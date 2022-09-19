Read full article on original website
Related
Your Guide To North Texas Haunted Houses
Do you hear those screams getting closer? It’s Halloween starting early at haunted houses across North Texas. Take a look at this handy guide and choose your favorite, or don’t choose at all and plan a visit to each of them!. Dark Hour Haunted House. When: September 17...
Reunion Tower Will Be Dimmed For Birds
The bright lights at Reunion Tower won’t shine as bright in the next couple of weeks. The lights will be dimmed by around 50% to protect migrating birds coming through North Texas. According to Fox 4, from September 20 to October 10, 2022, the famous tower will be dimly...
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
Texans Love H-E-B For These 4 Good Reasons
One of the great obsessions that Texans hold dear is a grocery store called HEB. The San-Antonio-based supermarket chain encompasses over 340 locations across the state of Texas and brings in droves of loyal customers. The company consistently lives up to its motto: “Here Everything’s Better.”. But not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LULAC has decided to fight busing with busing
In response to the recent busing of migrants from Texas to cities like DC, Chicago and New York and flying migrants to Martha’s Vinyard, the League of United Latin American Citizens organized a busing of their own
KSAT 12
A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
See Who’s Left to be Captured on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Arts and Crafts Fair Celebrates 50 Years of Lone Star Talent
Edith Maskey had just begun her art practice 50 years ago when she took a chance and entered her work for consideration in the inaugural Texas Arts and Crafts Fair in Kerrville. “It was the first juried show I ever entered, and there were so many people applying,” recalls the...
Two DFW Restaurants Featured In New York Times Best Of List
The highly anticipated New York Times 2022 restaurant list is out for foodies everywhere, and two Texas cities are picked to be the best of the best. We traveled widely and ate avidly as we built the annual list of our favorite restaurants in America. From Oklahoma City to Juncos, Puerto Rico, to Orcas Island off the coast of Washington State, our food reporters, editors and critics found revelatory Ethiopian barbecue, innovative Haitian cooking and possibly the most delicious fried pork sandwich in the United States.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
State Lawmakers to Discuss Texas Teachers Leaving Profession in Droves
There is a hearing scheduled at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Tuesday to “evaluate the impact of the pandemic on the state’s teacher workforce.”. Nearly 43,000 Texas teachers have left the profession within the last year, according to the Texas-American Federation of Teachers (Texas-AFT). That amounts to approximately 13% of the 320,000 teachers that Texas public schools employ, according to figures provided by the Texas Education Agency.
BBQ Capital of Texas Gets $29 Million Frozen Popsicle Manufacturing Facility
LOCKHART – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, Texas. The project will create 100 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $525,000 has been extended to The Ziegenfelder Company. "I am pleased to welcome The Ziegenfelder Company, an industry leader producing affordable, high-quality frozen treats, to the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott. “Lockhart…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
Job Openings At Kroger And Kohl’s Ahead Of The Holiday Season
Retail companies are getting ready for a busy holiday shopping season, and that means job opportunities for the community. In North Texas, both Kohl’s and Kroger are looking to fill thousands of positions. Recently Kohl’s announced that they are hiring seasonal full and part-time roles in stores, e-commerce fulfillment...
KWTX
Authorities ID Texas couple killed in an Arizona plane crash
SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have identified a Texas couple who died last week in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of northwestern Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say Chad Wilson and his wife Brandi were flying from Wichita Falls to Las Vegas on Sept. 13 when the single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.
'This has taught me a great deal' | Leticia Van de Putte reflects on Florida crash and subsequent recovery journey
SAN ANTONIO — April 3 started as a beautiful Florida morning for Leticia Van de Putte. Low-70s, no humidity—the perfect conditions for her to take a Sunday walk and pray after returning from a family vacation while awaiting a delayed flight back to San Antonio. "It was an...
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burgers, burgers, burgers, that’s what we’re talking about today, one because it’s National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!. The report says, “The once-humble hamburger has enjoyed a...
Texas police thwart potential shooting at high school football game
A Texas community is relieved after the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office say they acted on a tip regarding a potentially catastrophic deadly shooting at a high school football game. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how two 18-year-old suspects are now facing state and possible felony charges. Sept. 22, 2022.
Sticky stuff on your car? Here’s what it is
This honeydew is a sugary waste product of aphid insects called "phloem feeders."
Here’s How DFW Residents Can Apply For A Disaster Loan
Did the August flood damage your property? Texas businesses and homeowners are now eligible for low-interest loans to help with repairs caused by flooding in North Texas. On August 22, 2022, a large storm hit North Texas, causing extensive damage to homes and businesses. More than 15 inches of rain were reported in less than a day around Dallas. The U.S. Small Business Administration issued a disaster declaration for Collin, Denton, Dallas, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant Counties. Any companies that were damaged from August 22-25 are eligible for the loan.
Local Profile
Plano, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.http://www.localprofile.com
Comments / 0