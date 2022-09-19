Read full article on original website
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
gmauthority.com
GM’s Wuling Mini EV Cabrio Draws 100,000 Signups In 72 Hours
The first-ever Wuling Mini EV Cabrio was officially revealed last week in China and is drawing huge interest from buyers, surpassing 100,000 signups for purchase in the first 72 hours. On September 1st, the SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) joint venture officially opened an unusual pre-sale period for the all-new Wuling Mini EV...
dornob.com
Cadillac’s Newest Luxury Show Car is a Fully Electric Hatchback
The latest show car from luxury brand Cadillac has more than a few surprises in store. Not only is the Celestiq fully electric, but it also comes with a bubble-back hatch, an unusual sight among similar models. While the new show car is intended to compete with top-tier sedans like...
FOXBusiness
Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM
Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
Ford Megazilla Trademark Filing Hints At New Crate Motor Brand
Ford Motor Company has filed to trademark “Megazilla” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Ford Authority has learned. Filed under the serial number 019021023031035044, this application contains the goods and services description of “crate motors, namely, electric motors and internal combustion engines for automobiles, and powertrains for automobiles.”
gmauthority.com
GM Has 90,000 GMC Hummer EV Reservations So Far
Demand for the GMC Hummer EV is running strong as new reservations for the all-electric off-roader continue to pour in. In fact, according to a GMC spokesperson, GM is currently holding 90,000 reservations for the GMC Hummer EV. According to GMC, those 90,000 reservations are a combination of reservations for...
gmauthority.com
GM No Longer Taking GMC Hummer EV Reservations
Offering a combination of cutting-edge technology, neck-snapping acceleration, and impressive off-road capability, the GMC Hummer EV is a hugely desirable vehicle. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that GM just confirmed it is fully booked and no longer taking reservations for the GMC Hummer EV Pickup, or GMC Hummer EV SUV.
2024 Ford Mustang Colors Leave Little to Be Desired￼
The 2024 Ford Mustang color options are comprehensive, but fewer than the previous model. However, the Dark Horse offers a new, unique color all its own. The post 2024 Ford Mustang Colors Leave Little to Be Desired￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
