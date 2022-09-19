Read full article on original website
Marist, Thurston girls soccer teams off to strong starts, with championship hopes
The high school girls soccer season is into its third week and several local teams have gotten off to impressive starts. Marist is 5-1 and ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A coaches poll, while Sheldon has cracked the 6A poll and both Thurston and North Eugene are ranked in the 5A top-10. Central Linn is off to a 5-0 start and the Cobras recently made their first appearance in the 3A/2A/1A poll. ...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville Academy softball clinches playoff berth on senior night
STARKVILLE — Experience was rewarded on Monday night at Starkville Academy. On a night when the Volunteers honored their seniors, they also clinched a playoff berth with an 8-0 win over Washington School. It’s been a season of highs and lows, including a four-game losing streak, but the team shook off the rust and won its last two games of the season.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville volleyball emphatically defeats Heritage Academy in straight sets
STARKVILLE — Starkville volleyball had just finished off a long run to defeat Heritage Academy in the second set of Tuesday night’s match, 25-14. The Yellow Jackets had everything working through the first two sets of the match, up 2-0 at that point … and then the floodgates opened thanks to junior setter Riley Suggs.
Lake Charles American Press
Kinder makes its 3-3A debut, but no stranger to district teams
District 3-3A play will offer something new for Kinder, a new member of the district after being reclassified into 3A. Defending champion Lake Charles College Prep will be hoping history repeats itself. The Yellow Jackets (1-1) will have momentum on their side as they make their Class 3A debut Thursday...
Bookhamer’s Senior Night Hat Trick Propels Lady Devils
Tanna Bookhamer is peaking at the right time of year – again. On Tuesday, she celebrated senior night with a hat trick at Fox Field, leading Greeneville to a 7-1 triumph over Elizabethton. Between Bookhamer, fellow senior Anne Marie Konieczny and junior Anna Shaw, the Lady Devils (6-7, 4-0 District 1-2A) have their share of options on the attack. ...
