The Independent

Trump hoarded gossip on world leaders he didn’t like including Trudeau, Merkel and Macron, report says

Donald Trump relished collecting personal details about fellow world leaders during his time as president, according to a new report. Insiders tell the New York Times that during intelligence briefings, the otherwise-bored commander-in-chief would perk up when security agencies relayed the innermost details they had gleaned about the lives of Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s then-chancellor Angela Merkel.“But the details of broader national security policies bored him,” reporters wrote, citing officials who had been present at the time of intelligence briefings.The Times report about the ex-president’s fascination with classified materials on his allies and foes arrives...
Business Insider

Liz Truss and King Charles III could be the end of the 'United' Kingdom

This month, the UK got a new head of state and a new head of government in a two-day period. King Charles III and Prime Minister Liz Truss now lead a United Kingdom with profound divisions. Nationalists across what is now the UK might see this as the moment to...
Newsweek

U.K. Bans Chinese Officials From Seeing Queen's Coffin as Tensions Rise

A Chinese delegation will not be permitted to attend Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state at Westminster Hall in London. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, speaker of the House of Commons, has refused a request from the delegation to view the queen's coffin because of sanctions China has imposed on British citizens, BBC News reported early on Friday.
BBC

Myanmar: BBC Media Action presenter sentenced to three years hard labour

A freelance television presenter who worked for the BBC's charity branch has been sentenced to three years hard labour in Myanmar. Htet Htet Khine, the presenter of a programme produced by BBC Media Action for local audiences, was arrested in August 2021. Many journalists and activists have been jailed since...
BBC

Turkey's Erdogan: Russia's Putin willing to end war

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he believes Russia's leader is seeking an end to the war he began in Ukraine, and that a "significant step" will be made. He said his impression from recent talks with Vladimir Putin was that he wanted to "end this as soon as possible".
BBC

King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'

People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
People

King Charles and Queen Camilla Fly to Scotland One Day After Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Though the national period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth ended across the U.K., her family will remain in mourning for another week, a wish King Charles expressed soon after her death King Charles III and Queen Camilla have traveled north. The new King, 73, and Queen Consort, 75, flew to Scotland on Tuesday, the day after Queen Elizabeth's state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The royal couple was seen at Aberdeen Airport around noon. It's possible that they drove an hour west to...
BBC

Putin speech clear admission of Ukraine failure, says Downing Street

Downing Street says President Vladimir Putin's call-up of Russia's military reservists is a "clear admission" his invasion of Ukraine is failing. Mr Putin called the mobilisation a necessary step to protect Russia's territorial integrity. No 10 condemned Russia's "reprehensible actions" and said the UK would continue to support Ukraine. Prime...
CNBC

India is the 'best bet' in the global economy, says conglomerate exec

India is a great market and the "best bet" in the global economy, said Ashok Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group, India. The U.S., U.K. and Europe appear headed for a recession, while there are problems in China, he said. "India, politically, is well settled," he told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on...
The Independent

Indian political party issues denial after reports inebriated state leader was deplaned in Germany

The chief minister of India’s Punjab state is at the center of a controversy after opposition political parties alleged that the politician was deplaned from a Lufthansa plane in Germany as he was inebriated.Bhagwant Mann from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was in Germany for a scheduled trip from 11 September to 18 September to meet foreign investors.The trip was his first foreign visit since becoming chief minister of the border state earlier this year.On Monday, opposition leaders accused Mr Mann of delaying the Lufthansa flight bound for Delhi due to his inebriation.In a tweet Sukhbir Singh Badal, member...
BBC

Prince and Princess of Wales: William and Kate's Anglesey 'refuge'

When Flt Lt Wales was doing his helicopter training to become an RAF search and rescue pilot in 2010, like his fellow trainees he gave two preferences for his first posting. One was in Lossiemouth, in north east Scotland, and the other at Valley on Anglesey, off the north west coast of Wales.
