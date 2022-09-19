Read full article on original website
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060Tyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Why flexibility is increasingly important to Charlotte workersInstaworkCharlotte, NC
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
WBTV
Golf course owner speaks about COVID-19 impact on golf industry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of driving, chipping, and putting at The Divide Golf Club off Stevens Mill Road in Matthews. Del Ratcliffe and his partners at Pinnacle Golf Properties acquired the club last year. “We kind of saw it as a diamond in the rough and knew...
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: 'It's bittersweet'—Injured Will Zalatoris takes up U.S. teammates offer, comes out to watch practice
CHARLOTTE — Will Zalatoris made an appearance Wednesday at Quail Hollow Club, smiling and moving easily on the range and later walking a few holes with a group of U.S. players that included Cameron Young, his former teammate at nearby Wake Forest. Zalatoris was supposed to be a member...
From caddy to concessionaire: Charlotte native's amazing career comes full circle at Quail Hollow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Quail Hollow Club has been home to some of the biggest golf events, and one Charlotte native credits the course with opening the doors to a lucrative business opportunity that helped him break down barriers in the process. David Cook's no stranger to the world of...
Charlotte Stories
ACC Just Announce Plans To Move Their Entire Headquarters to Charlotte
Today the ACC officially announced they will be moving their entire headquarters for the first time in their nearly 70 years history from Greensboro to Charlotte. They will build their new headquarters in Legacy Union’s Bank of America Tower in Uptown Charlotte. “Today is a transformational day for the...
Golf.com
Quail Hollow Club membership price: What it reportedly costs to join the exclusive club
If you are a golf fan, Quail Hollow should be no stranger. Established in 1959, the prestigious Charlotte, N.C., club hosted the Kemper Open and the senior tour’s PaineWebber Invitational, and most recently it’s been home to the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2017 it hosted its first major (the PGA Championship, won by Justin Thomas), and this week it’s the site of the 14th playing of the Presidents Cup.
ACC headquarters moving from Greensboro to Charlotte in what was ‘difficult’ decision
ACC commissioner Jim Phillips cited various data points that led the ACC to its decision, including ones concerning air travel and Charlotte’s reputation as a hub for business. He also described leaving Greensboro as “a very difficult decision.”
power98fm.com
Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location
One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
WXII 12
ACC headquarters moving to Charlotte in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The ACC headquarters will move to Charlotte in 2023. The ACC made the announcement Tuesday. The ACC said it was a unanimous decision to move the headquarters. “The Board of Directors is pleased that the conference headquarters will be joining the Charlotte community and is quite...
Golf carts becoming common around Charlotte neighborhoods
"If you got a good cart that you just bought, this neighbor wants a better cart," said David Thrasher, General Manager at Paradise Golf Carts. "Nine out of 10 times, you're trying to keep up with the Jones."
ACC’s choice to leave Greensboro says a lot about what league is now — big business
Greensboro was good enough for the ACC for six decades, but the people in charge have decided it is not good enough for a seventh, as N&O columnist Luke DeCock writes.
WBTV
Michelle Robinson Harper and Shelly Hill Crawford Named to Lead WBTV
ATLANTA, GEORGIA (Gray) - This press release was originally published on August 9, 2022. Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that Michelle Robinson Harper will join Gray as the General Manager of WBTV (CBS) in Charlotte, North Carolina, effective September 6th. In addition, Gray announced that it promoted Shelly Hill Crawford to the new position of WBTV Station Manager effective July 20th, 2022.
Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060
According to a news report from The Center Square, the 2020 Census reveals a decent amount of growth for the population of the United States of America. The US population grew about seven percent from 2010 to 2020 which means there are twenty million more people living here than we had in the past decade. Now, more than eighty percent of metro areas in the U.S. have been reporting population growth according to demographic data from the D.C.-based firm called Woods & Poole Economics, Inc.
These 3 Charlotte suburbs ranked among the best in the nation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people want to escape the hustle and bustle of a large city and settle their family down in a nice suburb. But with sprawling metropolitan areas, it's sometimes hard to choose which one will be best. A recent SmartAsset study revealed the best suburbs to...
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United States
There is a restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina that is so good that the people at the New York Times have declared it to be one of the best fifty restaurants in America for 2022. If you come to Charlotte, there is a restaurant you can visit called Leah & Louise. The picture for this article is one of the delicious foods you can get from the restaurant called River Chips, which are fried chicken skin you get with a delicious sauce to top everything up. But do not just take my word for it from my article. Here is what the New York Times had to say in their actual review:
Raleigh News & Observer
NC high school football NCHSAA polls: East Forsyth remains king of the hill in 4A
In Week 5, a couple of heavyweight battles in the West shuffled things a bit, but in the East, most of the usual suspects have been on the good side of the score sheet. Conference play looms, though, and in some of the tougher groupings, the standings could see a shuffle. Keep in mind, last year a team from Wake County still made the state tournament after losing four of six down the stretch, because every other team they played in conference play also made the tournament.
UNC QB Maye apologizes for comments about NC State
Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye tweeted an apology Tuesday about three hours after he said in a press conference, "People who go to (NC) State just can't get into Carolina." In the last question of his weekly media availability, Maye was asked if former UNC...
Curtain closing on Charlotte theatre company after 3 decades
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The curtain will close after a three-decade run on a theatre production company in the Myers Park community, the production company announced Monday. The Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte says a combination of COVID-19, disappointing ticket sales and subscription sales, and the ATC’s decision to find another performance venue at […]
WBTV
It’s back! The Penguin Drive-In reopens with a new location in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Penguin Drive-In originally opened its doors in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood in 1954. It was a popular destination for food and entertainment, quickly becoming a cornerstone of the area until it closed in 2014. Now, The Penguin Drive-in is calling Dilworth home and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte man shatters vertebrae while working on home project
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doing home improvement yourself can save money, but it also comes with risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there were more than 24,000 home improvement injuries that sent patients to the hospital in 2020. A Charlotte contractor says he severely injured his back when...
corneliustoday.com
New retail additions to Birkdale Village
Sept. 21. The fourth tiny retail kiosk in The Grove near Regal Cinemas in Birkdale Village has now been claimed by mother-daughter duo Robin Galloway and Samantha Stevens, who will open Airlie Baby in October. The shop will offer infant and toddler clothing, toys, books, accessories, and more, with a...
