Hawarden, IA

KLEM

KLEM News for Tuesday, September 20

The Le Mars city council today approved a bond purchase agreement, to raise funds for improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment facility. The council passed a resolution which approves the sale of up to 5.5 milion dollars in Sewer Revenue Bonds. Bond counsel Michael Maloney says the bonds will be sold at 4.42% interest. FUnds raised by the bond sale will help install an ultraviolet disinfection system at the city’;s wastewater treatment plant. Final action on the bond sale will take place during the council’s October 4 meeting, where the council will consider authorizing the issuance of the bonds.
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

N'West Iowa natives produce film about Black barbers

REGIONAL—When N’West Iowa natives Randy Oostra and Matt Foss first crossed paths in Toledo, OH, they were drawn into a collaboration that — on its surface — seems surprising. Years later, that collaboration has inspired a short film. “Sons of Toledo,” co-produced by Foss and Oostra...
ORANGE CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Massive Fish Kill Costs Iowa Farmer over $30 Thousand

After over a year, an Iowa dairy farmer has been fined after a manure spill caused a massive fish kill. On April 14th, 2021, Bernard Bakker contacted his local DNR Field Office to report a spill on his dairy operation. Bakker owns and operates Rock Bottom Dairy in Rock Rapids, Iowa where he raises around 3,600 head of cattle.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
KLEM

Mark Schlesser – Citizen of the Day

Mark Schlesser of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, September 19, 2022. Mark is Gehlen Catholic’s Director of Maintenance and Transportation has received the Good Shepherd Award from the Diocese of Sioux City Catholic Schools. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Lyon County dips toe into pond purchase

ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County might have found a new fishing hole. The board of supervisors decided to wait and see if it can negotiate down the asking price but new land for the conservation department could soon get approval. Conservation director Justin Smith first spoke about the idea in August...
LYON COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

HELICOPTER DELIVERS FIGHTER JET TO 185TH PAINT FACILITY

AN IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD HELICOPTER FROM DAVENPORT HAS DELIVERED A HISTORIC F-80 FIGHTER JET TO THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD PAINT FACILITY IN SIOUX CITY FOR REPAINTING. THE 1950’S JET HAS BEEN ON DISPLAY AT CAMP DODGE AND HAS THE MARKINGS OF THE 174TH FIGHTER INTERCEPTER SQUADRON THAT WAS THE PREDECESSOR TO THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING IN SIOUX CITY.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Feds sign off on new, multi-year I-29 interchange project near Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — Industrial growth has been ongoing for years in Sioux City's Southbridge industrial area and other business parks near and around Sioux Gateway Airport. The CF Industries expansion, the new Seaboard Triumph meatpacking plant and expansion at Sabre Industries, along with several other projects. Now that the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man sentenced to federal prison for meth

SIOUX CITY—A 46-year-old former Primghar man was sentenced Friday, Sept. 16, to 10 years in federal prison. Daniel Ryan Trevino pleaded guilty on Feb. 5 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed that from December 2020...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

O'Brien County talks IT with Sioux Rivers

PRIMGHAR—Sioux Rivers Mental Health & Disabilities Services needs some extra information technology assistance, although O’Brien County will wait to approve on an agreement to offer it. The board of supervisors pondered the request from Sioux Rivers chief executive officer Shane Walter during its weekly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

One killed in crash by Sioux Center Sunday

SIOUX CENTER—A crash early Sunday morning, Sept. 18, near Sioux Center left the driver dead and two passengers with critical injuries. Twenty-five-year-old Reyes Felipe Lopez Lopez of Rock Valley was driving west on 390th Street about 6:20 a.m. when his 2009 Mercury Mariner left the blacktop for an unknown reason and entered the north ditch, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Western Christian sees growing enrollment

HULL—The number of wolves in Western Christian High School’s Wolfpack has grown to record figures in recent years. The Hull private school’s fall enrollment this academic year is 295 pupils, which is an increase of 30 students over the past two years. The school’s freshman class this...
HULL, IA
kiwaradio.com

Pursuit That Began In Le Mars Ends At Sheldon

Northwest Iowa — A high-speed chase that began in Le Mars Monday evening ended when the suspect vehicle became disabled after hitting spike strips set out by Sheldon Police. According to the Le Mars Police Department, one of their officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the southwest side of Le Mars around 8:40 Monday evening. Police say the vehicle failed to yield to the officer’s emergency lights and sirens.
LE MARS, IA

