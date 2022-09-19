The Le Mars city council today approved a bond purchase agreement, to raise funds for improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment facility. The council passed a resolution which approves the sale of up to 5.5 milion dollars in Sewer Revenue Bonds. Bond counsel Michael Maloney says the bonds will be sold at 4.42% interest. FUnds raised by the bond sale will help install an ultraviolet disinfection system at the city’;s wastewater treatment plant. Final action on the bond sale will take place during the council’s October 4 meeting, where the council will consider authorizing the issuance of the bonds.

LE MARS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO