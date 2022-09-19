Read full article on original website
Related
Marvelous Games Teases A New Installment In The Series While Announcing The Release Of Rune Factory 3 Special On The Nintendo Switch
A reveal trailer for a special edition of Marvelous Games’ farming role-playing game Rune Factory 3 is among the exciting news announced at the most recent Nintendo Direct. In addition, a new Rune Factory game will be released in the future, as the developer hinted in another teaser. This news will no doubt excite the agricultural RPG community’s ardent players.
Digital Trends
Pikmin 4: release date, trailers, news, gameplay, and more
When compared to Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and even Metroid, the Pikmin series was never a runaway success, but that hasn’t stopped Nintendo from developing new installments. And we’re glad, because the Pikmin series is full of wit, charm, and originality. During the September 2022 Direct, Nintendo finally unveiled the next entry, aptly titled Pikmin 4.
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
knowtechie.com
A hacker leaked tons of GTA 6 early gameplay footage
Over the weekend, a hacker leaked a massive dump of early Grand Theft Auto VI footage. A hacker by the name “teapotuberhacker” shared a file with 90 different videos of early GTA 6 gameplay on the GTA Forums. Many people were skeptical early on, but a PCGamer report...
RELATED PEOPLE
epicstream.com
Where to Read Vermeil in Gold After the Anime
Vermeil in Gold is a fantasy anime that aired from July to September 2022. Before the series was adapted into an anime by Staple Entertainment, it was originally a manga series illustrated by Yoko Umezu and written by Kota Amana. Now that the anime is over, where can fans read Vermeil in Gold?
IGN
Zoria: Age of Shattering - Kickstarter Trailer
Here's your look at the world of Zoria: Age of Shattering, an upcoming tactical RPG. Check out the trailer to learn more about the game, including the story, character abilities, and more. The game is set in a fantasy world of Zoria filled with magic, ancient history, tumultuous politics, and countless mysteries.
IGN
Hardspace: Shipbreaker - Console Launch Trailer
Hardspace: Shipbreaker is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Watch the latest trailer for another look at the zero-g, spaceship-salvaging workplace simulator game.
Watch a trailer for PUBG owner Krafton's expensive-looking Korean fantasy game
Based on novel series The Bird That Drinks Tears.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
The DioField Chronicle review: strategy RPG makes for convincing sequel bait
“The DioField Chronicle includes a lot of setup for potential sequels, but it does a solid job of laying down the proper foundation to make that work long-term.”. Square Enix has recently been keen to publish more middle-tier Japanese games, including the likes of Valkryie Elysium, Tactics Ogre: Reborn, and Harvestella, all of which are coming out within mere weeks of each other. The publisher seems to be all-in on new IPs, bolstering its reliable roster of surefire RPG hits. The DioField Chronicle is an important part of that strategy.
Gizmodo
The First Trailer for Netflix's Sonic Prime Series Is Still Strangely Ominous
When Netflix announced that it would be making a CG animated series based on the beloved Sega mascot and recent bona fide movie star Sonic the Hedgehog, most people didn’t give it a second thought. I did, because I found the official description for the show surprisingly unsettling. Now, Netflix has released the first trailer for Sonic Prime, and... yeah, I think there’s something weird going on here.
Polygon
GoldenEye coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass
GoldenEye 007, the classic Nintendo 64 first-person shooter, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. The Switch port of the original game will include online multiplayer, and arrive as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get the game too. Nintendo and original developer Rare announced the rerelease of GoldenEye 007 Tuesday during a Nintendo Direct streaming presentation and on Twitter.
PWMania
New WrestleQuest Combat Trailer Released (Video)
Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games are back in the ring, with the reveal of a brand new WrestleQuest trailer. Here are some details on the video game provided by WrestleQuest:. Becoming a legend in the wrestling world is no easy feat. Even if you master all the moves and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Gunfire Reborn - Tokyo Game Show Trailer
Watch the latest Gunfire Reborn trailer to see the characters take various enemies in this action and adventure Roguelike game. Gunfire Reborn is headed to Xbox Game Pass on October 27, 2022.
IGN
Scorn - Official Prologue Gameplay Walkthrough Video
Check out 8 minutes of gameplay of Scorn, and watch as the protagonist explores the nightmarish bio-labyrinth world and solves a puzzle in this upcoming horror game. Scorn launches on PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GoG) and Xbox Series X|S (day one with Xbox Game Pass) on October 21, 2022.
Digital Trends
Sega is putting all of its chips on the table with Sonic Frontiers
Back in May, I wrote about how Sonic Frontiers miraculously avoided the controversial Sonic Cycle by keeping updates dry between its first teaser trailer and its official announcement trailer at The Game Awards last year. Now the game is less than two months away from release, and with the reveal of four more trailers, two alternative rock songs taking us back to 2007 (Vandalize by One OK Rock and I’m Here by To Octavia’s Merry Kirk-Holmes), and Super Sonic making his triumphant return at the Tokyo Game Show, Sega seems confident that it will be a big deal for the franchise. Hell, I’m feeling more confident about this game than I ever felt for some of its predecessors. And that’s saying something.
epicstream.com
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 268 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
All this time, they have been focused on Kae, but it turns out she wasn't the target. Find out more about what comes next in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 268 with everything you need to know right here!. Table of contents. Warning: This article may contain spoilers for Boruto:...
IGN
Iron Man Game Announced by EA Motive
EA Motive, the studio behind the upcoming Dead Space remake, has announced that it is developing an Iron Man game. In a new tweet from Motive's Twitter account, the Montreal-based EA studio revealed that it is collaborationg with Marvel Games on "an all-new single-player, action-adventure Iron Man game." The project is said to still be in early development.
The Last of Us Part 1 patch fixes issues with photo mode and accessibility
Patch 1.02 is available to download now
IGN
House Flipper 2 - First Gameplay Trailer
House Flipper 2 bills itself as "more than a simulator," where you can demo, repair, and remodel the in-game houses. It also includes a Sandbox Mode where you can build your own home from scratch, and a Story Mode that "offers players a chance to delve into engaging renovation challenges with narratives that uncover more about Pinnacove and its residents." It's in development for PC and next-gen consoles.
ComicBook
PlayStation VR2 Trailer Shows Off Horizon Call of the Mountain, Resident Evil Village, and More
PlayStation has released a new promo trailer for the upcoming PlayStation VR2 that shows off the specifications of the device as well as footage from video games like Horizon Call of the Mountain and Resident Evil Village. It's basically just a bunch of footage from various titles confirmed for the PS VR2 that is broadly in line with the commercials PlayStation released leading up to the launch of the PlayStation 5.
Comments / 0