent months after a steep run-up in 2021 and early 2022. And categories that have grabbed headlines for fast-rising prices are cooling down as well. Gas prices dropped from $5.03 per gallon in June to $4.08 in August, real estate prices have fallen slightly from record highs this summer, and travel experts have calculated that domestic airfare prices are down 37% compared to prices from this summer.
OriginClear Teams Up with Real Estate Leader for Off-Grid Housing
OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN ), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announces its collaboration with Inc. 500 real estate pioneer Ivan Anz to develop off-grid housing solutions. Ivan founded PhilanthroInvestors ™, which promotes human welfare while earning a financial return. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
maritime-executive.com
Premiums Are Up, But Marine Insurers See Uncertainty Ahead
Marine insurers are welcoming an increase in average premiums, but challenges remain, including rising repair costs and the persistent risk of container fires. The International Union of Marine Insurers (IUMI) reports that marine insurance premiums were up more than six percent in 2021, rising to $33 billion for the year - a welcome improvement for a sector that has been challenged by the cost of rising claims in recent years. The premium increase was driven by rising trade volumes, a stronger dollar, a rebound in the offshore sector and higher vessel values. However, there are still challenges to navigate ahead.
AOL Corp
Home builders grow more desperate as buyers retreat
Home builders are piling on incentives to entice increasingly hesitant homebuyers into a deal. Almost 1 in 4 home builders reported reducing their price this month, up from 19% in August, according to a monthly survey and index from the National Association of Home Builders, while half said they offered mortgage rate buy-downs and free amenities, among other inducements to close sales.
What Is A Buyer's Agent?
As you consider the benefits of working with a real estate agent, you may run across the term "buyer's agent." But what is a buyer's agent? Here's more.
