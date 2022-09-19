ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here’s why more Idahoans are dumpster diving … and what the City of Boise is doing about it.

By Boise State Public Radio News
boisestatepublicradio.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 8

Dayna Darnell
2d ago

ARPA?? My husband and I applied and were denied!! I'm disabled and also I suffer from long haul covid. With all of our bills and no we don't qualify for food stamps either we have about 3500. They use the gross amount. we have car payments rent food insurance and electric everyday necessities that program is bull crap. for 2 months I had to have my 77 year old mom help with our rent. That is a bull crap lie they help!!! And we're still struggling!! I'm still disabled with type 2 diebiets PTSD and other disabilities and now I'm a long hauler. How much more disabled do I or anyone else have to be to get help!!!

Reply
2
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org

Officials revive downtown Boise street conversion project

A project converting 5th and 6th streets in downtown Boise to two-way traffic is back on the table after having been in the works for years. Officials with the Ada County Highway District and Capital City Development Corporation will give an update Thursday morning. ACHD approved the project in 2017,...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Mountain lion sighting reported in Boise, Garden City

Multiple mountain lion sightings in Boise and Garden City were reported to Idaho Fish and Game last week. Footage of the animal was captured on two residential doorbell cameras, allowing Fish and Game to confirm that the animal was a mountain lion, according to a Fish and Game press release. The two reports that were confirmed with images were on the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street in Boise on...
GARDEN CITY, ID
103.5 KISSFM

I Heard A Big Clank Near The Gallows at Idaho’s Old Penitentiary

Boise is Home to one of the Most Haunted Places in America. Stories about the Old Penitentiary have surrounded Idaho for decades and decades and decades. Everything from the riots to the fires to the hauntings have been told in various ways over and over again. The prison originally opened in 1872 and a lot has happened behind the raised towered walls since.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Morning Edition visits the Erma Hayman House in Boise

September 22, 2022 – quite a day at 617 Ash Street. On the day the City of Boise swings the doors open to the Erma Hayman House, Morning Edition host George Prentice previews the restoration and art installations and talks about Mrs. Hayman's life-long (she lived to be 102) legacy of love.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#City Hall#City Council#Food Bank#Idahoans
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Vandals leave Capital High fields 'unplayable,' Boise P.D. investigating

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police officers are investigating vandalism that caused thousands of dollars in damage to the football and softball fields at Capital High School. The Boise Police Department said at about 11:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, people drove two vehicles -- a car and a pickup -- into the school's parking lot and onto the fields, where police say they drove recklessly. The vehicles are described as a light-colored late 1990s-model sedan and a dark-colored Chevrolet Avalanche or Honda Ridgeline.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho students help feed community with college garden

On Friday, students from the College of Western Idaho will serve up a five-course dinner in Nampa, made with the produce grown in the CWI garden. Farm to Fork meals are a unique way to showcase local agriculture and sustainability. Andrea Schumaker, the Chair of AG programs at CWI and the organizer of Farm to Fork joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming event taking place this Friday, September 23.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Idaho Press report more details in Boise mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Press obtained a copy of the 465-page police report, detailing more of the events of that horrific day in Boise. The report uncovered a call made to an unknown person, suspected to be the shooter's father, that appears to have been in the middle of the attack. The shooter apparently blamed the person on the other end of the phone and the family, before saying "I have to go kill myself now."
BOISE, ID
Post Register

25 years on, remembering Boise Officer Mark Stall

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department, employees, and friends met at 1 a.m. this morning to remember Officer Mark Stall. Twenty-Five years ago today, Officer Stall was killed in the line of duty. This day every year since that fateful day in 1997 BPD officers, new and old, come together to remember the life that was lost.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One of the Main Reasons Why So Many People Are Moving to Boise

It is no secret that there has been a movement lately in the state of Idaho, specifically in the Boise area. People from out of state are moving here, and it seems to be happening in groves. Over the last couple of years more and more people, specifically from the west coast, have been moving to Idaho for one reason or another. Many will chalk it up to jobs, politics, or the cost of living. The cost of living may be the main part of people moving here, as the real estate market in Boise appears to be one of the best in the country right now, but how does it compare to the rest of the country?
KIVI-TV

Active weather Wednesday brings rain, t-storms to Idaho

Counties of southern Idaho are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8PM this evening. Expect active weather that includes stronger t-cells with hail and severe gusts up to 50-75 mph. This likelihood is particularly high across southcentral Idaho and includes the western Magic Valley. Overnight and through tomorrow morning this...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Here’s Why Idaho Politicians Will Not Be Debating This Fall

The debate season is something every journalist, political junkie, and politician looks forward to watching and participating in. Who doesn't remember famous debate moments from Ronald Reagan, George Bush, Barrack Obama, and Donald Trump? We will not have an entire debate season that Idahoans deserve in Idaho. Here's a look at why some races of the races for office in Idaho will not have a debate between the top candidates.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Boise River could be the largest US surface water irrigation system to be electronically monitored

The Pioneer Irrigation District headworks on the Boise River in west Ada County on September 16, 2022. Every drop of water that comes down the Boise River is accounted for; used to irrigate crops and residential lawns and gardens across the Treasure Valley. Water managers are planning to modernize the way they monitor and manage flows to increase efficiency and conservation.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Can Idaho Expect After War With Russia!

The good news is that Boise is probably the only place in Idaho on the Russian list for a target in an all-out nuclear war. The bad news for those of us outside Treasure Valley is that there are multiple possible targets in neighboring Washington State, Montana, and Utah. Russia...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy