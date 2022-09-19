ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Your Guide To North Texas Haunted Houses

Do you hear those screams getting closer? It’s Halloween starting early at haunted houses across North Texas. Take a look at this handy guide and choose your favorite, or don’t choose at all and plan a visit to each of them!. Dark Hour Haunted House. When: September 17...
FORT WORTH, TX
Reunion Tower Will Be Dimmed For Birds

The bright lights at Reunion Tower won’t shine as bright in the next couple of weeks. The lights will be dimmed by around 50% to protect migrating birds coming through North Texas. According to Fox 4, from September 20 to October 10, 2022, the famous tower will be dimly...
DALLAS, TX
Texans Love H-E-B For These 4 Good Reasons

One of the great obsessions that Texans hold dear is a grocery store called HEB. The San-Antonio-based supermarket chain encompasses over 340 locations across the state of Texas and brings in droves of loyal customers. The company consistently lives up to its motto: “Here Everything’s Better.”. But not...
PLANO, TX
KSAT 12

A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

See Who’s Left to be Captured on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
TEXAS STATE
Two DFW Restaurants Featured In New York Times Best Of List

The highly anticipated New York Times 2022 restaurant list is out for foodies everywhere, and two Texas cities are picked to be the best of the best. We traveled widely and ate avidly as we built the annual list of our favorite restaurants in America. From Oklahoma City to Juncos, Puerto Rico, to Orcas Island off the coast of Washington State, our food reporters, editors and critics found revelatory Ethiopian barbecue, innovative Haitian cooking and possibly the most delicious fried pork sandwich in the United States.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

State Lawmakers to Discuss Texas Teachers Leaving Profession in Droves

There is a hearing scheduled at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Tuesday to “evaluate the impact of the pandemic on the state’s teacher workforce.”. Nearly 43,000 Texas teachers have left the profession within the last year, according to the Texas-American Federation of Teachers (Texas-AFT). That amounts to approximately 13% of the 320,000 teachers that Texas public schools employ, according to figures provided by the Texas Education Agency.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

BBQ Capital of Texas Gets $29 Million Frozen Popsicle Manufacturing Facility

LOCKHART – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, Texas. The project will create 100 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $525,000 has been extended to The Ziegenfelder Company.   "I am pleased to welcome The Ziegenfelder Company, an industry leader producing affordable, high-quality frozen treats, to the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott. “Lockhart…
LOCKHART, TX
Job Openings At Kroger And Kohl’s Ahead Of The Holiday Season

Retail companies are getting ready for a busy holiday shopping season, and that means job opportunities for the community. In North Texas, both Kohl’s and Kroger are looking to fill thousands of positions. Recently Kohl’s announced that they are hiring seasonal full and part-time roles in stores, e-commerce fulfillment...
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Authorities ID Texas couple killed in an Arizona plane crash

SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have identified a Texas couple who died last week in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of northwestern Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say Chad Wilson and his wife Brandi were flying from Wichita Falls to Las Vegas on Sept. 13 when the single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.
SELIGMAN, AZ
CW33

Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burgers, burgers, burgers, that’s what we’re talking about today, one because it’s National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!. The report says, “The once-humble hamburger has enjoyed a...
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

Here’s How DFW Residents Can Apply For A Disaster Loan

Did the August flood damage your property? Texas businesses and homeowners are now eligible for low-interest loans to help with repairs caused by flooding in North Texas. On August 22, 2022, a large storm hit North Texas, causing extensive damage to homes and businesses. More than 15 inches of rain were reported in less than a day around Dallas. The U.S. Small Business Administration issued a disaster declaration for Collin, Denton, Dallas, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant Counties. Any companies that were damaged from August 22-25 are eligible for the loan.
TEXAS STATE
