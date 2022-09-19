ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schofield, WI

D.C. Everest boys soccer extends winning streak to nine with two victories at home tournament

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KO67l_0i1SRigY00
The 2022 D.C. Everest High School boys soccer team. (Submitted photo)

Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest boys soccer team ran its winning streak to nine with a pair of wins at its home D.C. Everest Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

The Evergreens dominated Chippewa Falls 8-1 on Friday and beat Eau Claire North 5-2 on Saturday to improve to 9-1 this season.

Eight different Everest players scored in the win over Chippewa Falls as the Evergreens outshot their opponent 15-9.

Jacob Lorge and Manning Ackley each had four saves in goal for Everest, which had goals from Cheryee Lor, Evan Peak, Tyler Goertz, Raul Rosales, Landon Schneck, Finn Anderson and Lucas Rickert.

Adin Schultz, Lennon True, Rickert and Peak had goals for D.C. Everest against Eau Claire North.

D.C. Everest hosts Stevens Point for a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Tuesday at 7 p.m. at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau East/West finishes third at final WVC girls golf meet

STEVENS POINT – Wausau East/West finished third at the final leg of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Tournament, falling to third place overall in the final standings. Marshfield shot a score of 183, finishing one shot behind Stevens Point on Monday at Stevens Point Country Club, and moved ahead of East/West for second in the overall standings. Wausau East/West took third with a 191, with Wisconsin Rapids fourth (200) and D.C. Everest fifth (224).
WAUSAU, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota and Wisconsin Yesterday

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WOODBURY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Schofield, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Sports
Chippewa Falls, WI
Sports
City
Eau Claire, WI
City
Stevens Point, WI
City
Wausau, WI
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
fox9.com

Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
RIVER FALLS, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 21, 2022

Evelyn M. Sommi, 86, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was born Evelyn Mae Zeitelhack, September 4, 1936, in Beloit, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Leo and Frances Zeitelhack of Tomahawk, Wisconsin. After high school, Evelyn entered Lincoln County Teachers College where she met the...
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Travel Wisconsin predicts the peak fall foliage throughout the state.

(WJFW) - The first day of fall is Thursday, and Travel Wisconsin has released the forecast for the peak colors around the state. Rhinelander is currently at 15% and the estimated week of the peak for the fall foliage is during the 1st week of October. Minocqua is at 20% and peak is expected to be during the 4th week of September.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#D C Everest Invitational
merrillfotonews.com

County Road C to be closed Tuesday-Thursday

Lincoln County Highway Commissioner, John Hanz, advises County Road C, in the Town of Merrill, between Elm Rd. and Maplewood Rd. will be closed starting at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, through Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. for bridge repair.
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Community Foundation appoints best selling author and community promoter as Wausau Area Marketing Specialist

(WAUSAU) The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin (CFONCW) welcomes WausauMama.com creator and author of the best-selling book ABCs of Wausau to further amplify local Wausau marketing efforts and enhance Wausau affinity among current residents. Cheryl Wolken will serve as Wausau Area Marketing Specialist, a new role made possible through a fund of the Community Foundation, in collaboration with the City of Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

UW-Stevens Point offers staged readings of murder mystery

A classic story of murder, mystery and mayhem will be shared by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Department of Theatre and Dance this fall with staged readings at the campuses in Marshfield, Stevens Point and Wausau. “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” will be performed at UWSP at...
STEVENS POINT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
merrillfotonews.com

8-year-old Gleason boy dies in Hwy. 17 traffic accident

Merrill man arrested, charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Vehicle with Prior Related Conviction. Tragedy struck a Gleason family on Saturday evening, Sept. 17, 2022, at 7:22 p.m. when the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado they were traveling in, northbound on State Hwy. 17 near Sunset Road in the Township of Merrill, was hit head-on by a 2017 Dodge Ram truck that crossed over into their lane.
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: S.C. Swiderski

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
wiproud.com

Eau Claire homicide victim identified

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Eau Claire Police Department has released the name of a man who was shot and killed over the weekend. 39-year-old Christopher Conner of Altoona was killed near the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenues early Saturday morning. Police responded to a report of...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
onfocus.news

Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Sixth annual Book Festival returns to central Wisconsin

WAUSAU – The sixth annual Central Wisconsin Book Festival is back for another year, with a schedule full of writer talks, workshops and interactive events. This year’s festival will be held from Sept. 21 through Sept. 25 at various locations throughout Marathon, Portage and Wood counties, as well as virtually via the Zoom app.
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Plea entered for woman charged in death of toddler hit and killed by train in Taylor County

MEDFORD, Wis. (WEAU) -A plea is entered for a woman who is charged in the death of her two-year-old son in Taylor County. Sept. 21, 2022 court records show 31-year-old Natasha Bratland of Lublin, Wis. pleaded no contest and was found guilty of all three counts. She was ordered to serve two years on probation, and if she follows all the conditions of her sentence, after three years, the first count of felony neglect of a child causing death will be dismissed.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy