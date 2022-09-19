FORESTHILL - Mosquito fire evacuees are slowly returning home as rain helps put an end to the wildfire, but what's next for neighbors?Parts of Placer and El Dorado Counties scorched by the Mosquito fire are now drenched with water"This is the first big heavy rain," says Linda Hoffman, who's been evacuated from the Mosquito fire for nearly two weeks ago and has finally learned her Foresthill home was untouched by the blaze."A lot of mixed emotions. I'm happy for myself and my kids because I have something to go back home to," says Hoffman.Though crews saved Foresthill from fire, heavy...

FORESTHILL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO