Old Bridge Township, NJ

Central Jersey Woman Slain Months After Husband's Death

By Jon Craig & Cecilia Levine
 2 days ago

A 65-year-old woman was slain over the weekend — just more than three months after the death of her husband, according to authorities and news reports.

Deborah Brown-Hepworth was found unresponsive in her Hanna Lane home in Old Bridge by a relative on Saturday, Sept. 17 around 11:05 a.m., according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz, Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department

Brown-Hepworth, affectionately known as Sonni, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, Harry, died on June 4, 2022 . Authorities said only that the case was being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Addie Spinola of the Old Bridge Police Department at (732) 721-5600 X 3181 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-3927.

