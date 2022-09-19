Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Employee injured after incident at Kan. tire plant has died
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities are investigating the death of a man during an incident at a Topeka area business. Just after 8a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW U.S. 24 Highway, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. First responders learned...
Suspect accused of assault on Kan. officer during shooting arrest
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched report of shooting in the 3800 Block of SW South Park Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. At the scene officers located a man with a gunshot wound , who was subsequently transported to a local hospital.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after car crash, fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal Sept. 17, car crash and fire have identified the man who died as s Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 6p.m. on Saturday, a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by Kruger was westbound on NW 46th...
Police: Kansas woman arrested for alleged vehicle theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. Shortly before 1:00a.m. on Thursday police responded to the 800 block South 6th Street in Atchison to check on the welfare of a person, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. After officers arrived they observed a 2017 Chevrolet...
Suspect in Kansas woman's murder jailed on $3 million bond
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend shooting have arrested a suspect. Doniel Sublett, 29, Shawnee, is being held on a $3 million dollar bond and has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder, according to online Johnson County jail records. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to report...
Kansas man accused of theft involving $3700 in sports cards
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged theft. Just before Noon on Thursday officers responded to Walmart at 1920 U.S.73 in Atchison to investigate a theft in progress, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officers located 28-year-old Tong Yang as he was leaving the...
BNSF sues victims, families of deadly Amtrak crash
KANSAS CITY (AP) —BNSF Railway Co. has asked a federal court to require victims of a deadly Amtrak crash in Missouri to pursue settlements through arbitration, rather than lawsuits. BNSF owns the railroad tracks used by Amtrak when a Southwest Chief train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago collided...
Daniels leads Kansas over Duke 35-27, goes to 4-0
LAWRENCE — Jalon Daniels accounted for five touchdowns to lead Kansas past Duke 35-27 on Saturday afternoon. Daniels' 3-yard run gave the Jayhawks a 34-20 lead with 4:42 remaining. It is the first time since 2009 the Jayhawks have started 4-0. They also completed their first undefeated nonconference schedule...
Castillo falters, M's blow 9-run lead; KC's 11-run 6th wins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Luis Castillo, fresh off signing a rich contract with Seattle, got chased as the Kansas City Royals erupted for 11 runs in the sixth inning and a wild, 13-12 win Sunday that cost the Mariners a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings.
Raleigh has HR, 3 RBIs as Mariners beat Royals 6-5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cal Raleigh homered and drove in three runs as the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night. The Mariners have won two of three after dropping five of six as they try to hold off the Baltimore Orioles for the third and final wild-card spot. They closed to a half-game behind Tampa Bay, which lost to Toronto.
Jayhawks drop conference opener to Cowgirls
LAWRENCE — The Kansas Jayhawks fell 2-0 to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in Thursday’s Big 12 opener at Rock Chalk Park. Kansas held a 23-7 advantage on shots in the match. “I told the kids that you have to come away from that going we were the better team on the day,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “The own goal was a fluke. The first goal we made a mistake on and they punished us for it. In the Big 12 that is what is going to happen. I was proud of how we played. That was one of the better games of soccer for the 90 minutes that we played all season. I thought we competed and battled really hard…we have to recognize that we played really well and be confident that we can play at that level and show up and do that again on Sunday.”
Ryan drives Colts to 1st win with 20-17 comeback vs Chiefs
INDIANAPOLIS — Matt Ryan threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to rookie Jelani Woods with 24 seconds left Sunday to give the Indianapolis Colts a 20-17 comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Ryan earned his first win with the Colts in their home opener by hooking up with Woods...
Royals cut Mariners' lead for last AL wild card to 3 games
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brady Singer pitched seven strong innings to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 5-1 victory over Seattle on Friday night, cutting the Mariners' lead for the final AL wild-card spot to three games. Playing without All-Star rookie center fielder Julio Rodriguez, the Mariners lost...
