MM 9.22: Maryland football announces formation of The Best Is Ahead Foundation as new NIL collective
Maryland football announced the formation a new of The Best is Ahead Foundation Wednesday, a non-profit foundation which will create NIL programs and initiatives that help underserved youth in the Baltimore/Washington D.C. area. The NIL collective will be run Jeff Leventhal, a Maryland businessman, and former pro football player Dan...
MM 9.20: Maryland volleyball’s Rainelle Jones named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
Maryland volleyball leads the country in blocks per set as a team this year, and one of the biggest reasons for that is graduate middle blocker Rainelle Jones. Jones was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after her performance at the Cavalier Classic in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend, playing a big part in the Terps’ wins against Mercer, East Carolina and Virginia. Jones has received the honor four times in her career — twice this season — and leads the country in blocks per set this year with 1.83. Maryland volleyball also leads the country with a combined 3.38 blocks per set.
Undisciplined and (Mostly) Untested, September Maryland Enters Big Ten Play
So, let’s start with an existentialist question:. If you were going to be tortured and were given the choice of watching any portion of Iowa’s offense against the mighty Jackrabbits of SDSU — here you go, someone somehow concocted 22 minutes of “highlights”... ...or the...
Kickoff time set for Michigan State at Maryland
The kickoff time for Michigan State’s first Big Ten road game is set. The Spartans (2-1) play at Maryland (3-0) on Oct. 1 and that game will start at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on FS1, it was announced Monday afternoon. Michigan State is coming off a 39-28 loss...
Maryland gives red carpet treatment to in-state edge Kamden Laudenslager
Kamden Laudenslager grew up in Harrisburg, Pa., but since arriving at Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh for his freshman season, he learned plenty about the Terps. The class of 2025 edge got an in-person look Saturday when he attended the win against SMU, and then met with coach Mike Locksley. "My...
Athletic director files complaint against Maryland coach after fight at high school football game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The athletic director of Gaithersburg High School filed a citizen’s complaint against the head football coach of Northwest High School after a fight that took place at a game between the two schools. Gaithersburg hosted the game Friday night when a fight started on the field. Players and […]
DNR Cracks Down on Coyotes Brought into Bay Region
Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) report two men were recently cited for keeping coyotes in captivity in two separate incidents. In the first case, 34-year-old Bradley Shelley from Baltimore County had a coyote in his possession that he received from a Pennsylvania man. It was turned over to Baltimore County Animal Control. The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed NRP i early July that Steven Keill II, also 34, brought the coyote across state lines where Shelley took possession of it. Shelley, who lives in Parkton, Md., was issued a citation for possessing or transporting a rabies vector species, and two warnings for importing a rabies vector species and failing to obtain a captive wildlife permit. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
Maryland Weather: Thunderstorms will sweep over the region on Thursday
BALTIMORE -- Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 68 degrees.The day could start out wet and by the end of it, people could wind up drenched. The chance of precipitation is 30%, according to the National Weather Service.Scattered showers are expected to sprinkle rain across the region after 4 a.m. After that, the drizzling could turn into thunderstorms.The possibility for storm activity will increase between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.The temperature high is expected to be 81 degrees.Accompanying winds will be blowing 7–14 miles per hour.But wind gusts could be as high as 28 miles per hour.
Man stabbed in fight involving 30 people at Maryland soccer game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone stabbed a man in a fight that involved dozens of people at an adult soccer game Sunday night. The Montgomery County Department of Police said it happened around 6:50 p.m. at Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring. Despite the location, the game was neither a […]
Creature, believed to be alligator, spotted in Lusby, Maryland
LUSBY, Md. — A creature appears to be lurking in the waters of Lusby, Maryland, according to one local photojournalist who snapped a photo of what could be an alligator. Sal Icaza with the Southern Maryland Chronicle spotted and took the picture Thursday, Sept. 15. The Maryland publication stated...
WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
Baltimore Country Club Awarded Two USGA Amateur Championships
LIBERTY CORNER, N.J. – The USGA announced Sept. 20 that Baltimore (Md.) Country Club’s East Course will be the host site for the 2026 U.S. Senior Amateur and 2031 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championships. The club has previously hosted four USGA championships, most recently the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open.
Man With Conviction In Virginia Busted In Maryland With Glock, Kit To Make It Fully Automatic
What started as a routine traffic stop in Maryland led to a weapons charge for a California man who is forbidden from possessing firearms due to a previous conviction in Virginia, authorities said. Walter Prince, 30, of Sherman Oaks, California, was busted for illegally possessing a Glock 9mm handgun and...
Wes Moore backs out of FOX 5 debate with Dan Cox
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Maryland's Democratic candidate for governor says he won't debate his Republican challenger Dan Cox next month on FOX 5. The news broke as Cox was in a Montgomery County courtroom, trying to stop state officials from speeding up the counting of mail-in ballots. For weeks, FOX 5...
Ray Lewis, Power 52 hold charity golf classic
MARRIOTTSVILLE, Md. — Hall of Famer Ray Lewis hit the green Monday morning to host a charity golf classic. Lewis and his Power 52 Foundation team hosted their inaugural charity golf classic at the Waverly Woods Golf Club in Marriottsville. Power 52 provides employment training, including in the solar...
Trip to England by Nick Mosby aide is up for Board of Estimates approval
BOE is asked to pay $9,000 for an overseas course attended by Mosby’s chief of staff about “the skills and qualities that lead to success of a chief of staff”. Last month, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby was booked to stay four nights at a $539-a-night suite in Ocean City during the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) convention.
Maryland State Police Investigators Crack 2006 Cold Case After Woman Found Near I-70 Rest Stop
Sixteen years after a young woman was found killed on I-70 in Frederick County, a suspect has been apprehended for her murder, state police announced. White Springs, Florida resident Garry Artman, 64, has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and second-degree assault for allegedly killing Dusty Myriah Shuck, 24, of Silver City, New Mexico in May 2006.
Popular Annapolis, Baltimore restaurants sign on to open in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA, Md. — Downtown Columbia will soon add a new suite of restaurants and retailers, including the popular Baltimore-area tacos and tequila concept, Banditos, which will open this fall. Banditos is one of 11 businesses to recently sign a lease with Howard Hughes Corp., the company behind the $5...
Mike Rowe Visits Harborview Liquors and Accepts Invitation to Party Next Door, Shares More About His “Authentic” Baltimore Experience
Baltimore native, Towson State graduate, and television host and narrator Mike Rowe has been living in Northern California for many years but, if you have just a brief conversation with him, you’ll realize he’s as Baltimore as it gets. He loves Old Bay, however, notes much of what we eat at restaurants is actually “No. 2” by J.O. Spice Company; he knows when someone from Baltimore asks you “What school did you go to?” they mean what high school, not what college; and he has a chip on his shoulder that can only come from growing up in Charm City.
