NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 21-year-old man is facing charges of possessing a controlled substance after police reportedly found him passed out on a northeast Nebraska sidewalk. Shortly after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Norfolk Police were called to the 200 block of Madison Avenue to check the welfare of a male subject who was lying on the sidewalk passed out. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, there was a credit card on the man's stomach, his driver’s license under his leg, and an open cigarette box. Officers had trouble waking the man, Bauer said.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO