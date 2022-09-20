ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuarts Draft, VA

Not a lot of offense in Spartans’ loss to Stuarts Draft

By Brandon Baker
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 1 day ago
STUARTS DRAFT, Va., (WVDN) – After an impressive performance on all three sides of the ball just one week ago, the Greenbrier East Spartans suffered a defensive minded, hard fought 14-3 loss on Friday, Sept. 16 to the Stuarts Draft, Va., Cougars.

The Spartan offense was bottled up all night as the Cougars knew what they wanted to do on defense and executed it to perfection.

Stuarts Draft running back Da’shea Smith broke a scoreless tie when he took a handoff and raced 61 yards for a score with 5:00 left in the opening quarter. A muffed snap on the extra point attempt kept the score at 6-0, Cougars.

That was the score to begin the second quarter as well, and the first play of the quarter set the tone for the rest of the night.

Smith scored on a 3-yard TD run and Troy Thompson added the 2-point conversion for a 14-0 Stuart Draft lead.

The Spartans had a drive going midway through the second but Isaac Wood’s interception of Monquelle Davis stalled it and allowed the Cougars to regain the momentum.

East would steal it back a couple of possessions later after Jake Pate recovered a bad snap fumble and brought it back to the Cougars 15-yard line.

However, the offense could not punch it the end zone and they instead settled for a 38-yard field goal from Noah Dotson. That kick was the fourth longest in school history, and it cut the Stuarts Draft lead to 14-3 at the half.

And that was it from both offenses.

The Cougars (3-0) still ran the ball exceptionally well in the second half and their plan to limit the Spartans opportunities worked. They ran the clock and completed one of the fastest moving games in recent memory.

The Spartans (1-3) managed just 159 yards of total offense and Ian Cline was held to just 36 yards on 16 carries.

Smith led the Cougars attack with 23 carries, 237 yards and two TD’s. Thompson added 18 rushes for 115. Those two accounted for all but two yards of the Cougars offense.

Dotson was named the McDonald’s player of the game for East. His 38-yard field goal is now printed in the East record books.

East will have this week off before coming back home on Sept. 30 to host the Hampshire Trojans.

Stats courtesy of 103.1, WRON.

The post Not a lot of offense in Spartans' loss to Stuarts Draft appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

techlunchpail.com

Visitor List for the Virginia Tech vs West Virginia Game

The battle for the Black Diamond Trophy returns to Blacksburg for the first time since 2004 as Virginia Tech hosts West Virginia for a sold out Thursday night game at Lane Stadium. The visitor list may not be a big one given the weeknight nature, but there are already some intriguing recruits on it for both football and basketball.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski Theatre showing Virginia Tech football games

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech fans in the new River Valley have a new spot to catch all the action on the gridiron. If you can’t make it to Lane Stadium or on the road with the Hokies, you can watch the game on the big screen at the Pulaski Theatre.
BLACKSBURG, VA
odaconline.com

Frank Csorba, Lynchburg, Sr.

Csorba, a senior from Boydton, Va., has already earned awards for his winning performance at the NCAA South Region Preview hosted by Christopher Newport University on Friday afternoon. Csorba earned M-F Athletic United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Division III Runner of the Week honors after topping the 166-person field at Lee Hall Mansion. He stopped the watches at 24:16.7 after completing the eight-kilometer course 18.8 seconds faster than Tyler Lipps from William & Mary. Csorba's pace of 4:53.0 per mile helped him break Lynchburg's 8K record by 10.3 seconds over the previous mark set by teammate Max Sparks last season. Lynchburg, ranked 11th in the country, chimed in second overall in the team standings on Friday with 46 points, trailing only William & Mary by 11 points in the table.
LYNCHBURG, VA
247Sports

How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details

Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Roanoke Star

Warning Issued Against VMI for Unconstitutional Overreach in Violating Cadets’ First Amendment Rights

A warning letter to the Virginia Military Institute’s Commandant, Col. (ret.) Adrian Bogart III co-signed by The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and the Student Press Law Center (SPLC) was formally presented at the VMI Board of Visors (BOV) meeting in Lexington on Wednesday September 21st. FIRE’s and SPLC’s warning, based on hundreds […]
LEXINGTON, VA
wvexplorer.com

Legend of beast resurfaces near Fireco, West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. — In almost every respect, the coal camp at Fireco was the end of the line. Only one small coal camp, Willibet, had been opened in the coalfield beyond, but Fireco was as far up the hollow as you were likely to get in a car in the 1930s when word of a prowling monster began to make the rounds.
BECKLEY, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

