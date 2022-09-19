ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

Related
testudotimes.com

MM 9.20: Maryland volleyball’s Rainelle Jones named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

Maryland volleyball leads the country in blocks per set as a team this year, and one of the biggest reasons for that is graduate middle blocker Rainelle Jones. Jones was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after her performance at the Cavalier Classic in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend, playing a big part in the Terps’ wins against Mercer, East Carolina and Virginia. Jones has received the honor four times in her career — twice this season — and leads the country in blocks per set this year with 1.83. Maryland volleyball also leads the country with a combined 3.38 blocks per set.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
MLive.com

Kickoff time set for Michigan State at Maryland

The kickoff time for Michigan State’s first Big Ten road game is set. The Spartans (2-1) play at Maryland (3-0) on Oct. 1 and that game will start at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on FS1, it was announced Monday afternoon. Michigan State is coming off a 39-28 loss...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State College, PA
Sports
City
Georgetown, PA
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
College Park, MD
City
Georgetown, MD
City
State College, PA
College Park, MD
Sports
State
West Virginia State
Local
Maryland Sports
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

DNR Cracks Down on Coyotes Brought into Bay Region

Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) report two men were recently cited for keeping coyotes in captivity in two separate incidents. In the first case, 34-year-old Bradley Shelley from Baltimore County had a coyote in his possession that he received from a Pennsylvania man. It was turned over to Baltimore County Animal Control. The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed NRP i early July that Steven Keill II, also 34, brought the coyote across state lines where Shelley took possession of it. Shelley, who lives in Parkton, Md., was issued a citation for possessing or transporting a rabies vector species, and two warnings for importing a rabies vector species and failing to obtain a captive wildlife permit. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Thunderstorms will sweep over the region on Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 68 degrees.The day could start out wet and by the end of it, people could wind up drenched. The chance of precipitation is 30%, according to the National Weather Service.Scattered showers are expected to sprinkle rain across the region after 4 a.m. After that, the drizzling could turn into thunderstorms.The possibility for storm activity will increase between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.The temperature high is expected to be 81 degrees.Accompanying winds will be blowing 7–14 miles per hour.But wind gusts could be as high as 28  miles per hour.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Cook
Person
Seth Kuhn
WUSA

Creature, believed to be alligator, spotted in Lusby, Maryland

LUSBY, Md. — A creature appears to be lurking in the waters of Lusby, Maryland, according to one local photojournalist who snapped a photo of what could be an alligator. Sal Icaza with the Southern Maryland Chronicle spotted and took the picture Thursday, Sept. 15. The Maryland publication stated...
LUSBY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
pressboxonline.com

Baltimore Country Club Awarded Two USGA Amateur Championships

LIBERTY CORNER, N.J. – The USGA announced Sept. 20 that Baltimore (Md.) Country Club’s East Course will be the host site for the 2026 U.S. Senior Amateur and 2031 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championships. The club has previously hosted four USGA championships, most recently the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Nittany Lions#The Big Ten Network#The Nittany Lions#Ncaa Tournament
fox5dc.com

Wes Moore backs out of FOX 5 debate with Dan Cox

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Maryland's Democratic candidate for governor says he won't debate his Republican challenger Dan Cox next month on FOX 5. The news broke as Cox was in a Montgomery County courtroom, trying to stop state officials from speeding up the counting of mail-in ballots. For weeks, FOX 5...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Ray Lewis, Power 52 hold charity golf classic

MARRIOTTSVILLE, Md. — Hall of Famer Ray Lewis hit the green Monday morning to host a charity golf classic. Lewis and his Power 52 Foundation team hosted their inaugural charity golf classic at the Waverly Woods Golf Club in Marriottsville. Power 52 provides employment training, including in the solar...
MARRIOTTSVILLE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Trip to England by Nick Mosby aide is up for Board of Estimates approval

BOE is asked to pay $9,000 for an overseas course attended by Mosby’s chief of staff about “the skills and qualities that lead to success of a chief of staff”. Last month, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby was booked to stay four nights at a $539-a-night suite in Ocean City during the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) convention.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
Daily Voice

Maryland State Police Investigators Crack 2006 Cold Case After Woman Found Near I-70 Rest Stop

Sixteen years after a young woman was found killed on I-70 in Frederick County, a suspect has been apprehended for her murder, state police announced. White Springs, Florida resident Garry Artman, 64, has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and second-degree assault for allegedly killing Dusty Myriah Shuck, 24, of Silver City, New Mexico in May 2006.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
southbmore.com

Mike Rowe Visits Harborview Liquors and Accepts Invitation to Party Next Door, Shares More About His “Authentic” Baltimore Experience

Baltimore native, Towson State graduate, and television host and narrator Mike Rowe has been living in Northern California for many years but, if you have just a brief conversation with him, you’ll realize he’s as Baltimore as it gets. He loves Old Bay, however, notes much of what we eat at restaurants is actually “No. 2” by J.O. Spice Company; he knows when someone from Baltimore asks you “What school did you go to?” they mean what high school, not what college; and he has a chip on his shoulder that can only come from growing up in Charm City.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy