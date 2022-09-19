ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Bank of America announces zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages for first-time homebuyers in Black and Hispanic communities nationwide

Bank of America said it is now offering first-time homebuyers in a select group of cities zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages to help grow homeownership among Black and Hispanic/Latino communities. The option will first become available in certain neighborhoods in Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Benzinga

Brands With the Largest Used Car Price Premiums

After more than a year of high inflation across all parts of the economy, consumers have recently been seeing some signs of relief. The overall rate of growth in the Consumer Price Index has leveled out in recent months after a steep run-up in 2021 and early 2022. And categories that have grabbed headlines for fast-rising prices are cooling down as well. Gas prices dropped from $5.03 per gallon in June to $4.08 in August, real estate prices have fallen slightly from record highs this summer, and travel experts have calculated that domestic airfare prices are down 37% compared to prices from this summer.
GAS PRICE
maritime-executive.com

Premiums Are Up, But Marine Insurers See Uncertainty Ahead

Marine insurers are welcoming an increase in average premiums, but challenges remain, including rising repair costs and the persistent risk of container fires. The International Union of Marine Insurers (IUMI) reports that marine insurance premiums were up more than six percent in 2021, rising to $33 billion for the year - a welcome improvement for a sector that has been challenged by the cost of rising claims in recent years. The premium increase was driven by rising trade volumes, a stronger dollar, a rebound in the offshore sector and higher vessel values. However, there are still challenges to navigate ahead.
INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

Home builders grow more desperate as buyers retreat

Home builders are piling on incentives to entice increasingly hesitant homebuyers into a deal. Almost 1 in 4 home builders reported reducing their price this month, up from 19% in August, according to a monthly survey and index from the National Association of Home Builders, while half said they offered mortgage rate buy-downs and free amenities, among other inducements to close sales.
REAL ESTATE

