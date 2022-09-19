Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: Placer County evacuation orders lifted as rain showers, cooler temperatures keep fire activity to a minimum
All evacuation orders have been lifted on Wednesday for Placer County, allowing residents to return home as rain and cooler temperatures helped suppress the Mosquito Fire's activity and aided firefighters in their containment. Most evacuation orders were also lifted in El Dorado County, with the only evacuation warning remaining for the area of Stumpy Meadows.
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: Wet weather stalls fire growth, as more return home in Placer, El Dorado counties
Residents of the town of Foresthill in Placer County began returning home as evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings Monday for the Mosquito Fire. The Foothills area saw some rain in the area Monday into Tuesday, which crews took advantage of in getting a better handle on the wildfire. With...
Fox40
Rain aids crews in efforts against Mosquito Fire
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Rainy weather over the weekend aided fire crews fighting the Mosquito Fire and played a part in allowing some evacuated residents to return home Sunday, CAL FIRE said. Containment of the fire grew from 21% Saturday night to 38% by Monday morning, CAL FIRE...
Roseville Electric Utility customers could see 11% increase in 2023
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville Electric Utility is proposing an 8% energy surcharge in addition to an already-approved 3% increase starting in January. The 8% charge would be in effect from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2024. If approved, customers would see an 11% increase in 2023. "These are...
KCRA.com
El Dorado Co. supervisors to recommend ending housing agreement with Cal Fire
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — With last year’s Caldor Fire and the Mosquito Fire recently burning through parts of El Dorado County, a recommendation — set to be heard atTuesday’s El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting meant to end a facility use agreement between Cal Fire and the county — seems like bad timing, at least according to one county employee.
Rain Posing Problems For Mosquito Fire Burn Scar
FORESTHILL - Mosquito fire evacuees are slowly returning home as rain helps put an end to the wildfire, but what's next for neighbors?Parts of Placer and El Dorado Counties scorched by the Mosquito fire are now drenched with water"This is the first big heavy rain," says Linda Hoffman, who's been evacuated from the Mosquito fire for nearly two weeks ago and has finally learned her Foresthill home was untouched by the blaze."A lot of mixed emotions. I'm happy for myself and my kids because I have something to go back home to," says Hoffman.Though crews saved Foresthill from fire, heavy...
The town that wouldn’t burn
In the wake of losing Paradise, Greenville & Grizzly Flats in recent years, the Mosquito Fire nearly wiped another California town off the map – but firefighters and luck stopped it. If not for some crafty firefighting, and a change in the weather, the mountain town of Foresthill might...
ksro.com
Mosquito Fire Affected Areas Now Concerned with Flash Flooding
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas where the Mosquito Fire has burned. The blaze is 39-percent contained and is burning over 76-thousand acres of brush in Placer and El Dorado County. National Weather Service officials said the flood watch will last until tomorrow because of rainstorms that may cause debris flow. Residents in the area are asked to prepare for evacuation orders.
ksro.com
Some Evacuations Reduced in Mosquito Fire
Residents were able to go back to their homes as the Mosquito Fire continues to burn. Officials with the Placer and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Departments said they have reduced some evacuation orders into warnings. Cal Fire officials said the blaze is 38-percent contained with over 76-thousand acres burned.
'We’re so lucky' | Mosquito Fire evacuees grateful to return home
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity kept the Mosquito Fire from growing throughout the day. Containment is almost near half, standing at 47%. Crews were able to boost the numbers by completing several sections of fire line along the eastern flank of the fire. Due to...
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: More evacuations downgraded as rain covers most of the blaze on Sunday
Rain showers covered most of the Mosquito Fire area on Sunday as crews used the weather in their favor to contain flames and create stronger perimeter lines, authorities said. Firefighters are also looking forward to heavier rains in the coming days. The fire has burned at least 76,290 acres and...
actionnewsnow.com
Explosions reported before firefighters knock down vehicle fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire in Oroville Wednesday morning. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says the fire happened around 3 a.m. near Las Plumas Avenue. A person called in with one witness saying they saw a truck on fire and heard explosions. The witness said they heard at least two explosions before the fire department was on scene.
WATCH: Burst pipe causes sinkhole in North Highlands neighborhood
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A sinkhole from a waterline break caused a disturbance at a North Highlands neighborhood Monday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. In a video shared with FOX40 News, water from the burst pipe on McDermott Drive was spraying onto a vehicle and causing the nearby streets to flood. […]
mymotherlode.com
How Much Rain Did We Get?
Sonora, CA – The recent weather system that blew through the Mother Lode brought much-needed rain, putting the region well above the average for September. The heaviest precipitation fell Sunday and Monday. In the Sonora area, the Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) Regional Plant recorded these amounts of rainfall:. Sunday,...
abc10.com
Northern California Storm: 11 p.m. Update - Sept. 19
A Northern California storm pummeled Sacramento with heavy rain and thunderstorms. However, it also provide a boon to the Mosquito Fire firefight.
rosevilletoday.com
Pumpkin Patches in Roseville and Placer County
Autumn and Halloween fun at local pumpkin patches and beyond. Roseville, Calif. – Pumpkin Patches in Roseville, South Placer County and beyond. To quote the character Linus from Charlie Brown, “There are three things that I’ve learned never discuss with people: religion, politics, and the Great Pumpkin.” Electing your favorite pumpkin may not be a simple task, but unlike politics, there’s plenty of perfect candidates to choose from.
Plastic water bottle ban in South Lake Tahoe moves forward
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of South Lake Tahoe is one big step closer to banning single-use plastic water bottles. The city council unanimously approved the reading of an ordinance that would do just that. “Mark Twain said, ‘Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting over.’ so I guess we […]
Flood Advisory issued for Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flood Advisory was issued for the Sacramento area as it gets pummeled by rain and thunderstorms. The National Weather Service issued the advisory, which will be in effect until 10:15 p.m. Authorities said minor local flooding of roadways and low-lying areas are possible as scattered...
KCRA.com
9 injured, including children, in crash on Highway 20 in Sutter County, authorities say
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — At least nine people were injured, including several children, in a crash in Sutter County just west of Yuba City, authorities said. The two-vehicle crash happened along Highway 20 at the intersection of Humphrey Road on Wednesday evening, the California Highway Patrol said. At least...
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Government Dealing With Spike In Thefts
Sonora, CA — Thieves have recently been causing havoc at some government properties in Tuolumne County. At today’s board of supervisors meeting, Facilities Director Ed Hoag told the board, “Our ANF Building on Green Street is the latest target. The last two weekends we’ve lost three catalytic converters out of the parking garage.”
