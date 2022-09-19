LAWRENCE — The Kansas Jayhawks fell 2-0 to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in Thursday’s Big 12 opener at Rock Chalk Park. Kansas held a 23-7 advantage on shots in the match. “I told the kids that you have to come away from that going we were the better team on the day,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “The own goal was a fluke. The first goal we made a mistake on and they punished us for it. In the Big 12 that is what is going to happen. I was proud of how we played. That was one of the better games of soccer for the 90 minutes that we played all season. I thought we competed and battled really hard…we have to recognize that we played really well and be confident that we can play at that level and show up and do that again on Sunday.”

