Columbus, OH

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week

By Andrew Lind
 2 days ago

Stroud took home the honor twice last season on his way to being named the conference's offensive player of the year.

Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Saturday’s 77-21 win over Toledo.

Stroud completed 22-of-27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns against the Rockets, including two apiece to junior wide receiver Julian Fleming and sophomore Emeka Egbuka and another to sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Buckeyes finished the game just 14 yards shy of setting the school record with 763 yards of total offense, while the 77 points were the most Ohio State had scored in a game since a 77-10 win over Bowling Green in 2016.

Stroud becomes the second straight Buckeye to capture the weekly honor, as Harrison was named the conference’s co-offensive player of the week after catching three touchdown passes in the 45-12 win over Arkansas State on Sept. 10.

This marks Stroud’s third time being named the Big Ten’s offensive player of the week, as he took home the honor after last season’s 66-17 win over Maryland and the 56-7 win over Michigan State on his way to being named the conference’s offensive player of the year.

He was also the Big Ten freshman and quarterback of the year, becoming the first player in conference history to win all three awards in the same season.

