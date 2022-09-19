Read full article on original website
Trump hoarded gossip on world leaders he didn’t like including Trudeau, Merkel and Macron, report says
Donald Trump relished collecting personal details about fellow world leaders during his time as president, according to a new report. Insiders tell the New York Times that during intelligence briefings, the otherwise-bored commander-in-chief would perk up when security agencies relayed the innermost details they had gleaned about the lives of Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s then-chancellor Angela Merkel.“But the details of broader national security policies bored him,” reporters wrote, citing officials who had been present at the time of intelligence briefings.The Times report about the ex-president’s fascination with classified materials on his allies and foes arrives...
Business Insider
Liz Truss and King Charles III could be the end of the 'United' Kingdom
This month, the UK got a new head of state and a new head of government in a two-day period. King Charles III and Prime Minister Liz Truss now lead a United Kingdom with profound divisions. Nationalists across what is now the UK might see this as the moment to...
U.K. Bans Chinese Officials From Seeing Queen's Coffin as Tensions Rise
A Chinese delegation will not be permitted to attend Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state at Westminster Hall in London. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, speaker of the House of Commons, has refused a request from the delegation to view the queen's coffin because of sanctions China has imposed on British citizens, BBC News reported early on Friday.
Thursday briefing: What’s behind Sweden’s lurch to the right
In today’s newsletter: A country that once favoured open borders and internationalism has embraced anti-immigration rhetoric – and now a political party with extremist roots has come to power
Macron says UK and France must ‘move on’ from Truss remarks
Two leaders appear to smooth over tensions in first bilateral talks in New York but avoid awkward topics
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
BBC
Myanmar: BBC Media Action presenter sentenced to three years hard labour
A freelance television presenter who worked for the BBC's charity branch has been sentenced to three years hard labour in Myanmar. Htet Htet Khine, the presenter of a programme produced by BBC Media Action for local audiences, was arrested in August 2021. Many journalists and activists have been jailed since...
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Is Now Europe's Only Ruling Female Monarch After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is carrying the torch for Europe's female royals. After Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on Sept. 8, Queen Margrethe, 82, of Denmark has become Europe's only ruling female monarch. Having reigned for more than 50 years since her father King Frederick IX died...
BBC
Turkey's Erdogan: Russia's Putin willing to end war
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he believes Russia's leader is seeking an end to the war he began in Ukraine, and that a "significant step" will be made. He said his impression from recent talks with Vladimir Putin was that he wanted to "end this as soon as possible".
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Fly to Scotland One Day After Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Though the national period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth ended across the U.K., her family will remain in mourning for another week, a wish King Charles expressed soon after her death King Charles III and Queen Camilla have traveled north. The new King, 73, and Queen Consort, 75, flew to Scotland on Tuesday, the day after Queen Elizabeth's state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The royal couple was seen at Aberdeen Airport around noon. It's possible that they drove an hour west to...
German Chancellor Scholz warns of 'world without rules' in U.N. speech
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Newly elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned of a "world without rules" and the threat of "imperialism" as he condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine during his speech before the United Nations General Assembly. "We mustn't stand idly by when a major nuclear power armed to the...
CNN's Christiane Amanpour says she pulled out of interview with Iran's president after he demanded she wear a headscarf
CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour said Thursday that she backed out of an interview with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi after one of his aides said it would not happen unless she wore a headscarf. In a Twitter thread, Amanpour chronicled how her scheduled interview with Raisi on Wednesday night in New...
BBC
Putin speech clear admission of Ukraine failure, says Downing Street
Downing Street says President Vladimir Putin's call-up of Russia's military reservists is a "clear admission" his invasion of Ukraine is failing. Mr Putin called the mobilisation a necessary step to protect Russia's territorial integrity. No 10 condemned Russia's "reprehensible actions" and said the UK would continue to support Ukraine. Prime...
BBC
War in Ukraine: Fact-checking Russian claims that Nato troops are fighting in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin says there are military units in Ukraine "under the de-facto command of Western advisers". Claims have also appeared on Russian television and social media channels that Nato troops are actively involved in the war. Nato member countries have been providing weaponry and logistical support, but have...
Truss: Russia must leave Ukraine and pay ‘recompense’ to resume diplomacy
Russian president Vladimir Putin must leave Ukraine and pay “proper recompense” for his invasion through financial reparations before he can ever return to the international fold, Liz Truss has warned. The prime minister used her first foreign trip to rally UN allies to keep up the pressure on...
Australia is asking its people one question and it's not whether to keep the King
Within 24 hours of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the first cracks were forming in a carefully choreographed Australian response to the passing of its Head of State.
CNBC
India is the 'best bet' in the global economy, says conglomerate exec
India is a great market and the "best bet" in the global economy, said Ashok Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group, India. The U.S., U.K. and Europe appear headed for a recession, while there are problems in China, he said. "India, politically, is well settled," he told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on...
Indian political party issues denial after reports inebriated state leader was deplaned in Germany
The chief minister of India’s Punjab state is at the center of a controversy after opposition political parties alleged that the politician was deplaned from a Lufthansa plane in Germany as he was inebriated.Bhagwant Mann from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was in Germany for a scheduled trip from 11 September to 18 September to meet foreign investors.The trip was his first foreign visit since becoming chief minister of the border state earlier this year.On Monday, opposition leaders accused Mr Mann of delaying the Lufthansa flight bound for Delhi due to his inebriation.In a tweet Sukhbir Singh Badal, member...
BBC
Prince and Princess of Wales: William and Kate's Anglesey 'refuge'
When Flt Lt Wales was doing his helicopter training to become an RAF search and rescue pilot in 2010, like his fellow trainees he gave two preferences for his first posting. One was in Lossiemouth, in north east Scotland, and the other at Valley on Anglesey, off the north west coast of Wales.
