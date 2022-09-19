ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

KCRA.com

Mosquito Fire: Placer County evacuation orders lifted as rain showers, cooler temperatures keep fire activity to a minimum

All evacuation orders have been lifted on Wednesday for Placer County, allowing residents to return home as rain and cooler temperatures helped suppress the Mosquito Fire's activity and aided firefighters in their containment. Most evacuation orders were also lifted in El Dorado County, with the only evacuation warning remaining for the area of Stumpy Meadows.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Rain aids crews in efforts against Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Rainy weather over the weekend aided fire crews fighting the Mosquito Fire and played a part in allowing some evacuated residents to return home Sunday, CAL FIRE said. Containment of the fire grew from 21% Saturday night to 38% by Monday morning, CAL FIRE...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
County
Placer County, CA
County
El Dorado County, CA
KCRA.com

El Dorado Co. supervisors to recommend ending housing agreement with Cal Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — With last year’s Caldor Fire and the Mosquito Fire recently burning through parts of El Dorado County, a recommendation — set to be heard atTuesday’s El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting meant to end a facility use agreement between Cal Fire and the county — seems like bad timing, at least according to one county employee.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rain Posing Problems For Mosquito Fire Burn Scar

FORESTHILL - Mosquito fire evacuees are slowly returning home as rain helps put an end to the wildfire, but what's next for neighbors?Parts of Placer and El Dorado Counties scorched by the Mosquito fire are now drenched with water"This is the first big heavy rain," says Linda Hoffman, who's been evacuated from the Mosquito fire for nearly two weeks ago and has finally learned her Foresthill home was untouched by the blaze."A lot of mixed emotions. I'm happy for myself and my kids because I have something to go back home to," says Hoffman.Though crews saved Foresthill from fire, heavy...
FORESTHILL, CA
Sacramento News & Review

The town that wouldn’t burn

In the wake of losing Paradise, Greenville & Grizzly Flats in recent years, the Mosquito Fire nearly wiped another California town off the map – but firefighters and luck stopped it. If not for some crafty firefighting, and a change in the weather, the mountain town of Foresthill might...
FORESTHILL, CA
ksro.com

Mosquito Fire Affected Areas Now Concerned with Flash Flooding

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas where the Mosquito Fire has burned. The blaze is 39-percent contained and is burning over 76-thousand acres of brush in Placer and El Dorado County. National Weather Service officials said the flood watch will last until tomorrow because of rainstorms that may cause debris flow. Residents in the area are asked to prepare for evacuation orders.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Some Evacuations Reduced in Mosquito Fire

Residents were able to go back to their homes as the Mosquito Fire continues to burn. Officials with the Placer and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Departments said they have reduced some evacuation orders into warnings. Cal Fire officials said the blaze is 38-percent contained with over 76-thousand acres burned.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Explosions reported before firefighters knock down vehicle fire in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire in Oroville Wednesday morning. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says the fire happened around 3 a.m. near Las Plumas Avenue. A person called in with one witness saying they saw a truck on fire and heard explosions. The witness said they heard at least two explosions before the fire department was on scene.
OROVILLE, CA
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX40

WATCH: Burst pipe causes sinkhole in North Highlands neighborhood

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A sinkhole from a waterline break caused a disturbance at a North Highlands neighborhood Monday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.  In a video shared with FOX40 News, water from the burst pipe on McDermott Drive was spraying onto a vehicle and causing the nearby streets to flood.  […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

How Much Rain Did We Get?

Sonora, CA – The recent weather system that blew through the Mother Lode brought much-needed rain, putting the region well above the average for September. The heaviest precipitation fell Sunday and Monday. In the Sonora area, the Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) Regional Plant recorded these amounts of rainfall:. Sunday,...
SONORA, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Pumpkin Patches in Roseville and Placer County

Autumn and Halloween fun at local pumpkin patches and beyond. Roseville, Calif. – Pumpkin Patches in Roseville, South Placer County and beyond. To quote the character Linus from Charlie Brown, “There are three things that I’ve learned never discuss with people: religion, politics, and the Great Pumpkin.” Electing your favorite pumpkin may not be a simple task, but unlike politics, there’s plenty of perfect candidates to choose from.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Plastic water bottle ban in South Lake Tahoe moves forward

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of South Lake Tahoe is one big step closer to banning single-use plastic water bottles. The city council unanimously approved the reading of an ordinance that would do just that. “Mark Twain said, ‘Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting over.’ so I guess we […]
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
ABC10

Flood Advisory issued for Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flood Advisory was issued for the Sacramento area as it gets pummeled by rain and thunderstorms. The National Weather Service issued the advisory, which will be in effect until 10:15 p.m. Authorities said minor local flooding of roadways and low-lying areas are possible as scattered...
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Tuolumne County Government Dealing With Spike In Thefts

Sonora, CA — Thieves have recently been causing havoc at some government properties in Tuolumne County. At today’s board of supervisors meeting, Facilities Director Ed Hoag told the board, “Our ANF Building on Green Street is the latest target. The last two weekends we’ve lost three catalytic converters out of the parking garage.”
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA

