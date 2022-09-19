Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cooper Rush Wife Photo
It's a happy Monday for Dallas Cowboys fans. Sunday, backup quarterback Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a last-second win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cowboys topped the Bengals on a game-winning field goal as time expired. Following the game, Rush's wife, Lauryn, shared an adorable photo...
Worrying Joe Burrow stat proves that nothing has changed for Bengals
The biggest story for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 offseason was their revamped offensive line. Despite making it all the way to the Super Bowl, their protection for quarterback Joe Burrow was extremely suspect. The expectation was that with a brand-new line with new players, Burrow would be sacked less. Well, two games in, […] The post Worrying Joe Burrow stat proves that nothing has changed for Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brady not sure why Fitzpatrick ‘has it out’ for him, admits he had tequila before infamous ‘that motherf—er’ remark
Tom Brady discussed recent comments made by Ryan Fitzpatrick, losing his cool against the Saints and his role in teammate Mike Evans’ fight with Marshon Lattimore, among other subjects, on his weekly podcast with Jim Gray.
Joe Mixon’s strong message to Bengals critics after disappointing 0-2 start
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon still believes in the team despite their 0-2 start. The running back took to Twitter on Monday to call out Cincinnati’s doubters. “When we turn this thing around y’all make sure y’all stay where y’all @”. The Bengals have narrowly...
Ja'Marr Chase perfectly summarizes Bengals' problems
Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase isn’t one to mince words. The prime example was his pre-game comments about Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. And now he’s provided more proof in the wake of his team’s loss to those Cowboys in Week 2. Asked why the Joe Burrow-led...
What Titans said after Week 2 loss to Bills
The Tennessee Titans are off to about as ugly an 0-2 start as one can possibly imagine. After getting upset at the hands of the New York Giants in Week 1, Tennessee was crushed by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, 41-7. Tennessee was horrible in every phase of the...
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson leaves game in ambulance after suffering neck injury
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson had gotten off to a great start in his third season with the team, picking
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes explains why he attends KC area high school football games
The Chiefs quarterback has been spotted at area high school football games.
David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD
The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
Todd Bowles Explains Why Bruce Arians Was on Sideline vs. Saints
He could be seen exchanging words with Marshon Lattimore before the brawl broke out.
Report: Steelers growing frustrated with Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have started their season 1-1, but the offense has been flat, even before the new year kicked off. It’s been 11 games since the Steelers offense has scored a touchdown in the first quarter.
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: QB competition brewing heading into Week 3
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 3 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thu, Sep. 22 @ Browns 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
NFL World Is Praying For Bills Cornerback Dane Jackson
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson left tonight's game against the Tennessee Titans after a scary collision. Jackson was injured late in the first half when his head and neck snapped back after being hit by his teammate Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds came in as Jackson was finishing up a tackle and accidentally blasted his teammate.
SB Nation
Vikings vs. Eagles: Time, TV, stream, and prediction for Monday Night Football
Football fans get a double-dose of Monday Night Football in Week 2, with a pair of fascinating games to close out the second week of the season. The second game sees Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings travel east to take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+ (live stream available on FuboTV).
Yardbarker
Cowboys Worked Out Seven Including QB Reid Sinnett
Sinnett, 25, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of San Deigo back in May. He was among Tampa Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad, but was cut loose a day later. The Dolphins signed...
ESPN
Bengals QB Joe Burrow says Cincinnati 'not worried' about 0-2 start; 'We're gonna be fine'
CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered advice for those panicking about the team's winless start heading into Week 3. "Let's all just take a deep breath and relax," Burrow said Wednesday during his weekly news conference. "We're gonna be fine. We're not worried about it." Cincinnati's reign as...
Look: UC Unveils Indiana Uniform Combination
The rare pull has seen plenty of successful outings since 2005.
Yardbarker
1 area of concern for Jets ahead of Week 3 against Bengals
While their win last week was thrilling, the New York Jets head into a Week 3 showdown against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals looking to fix one important thing. Not just their run defense. Not just their pass defense. Not just their pass rush. Not just their tackling. Every...
