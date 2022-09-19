ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WDAM-TV

Miss Mississippi USA heads to Miss USA national stage

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - From a small town in Mississippi to a national stage, Hailey White is on her way to competing for the title of Miss USA. “You can do it all,” said White. “You can be it all - wedding planner, horse trainer, pageant girl. You can do whatever you set your mind to, and as cliché as it sounds, it’s true.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
drivinvibin.com

Why Do People Visit the Windsor Ruins in Mississippi?

The Windsor Ruins offer a captivating look into the Old South. You have to use your imagination to see it. Visitors have visited these towering remains of a mansion for more than 150 years since a tragic fire. You can’t look at them without wondering what things were like during...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
brproud.com

Man celebrating birthday killed outside Mississippi casino

D’LBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found dead outside a Mississippi Gulf Coast casino after celebrating his birthday. The Sun Herald reported 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot early Wednesday morning. Maintenance workers reported hearing a gunshot, and security called D’Iberville police.
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi health officials react to president saying pandemic ‘over’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an CBS 60 Minute interview, President Joe Biden declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is ‘over.’ While cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the country have fallen significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many health officials have been hesitant to agree with the president. Here in Mississippi, cases have decreased […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thegazebogazette.com

Long Beach is First Mississippi City to Approve Safe Haven Baby Box

In a monumental action Tuesday night, September 20, 2022, the Long Beach Board of Aldermen approved setting an ordinance to allow a Safe Haven baby box at a regulated location within the city. The procedure will be the first baby box in the state of Mississippi plus between Texas and Georgia.
LONG BEACH, MS
WJTV 12

MDHS opens P-EBT Customer Service Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In anticipation of the distribution of P-EBT funds to 466,000 Mississippi Children in October, several new customer service components will be in place for the 2022 distribution of P-EBT benefits to better serve P-EBT recipients.  The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) has added a customer service chat function to the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thegazebogazette.com

Roberts Sister Continues Family Legacy in Pass Christian

Following a career of nearly three decades as a social worker, Dorothy Roberts opened a small retail store seven year ago in her family hometown of Pass Christian and named it Robin’s Nest, honoring her sister Robin, the host of nationally-syndicated Good Morning America (ABC). Earlier this year, Dorothy opened a cafe right next to the shop named The Roberts Place and devoted each room to her late parents; Colonel Lawrence and Lucimarian, along with the accolades during their lifetime.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
wtva.com

Mississippi farmers struggle during the harvest season this year

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - It has been a summer of extreme swings, with an extended drought, followed by heavy rain and then resumed drought. This has caused Mississippi farmers to struggle during the harvest season. The sustained drought has made it difficult to grow crops. The recent rainfall has made...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
madisoncountyjournal.com

Local tapped as Holmes chief

Canton native Da’Varius Jackson recently joined the Holmes Community College Ridgeland Campus as the new police chief. He comes to Holmes after eight years working for the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) police department. A Holmes alumnus, Jackson earned an Associate of Arts from the college and played...
CANTON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Lawsuit seeks repairs to troubled Mississippi water system

JACKSON — A new class-action lawsuit seeks to force Mississippi’s capital city to fix its troubled water system, including removal or repair of pipes and equipment contaminated with lead. The suit was filed Friday in federal district court, a day after the state health department told people in...
JACKSON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

US: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program

MINNEAPOLIS — United States authorities charged 48 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what they said Tuesday was the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet, stealing $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children. Federal prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed...
MINNESOTA STATE

