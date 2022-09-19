Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
Strong marijuana odor leads to two arrests
Norfolk Police arrested two people Monday night after a call about a strong odor. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of East Grove Avenue after someone complained of a strong odor of marijuana. Upon arrival, police could smell marijuana coming from a window.
norfolkneradio.com
Driving without headlights leads to multi-charge arrest
Norfolk Police arrested two people early this morning on a multitude of charges. Captain Mike Bauer says a police officer conducted a traffic stop around 1:40 a.m. this morning after they spotted a vehicle driving without headlights. During the stop, police service dog Kane was deployed around the vehicle and alerted to a controlled substance order near the driver’s door.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Man found passed out, arrested for controlled substance
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 21-year-old man is facing charges of possessing a controlled substance after police reportedly found him passed out on a northeast Nebraska sidewalk. Shortly after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Norfolk Police were called to the 200 block of Madison Avenue to check the welfare of a male subject who was lying on the sidewalk passed out. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, there was a credit card on the man's stomach, his driver’s license under his leg, and an open cigarette box. Officers had trouble waking the man, Bauer said.
norfolkneradio.com
Welfare check leads to drug arrest
A welfare check by Norfolk Police leads to the arrest of one person Tuesday afternoon. Captain Mike Bauer say police were called to the 200 block of Madison Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Police found 21-year-old Christopher A. Short lying on the sidewalk passed out. As they tried to wake him, Officers found his driver’s license under his leg, a credit card on his stomach, and a cigarette box next to him.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Norfolk residents arrested after reported drug discovery in apartment
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two people were arrested on drug charges after Norfolk Police reportedly found drugs in an apartment Monday night. At approximately 8:45 p.m., Norfolk Police responded to an apartment in the 1300 block of East Grove Avenue after receiving a complaint alleging the that there was the smell of marijuana coming from their apartment.
Woman arrested after causing commotion at Norfolk businesses, police say
A woman was arrested in Norfolk on Monday morning after she allegedly disturbed business employees and made a mess.
norfolkneradio.com
O'Neill woman arrested for shoplifting
Norfolk Police arrested a woman Sunday after she was caught shoplifting. Captain Mike Bauer says Police were called to 2400 Pasewalk Avenue after a woman left the store with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. The caller was able to provide police with a description of the person and vehicle, as well as a license plate number.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Meth, guns, knives, brass knuckle handle found during traffic stop
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two people are in custody in northeast Nebraska facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Norfolk early Tuesday morning. At approximately 1:40 a.m., a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for driving without their headlights on, according to NPD Capt. Michael Bauer.
News Channel Nebraska
O'Neill woman arrested for allegedly stealing $1K worth of items from Norfolk Walmart
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An O'Neill woman is in custody for allegedly stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a store in Norfolk. On Sunday at approximately 8:15 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to Walmart on Pasewalk Avenue for a shoplifting report. The suspect had just left the store in...
waynedailynews.com
Saturday Evening Two Vehicle Accident Leads To One Fatality
WAYNE – Over the weekend, Wayne police responded to a report of an injury accident on the east side of Wayne. According to a release from Chief of Police, Marlen Chinn, this occurred near the intersection of 7th Street (HWY 35) and Centennial Road involving two vehicles at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Saturday, September 17.
York News-Times
Two killed in crash in Polk County
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash near Osceola on Friday, the Polk County sheriff said. At about 7:45 a.m., Polk County sheriff's office and emergency responders were dispatched to an accident on U.S. 81/Nebraska 92 east of Osceola. Officers say Jerry Swahn, 52, of Weston, was driving west in...
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle collision leaves two dead, vehicle on fire
OSCEOLA, Neb. -- Authorities in Polk County said they responded to a fatality accident Friday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two vehicle accident around 7:40 a.m. Friday, along with Polka County Emergency Responders from Osceola and Shelby. The accident happened on State Highway 81/92...
North Sioux City dispensary will keep license
A medical marijuana dispensary in North Sioux City will be able to keep its state license even though the facility violates city rules defining where dispensaries can be located.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Transfer Station Closing Thursday For Maintenance
The City of Norfolk Transfer Station will close at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, September 22 for maintenance. The facility will reopen Friday, September 23 at 7:30 a.m. The City thanks you patience and cooperation.
News Channel Nebraska
Boone County third-grade girl found
ALBION, Neb. -- The Boone County Sheriff's Office said they have safely located Airendella Loughman. Around midnight, the Sheriff's Office made the announcement that they found 9-year-old, Airendella. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the third-grader went missing Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office and Boone Central Schools thanked those...
gifamilyradio.com
Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
elginreview.com
Antelope County – Notice of General Election
A look at the offices/names/issues on the upcoming General Election ballot.
kscj.com
SOUTH SIOUX RESIDENTS RECEIVE FAULTY TAX INFORMATION
SOUTH SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS ARE BEING ADVISED BY THE CITY THAT TAX RATE INFORMATION THEY RECEIVED RECENTLY ON A PINK POSTCARD FROM THE DAKOTA COUNTY ASSESSOR CONTAINED INCORRECT INFORMATION. CORRECTED POSTCARDS ARE BEING SENT TO SOUTH SIOUX CITY TAXPAYERS. THE ISSUE HAS BEEN DISCUSSED WITH THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE...
norfolkneradio.com
Reminder Of Voter Registration Deadlines
Those planning on voting in the November 8th election have until October 21st to register. Madison County Clerk Anne Pruss says you can easily do this online at the Secretary of State’s website or the county’s. You can also check your registration status and make necessary changes. Pruss...
norfolkneradio.com
CIE Norfolk GNS Purchasing Elkhorn Valley Ethanol Plant
CIE Norfolk GNS, LLC is purchasing the Elkhorn Valley Ethanol Louis Dreyfus Plant at 3002 N. Victory Road in Norfolk. At Tuesday’s Norfolk Planning Commission Meeting, CIE asked for a conditional use permit to operate the facility. CIE Director of Business Development Brett Carey told the Commission they are...
