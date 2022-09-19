Read full article on original website
‘Unfounded’: Police determination after Franken staffer accused candidate of kissing her
Fifty days before the November election, The Iowa Field Report-- a conservative blog-- first published an incident that showed that Des Moines police dismissed as "unfounded" a claim by a former staffer for U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken that he kissed her outside a Des Moines bar.
North Sioux City dispensary will keep license
A medical marijuana dispensary in North Sioux City will be able to keep its state license even though the facility violates city rules defining where dispensaries can be located.
KLEM
KLEM News for Tuesday, September 20
The Le Mars city council today approved a bond purchase agreement, to raise funds for improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment facility. The council passed a resolution which approves the sale of up to 5.5 milion dollars in Sewer Revenue Bonds. Bond counsel Michael Maloney says the bonds will be sold at 4.42% interest. FUnds raised by the bond sale will help install an ultraviolet disinfection system at the city’;s wastewater treatment plant. Final action on the bond sale will take place during the council’s October 4 meeting, where the council will consider authorizing the issuance of the bonds.
nwestiowa.com
N'West Iowa natives produce film about Black barbers
REGIONAL—When N’West Iowa natives Randy Oostra and Matt Foss first crossed paths in Toledo, OH, they were drawn into a collaboration that — on its surface — seems surprising. Years later, that collaboration has inspired a short film. “Sons of Toledo,” co-produced by Foss and Oostra...
Massive Fish Kill Costs Iowa Farmer over $30 Thousand
After over a year, an Iowa dairy farmer has been fined after a manure spill caused a massive fish kill. On April 14th, 2021, Bernard Bakker contacted his local DNR Field Office to report a spill on his dairy operation. Bakker owns and operates Rock Bottom Dairy in Rock Rapids, Iowa where he raises around 3,600 head of cattle.
Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You
When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you. Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.
South Dakota man arrested for killing puppy
A 21-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of killing a 3-month-old puppy.
KLEM
Mark Schlesser – Citizen of the Day
Mark Schlesser of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, September 19, 2022. Mark is Gehlen Catholic’s Director of Maintenance and Transportation has received the Good Shepherd Award from the Diocese of Sioux City Catholic Schools. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
nwestiowa.com
Lyon County dips toe into pond purchase
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County might have found a new fishing hole. The board of supervisors decided to wait and see if it can negotiate down the asking price but new land for the conservation department could soon get approval. Conservation director Justin Smith first spoke about the idea in August...
kscj.com
HELICOPTER DELIVERS FIGHTER JET TO 185TH PAINT FACILITY
AN IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD HELICOPTER FROM DAVENPORT HAS DELIVERED A HISTORIC F-80 FIGHTER JET TO THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD PAINT FACILITY IN SIOUX CITY FOR REPAINTING. THE 1950’S JET HAS BEEN ON DISPLAY AT CAMP DODGE AND HAS THE MARKINGS OF THE 174TH FIGHTER INTERCEPTER SQUADRON THAT WAS THE PREDECESSOR TO THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING IN SIOUX CITY.
Sioux City Journal
Feds sign off on new, multi-year I-29 interchange project near Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Industrial growth has been ongoing for years in Sioux City's Southbridge industrial area and other business parks near and around Sioux Gateway Airport. The CF Industries expansion, the new Seaboard Triumph meatpacking plant and expansion at Sabre Industries, along with several other projects. Now that the...
nwestiowa.com
Man sentenced to federal prison for meth
SIOUX CITY—A 46-year-old former Primghar man was sentenced Friday, Sept. 16, to 10 years in federal prison. Daniel Ryan Trevino pleaded guilty on Feb. 5 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed that from December 2020...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City man's dog is one of only 34 of its breed in America
Alex Johnson, talks about Frank, his Barbado da Terceira breed dog. Frank is one of about 34 of his breed in America and one of 200-300 worldwide. The Barbado da Terceira is a medium-sized herding dog that originated in Portugal.
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County talks IT with Sioux Rivers
PRIMGHAR—Sioux Rivers Mental Health & Disabilities Services needs some extra information technology assistance, although O’Brien County will wait to approve on an agreement to offer it. The board of supervisors pondered the request from Sioux Rivers chief executive officer Shane Walter during its weekly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13.
nwestiowa.com
One killed in crash by Sioux Center Sunday
SIOUX CENTER—A crash early Sunday morning, Sept. 18, near Sioux Center left the driver dead and two passengers with critical injuries. Twenty-five-year-old Reyes Felipe Lopez Lopez of Rock Valley was driving west on 390th Street about 6:20 a.m. when his 2009 Mercury Mariner left the blacktop for an unknown reason and entered the north ditch, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
nwestiowa.com
Western Christian sees growing enrollment
HULL—The number of wolves in Western Christian High School’s Wolfpack has grown to record figures in recent years. The Hull private school’s fall enrollment this academic year is 295 pupils, which is an increase of 30 students over the past two years. The school’s freshman class this...
Sioux City dog attack leaves man with ‘significant injuries;’ Authorities looking for dog, woman
Authorities are looking for a woman or the dog she was walking after the dog attacked a man Tuesday morning.
kiwaradio.com
Pursuit That Began In Le Mars Ends At Sheldon
Northwest Iowa — A high-speed chase that began in Le Mars Monday evening ended when the suspect vehicle became disabled after hitting spike strips set out by Sheldon Police. According to the Le Mars Police Department, one of their officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the southwest side of Le Mars around 8:40 Monday evening. Police say the vehicle failed to yield to the officer’s emergency lights and sirens.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City residents could be fined for improperly draining pools and spas
SIOUX CITY — The City of Sioux City wants to remind residents that discharging water from a pool or spa into the storm sewer system is prohibited, in order to protect the quality of water that is entering nearby ponds, rivers and streams. Since chlorinated water is deadly to...
siouxlandnews.com
Annette Schnee's brother shares emotions after murderer convicted in 40-year cold case
SLOAN, Iowa — Forty years after her murder, Annette Schnee's family finally has closure. The brother of 21-year-old Annette Schnee is sharing his story, and his sister's, just days after the conclusion of a trial that is sending her killer to prison for the rest of his life. Annette...
