Here’s why more Idahoans are dumpster diving … and what the City of Boise is doing about it.

Dayna Darnell
2d ago
ARPA?? My husband and I applied and were denied!! I'm disabled and also I suffer from long haul covid. With all of our bills and no we don't qualify for food stamps either we have about 3500. They use the gross amount. we have car payments rent food insurance and electric everyday necessities that program is bull crap. for 2 months I had to have my 77 year old mom help with our rent. That is a bull crap lie they help!!! And we're still struggling!! I'm still disabled with type 2 diebiets PTSD and other disabilities and now I'm a long hauler. How much more disabled do I or anyone else have to be to get help!!!
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org
Officials revive downtown Boise street conversion project
A project converting 5th and 6th streets in downtown Boise to two-way traffic is back on the table after having been in the works for years. Officials with the Ada County Highway District and Capital City Development Corporation will give an update Thursday morning. ACHD approved the project in 2017,...
Mountain lion sighting reported in Boise, Garden City
Multiple mountain lion sightings in Boise and Garden City were reported to Idaho Fish and Game last week. Footage of the animal was captured on two residential doorbell cameras, allowing Fish and Game to confirm that the animal was a mountain lion, according to a Fish and Game press release. The two reports that were confirmed with images were on the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street in Boise on...
I Heard A Big Clank Near The Gallows at Idaho’s Old Penitentiary
Boise is Home to one of the Most Haunted Places in America. Stories about the Old Penitentiary have surrounded Idaho for decades and decades and decades. Everything from the riots to the fires to the hauntings have been told in various ways over and over again. The prison originally opened in 1872 and a lot has happened behind the raised towered walls since.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Morning Edition visits the Erma Hayman House in Boise
September 22, 2022 – quite a day at 617 Ash Street. On the day the City of Boise swings the doors open to the Erma Hayman House, Morning Edition host George Prentice previews the restoration and art installations and talks about Mrs. Hayman's life-long (she lived to be 102) legacy of love.
KTVB
Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, has burned 130,000 acres
The Moose Fire is 51% contained. The fire area is more than double the combined area of the Boise and Garden City city limits.
Vandals leave Capital High fields 'unplayable,' Boise P.D. investigating
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police officers are investigating vandalism that caused thousands of dollars in damage to the football and softball fields at Capital High School. The Boise Police Department said at about 11:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, people drove two vehicles -- a car and a pickup -- into the school's parking lot and onto the fields, where police say they drove recklessly. The vehicles are described as a light-colored late 1990s-model sedan and a dark-colored Chevrolet Avalanche or Honda Ridgeline.
Ada County landlord refuses rent payment from third party assistance
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Danette Brookshire received rental assistance from St. Vincent de Paul to pay her September rent bill, but her landlord refused the payment because it came from a third party. "The landlord actually called St. Vincent and said, 'I consulted with my lawyers and said we...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho students help feed community with college garden
On Friday, students from the College of Western Idaho will serve up a five-course dinner in Nampa, made with the produce grown in the CWI garden. Farm to Fork meals are a unique way to showcase local agriculture and sustainability. Andrea Schumaker, the Chair of AG programs at CWI and the organizer of Farm to Fork joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming event taking place this Friday, September 23.
Post Register
Idaho Press report more details in Boise mall shooting
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Press obtained a copy of the 465-page police report, detailing more of the events of that horrific day in Boise. The report uncovered a call made to an unknown person, suspected to be the shooter's father, that appears to have been in the middle of the attack. The shooter apparently blamed the person on the other end of the phone and the family, before saying "I have to go kill myself now."
Controversial ‘Party Group’ Invades Boise, Participants Beware
Halloween is always a special time to get out and party in the Treasure Valley, and it doesn't always need to be debauchery, either. Yes, "Spooky Season" is real and every single year, thousands of families, adults, and businesses alike get festive in their own ways. One outside, controversial company...
IDOC seeks walkaway from East Boise Reentry Center
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction is looking for a woman who walked away from the East Boise Community Reentry Center Monday night. Crickett Rachel Ray, 29, was last seen at the center at about 8:30 p.m., according to IDOC. Ray's criminal record in Idaho includes convictions...
Post Register
25 years on, remembering Boise Officer Mark Stall
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department, employees, and friends met at 1 a.m. this morning to remember Officer Mark Stall. Twenty-Five years ago today, Officer Stall was killed in the line of duty. This day every year since that fateful day in 1997 BPD officers, new and old, come together to remember the life that was lost.
One of the Main Reasons Why So Many People Are Moving to Boise
It is no secret that there has been a movement lately in the state of Idaho, specifically in the Boise area. People from out of state are moving here, and it seems to be happening in groves. Over the last couple of years more and more people, specifically from the west coast, have been moving to Idaho for one reason or another. Many will chalk it up to jobs, politics, or the cost of living. The cost of living may be the main part of people moving here, as the real estate market in Boise appears to be one of the best in the country right now, but how does it compare to the rest of the country?
KIVI-TV
Active weather Wednesday brings rain, t-storms to Idaho
Counties of southern Idaho are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8PM this evening. Expect active weather that includes stronger t-cells with hail and severe gusts up to 50-75 mph. This likelihood is particularly high across southcentral Idaho and includes the western Magic Valley. Overnight and through tomorrow morning this...
KTVB
Hayman House: a highlight of Idaho history
Erma Andre Madry Hayman was born in Nampa in 1907. She was the twelfth kid in a line of thirteen children born to Charles and Amanda Andre.
Here’s Why Idaho Politicians Will Not Be Debating This Fall
The debate season is something every journalist, political junkie, and politician looks forward to watching and participating in. Who doesn't remember famous debate moments from Ronald Reagan, George Bush, Barrack Obama, and Donald Trump? We will not have an entire debate season that Idahoans deserve in Idaho. Here's a look at why some races of the races for office in Idaho will not have a debate between the top candidates.
Crews contain 15-acre grass fire in Boise Foothills
BOISE, Idaho — Crews with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Boise Fire Department successfully contained a grass fire that broke out Tuesday evening in the Boise Foothills. The BLM said it should be controlled by noon Wednesday. The fire burned 15 acres above Warm Springs Road near...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Boise River could be the largest US surface water irrigation system to be electronically monitored
The Pioneer Irrigation District headworks on the Boise River in west Ada County on September 16, 2022. Every drop of water that comes down the Boise River is accounted for; used to irrigate crops and residential lawns and gardens across the Treasure Valley. Water managers are planning to modernize the way they monitor and manage flows to increase efficiency and conservation.
REVIVING THE PIONEER: Local mayors among many Idaho officials pushing for restoration of passenger rail service
It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise as well as Pocatello on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City Pioneer Route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We’re working hard to bring folks together to...
What Can Idaho Expect After War With Russia!
The good news is that Boise is probably the only place in Idaho on the Russian list for a target in an all-out nuclear war. The bad news for those of us outside Treasure Valley is that there are multiple possible targets in neighboring Washington State, Montana, and Utah. Russia...
