Uprise RI
Trans community protests hate group meeting at Cranston Library
Around 250 members of the transgender community, alongside allies, families and neighbors, gathered to show love and support for the transgender community at the William H Hall Branch of the Cranston Public Library Monday evening. The protest was organized by a variety of groups, including TGI Network, LGBTQ Action RI, Youth Pride Inc, Sage, Womxn Project, Haus of Codec, and the Democratic Women’s Caucus.
Here’s Why Bristol Community College Will Be Covered in Backpacks
Bristol Community College is preparing for quite a moving display on Monday, Sept. 26. As part of suicide prevention month, the college has invited the Send Silence Packing program to its Fall River campus. Hundreds of backpacks will be laid across the campus in Fall River, each representing a student...
ecori.org
New Degree at CCRI is the Region’s First to Offer Courses in Blue, Green Economy Trades
Students in the Community College of Rhode Island's new environment, sustainability and management degree program will learn about shellfish farming, among other blue economy trades. (Rhode Island Food Policy Council photo) A new associate’s degree in environment, sustainability and management at the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) is the...
Former US attorney joins court fight dividing RI’s wealthy Chace family
Kim Chace's heirs argue his nephew, prominent developer Buff Chace, has been mismanaging a trust that Kim's will seeded with over $70 million.
johnstonsunrise.net
Warwick doctor got many breaks
There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
Gov hopeful Ashley Kalus got tax break for Illinois homeowners after buying RI house
The Republican gubernatorial nominee has faced persistent questions about the strength of her ties to Rhode Island.
The New York Times says Mass. has 2 of the best restaurants in America
Two restaurants in Maine also made the list. The New York Times has again scoured the country for its annual list of favorite restaurants in the nation, and two Massachusetts eateries made the cut. The publication released its 50 favorite restaurants in America in 2022 on Monday and included Neptune...
ABC6.com
Former director of finance accused of stealing $3M from Providence based school program
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man is facing charges after state police said he stole up to $3 million from a collaborative school based in Providence. Nathan Kaufman, 35, was charged with embezzlement and access to a computer for fraudulent purposes. According to Rhode Island State Police, detectives...
This Rhode Island Restaurant Still Offers Family-Style, All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Dinners
Family-style dinners are a lost art around the SouthCoast. Sitting down at a restaurant and being served platters of food that you share with everyone else at the table seems like an antiquated idea of dining out. Yet there is still something heartwarming about having the family sit around a...
GoLocalProv
Providence Councilor Who Led Effort to Defund Police Poised to be Elected Council President
Providence City Councilor Rachel Miller is poised to be elected to serve as the next President of the Providence City Council. She has called a caucus of the city council for today — weeks before the general election and months before the swearing in of the Council in January of 2023.
1 of 2 decomposed bodies found in Rhode Island home identified as former mayor
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — One of two badly decomposed bodies found in a home in Rhode Island earlier this week has been identified as a former mayor. Woonsocket police officers responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s longtime mayor. While inside the home, officers...
GoLocalProv
Judge Assaulted Outside of Courthouse in Providence
A judge was assaulted outside of a courthouse in Providence on Wednesday, GoLocal has learned. Rhode Island Superior Court Associate Justice Stephen Nugent was reportedly assaulted following a minor traffic accident outside of Superior Court on Benefit treet. According to witnesses, it appeared that all parties had recently exited the...
Providence students left stranded after RIPTA unexpectedly cancels 5 bus routes
Dozens of Providence students were left without a direct ride to school Wednesday morning as RIPTA continues to struggle with a driver shortage.
Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home
Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
Fall River Granite Grille Restaurant Reopens at Durfee High School
Durfee High School's rebranded Granite Grille has reopened for the school year. Similar to the in-school restaurants at Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational-Technical and Diman Regional Vocational-Technical high schools, the Granite Grill is a completely student-run establishment. While the teachers are on site to coordinate everything, the students truly run the show.
fallriverreporter.com
Group of volunteers putting on fun event to raise funds for Fall River girl suffering from terminal illness
A group of volunteers are putting on a fundraiser for a Fall River teen battling a terminal illness. According to Roseanne Dupont, Aubrey’s Motorcycle Ride Family Day will be taking place on Saturday, October 1st at the Tiverton VFW at 134 Shove Street. 13-year-old Aubrey Beck was diagnosed with...
New Bedford’s Beloved Shawmut Diner Remains ‘In Limbo’
Some of my earliest childhood memories involve the Shawmut Diner. I remember as a small child being taken to the diner by my Great Aunt Vina, who probably spent every last penny she had to treat me to lunch. I remember that trip 60 years later, so I guess it...
SouthCoast Spider-Man Spotted in Acushnet and New Bedford
The SouthCoast may have its very own superhero roaming around, as Spider-Man was spotted today in Acushnet and New Bedford. At about 2:48 p.m., I received a message from my friend Stephanie Burke with a photo she had received of someone dressed as Spider-Man sitting atop the gates that serve as the entrance to Acushnet Cemetery.
GoLocalProv
DEM to Spray Spotted Lanternfly Infestation Areas, Says RI Must “Move Aggressively”
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that it will begin treating pockets of spotted lanternfly (SLF) infestation that have been found along Douglas Pike (Route 7) in Smithfield with insecticide weather permitting on Wednesday, September 21. SEE MAP BELOW. Applicators using backpack sprayers with wands will...
Horse slips and dies outside Boston funeral waiting to pull hearse to cemetery
Mr. Bee was 28 years old, energetic and in perfect health. Long past his days as a harness racing horse, he was tapped Saturday to pull a carriage hearse from a funeral in Boston to a local cemetery, one of the many services offered by Rehoboth-based Remembrance Hill Carriages. But...
