Ask any Instagram baddie: In this economy, staying snatched is a full-time job. Perhaps that's why, 20 years into the dermal filler boom, a controversial new-wave facelift is gaining traction with people who’ve grown weary of endless “tweakments.” Trademarked by Chia Chi Kao, MD, the ponytail lift is an endoscopic plastic surgery procedure designed to beautify faces of all ages with minimal downtime and no visible scarring. Unlike traditional facelifts, which can leave behind telltale plastic surgery scars in front of the ears and require serious recovery time, the ponytail lift hides a handful of tiny incisions behind the ears and hairline. Once healed, they more or less vanish, allowing the majority of clients to emerge “restaurant-ready” in less than a month.

SKIN CARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO