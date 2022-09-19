Read full article on original website
GTA 6 Leak Just Gave A Look At The Main Character
One of the biggest leaks in video game history has given fans their first look at one of the main characters in the upcoming game "Grand Theft Auto VI."
PC Magazine
GTA VI Gameplay Footage Leaks
UPDATE 9/19: Rockstar Games this morning confirmed that the GTA 6 leak that made the rounds this weekend is the real deal. UPDATE: Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has now confirmed with Rockstar sources that this leak is indeed real. In a tweet Schreier said:. "Not that there was much doubt,...
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
dotesports.com
Fan reactions to leaked GTA 6 graphics are misplaced, and here’s why
A major concern among many fans of Rockstar is the look of the GTA 6 build in the recent leaks. It doesn’t matter whether the leak is several years old or just a few months old, it just doesn’t look like a Triple-A game. That doesn’t mean much, however, since the look of the build is not important at this point and has almost nothing to do with how it will end up looking.
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
The Massive GTA 6 Leak Has Fans Losing Their Minds
To say that fans have been waiting a long time for "Grand Theft Auto 6" would be an understatement. Although "GTA 5" continues to rake in sales and "GTA Online" has been a smash success thanks to numerous content updates, longtime fans of Rockstar Games' beloved crime series have been keeping their eyes out for something new for years now. Every couple of months, it seems like "GTA" fans have been reaching for any signs of a new game, coming up with different theories about what the new game could entail. Now, thanks to a massive leak of footage from the nest game in the series, it's clear that "Grand Theft Auto 6" is closer than ever before.
Grand Theft Auto VI Leak Has 90 Videos of Footage
Grand Theft Auto VI leaks have made their way to the forefront of the internet, giving everyone a supposed look at the next segment of the GTA franchise.
Rockstar is 'extremely disappointed' about the GTA 6 leak
Over the weekend, numerous work-in-progress screenshots and videos of GTA 6 leaked online — well before the game was anywhere close to complete. As you might expect, developer Rockstar Games isn’t happy about it. On Monday, Rockstar released a statement regarding the leak – confirming that most footage...
Why The GTA 6 Graphics Have Fans Worried
The gaming world lost its collective mind on September 18 when 3GB worth of footage from the development of "Grand Theft Auto 6" was leaked to the GTA Forums for the world to see. In what is undoubtedly one of the biggest stories in gaming history, the leak — which was later confirmed by Rockstar Games to be legit — gave fans of the "Grand Theft Auto" series an unauthorized first look at the various features that the game will contain, confirming Vice City as its setting and revealing that there will be at least two playable main characters. However, even after the bombshell leak revealed a plethora amount of pivotal information regarding a long hyped-up release, some fans didn't seem satisfied with what they saw.
wegotthiscovered.com
That ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ leak is real, and fans have lost it
After years of rumors and speculation, it appears gamers have gotten their first proper look at the hotly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, though probably not in the way Rockstar Games intended for it to happen. In a bizarre series of events, a number of screenshots and videos of the...
Gamespot
hotnewhiphop.com
Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak
Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
GTA 6 leak probably includes over 90 claimed videos
On social media, more than 90 claimed videos from Grand Theft Auto 6 development build have leaked. The footage, which was first posted to the GTA Forums by user tepotuberhacker, contains open-world gameplay supposedly from GTA 6, and it appears to be authentic. The leaker claims that the videos were got from Slack.
Developers offer Rockstar sympathy as the internet goes wild over GTA 6 leak
GTA 6—which will likely become the biggest game of the decade—leaked a scale we haven't seen since Half-Life 2.
TechCrunch
Rockstar Games confirms GTA 6 footage leak
The company said via a spokesperson that it won’t be commenting beyond this statement on the leak, which popped up over the weekend on GTAForums (which has since removed the content at the request of the copyright holder, i.e. Rockstar). While the developer said it’s “extremely disappointed” that the game leaked in this manner, it added that it’s as committed as ever to delivering a top-quality next installment in the celebrated franchise.
Gamespot
2K Games Support Desk Hacked, Phishing Emails Sent To Certain Players
Following Rockstar's GTA 6 leaks, a fellow Take-Two brand is facing a security threat. 2K Games took to Twitter to put out a warning message: One of the company's customer support help desks was hacked and malicious links were sent to certain players. "Please do not open any emails or...
NME
Rockstar says ‘GTA 6’ leak is legitimate but won’t cause delays
Rockstar Games has confirmed that videos appearing to contain leaked footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) are legitimate, though says it does not anticipate any major delays as a result. On Sunday (September 18), videos were published that appeared to show early gameplay of GTA 6, which is...
GTA 6 leak is ‘biggest in video game history’
A massive leak of videos and screenshots from Grand Theft Auto VI , which has been described as “one of the biggest in video game history”, appears to have revealed that the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.Footage of alleged gameplay from GTA 6 – one of the most highly-anticipated video games of recent years – was posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name ‘Teapotuberhacker’.The 3GB file contained 90 videos labelled as GTA 6 footage, which were soon shared widely across Reddit, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and other platforms...
Rockstar responds to the GTA 6 leaks.
In a previous article, we talked about the huge GTA 6 leak that happened on the fan-run Grand Theft Auto forums. At the time of the posting of that article, Rockstar had not yet released any official statement regarding the leak. Now, we have our statement, and we will be going through it in this article.
