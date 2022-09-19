ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Meet The Black Woman Showing Her Clients to The Sweet Side of Hair Removal

Queen Sugar Studio owner, Khiana Morton, shows her clients the sweet side of hair removal. A proud graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, Morton leans on 13 years of previous experience in mental health to provide services that celebrate the beauty of all women and inspire a positive self-image. Her studio, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, is not only Black-owned but also Black-operated, with the fusion of mental health and self-care in mind.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Conversation U.S.

Human skin stood up better to the sun before there were sunscreens and parasols – an anthropologist explains why

Human beings have a conflicted relationship with the sun. People love sunshine, but then get hot. Sweat gets in your eyes. Then there are all the protective rituals: the sunscreen, the hats, the sunglasses. If you stay out too long or haven’t taken sufficient precautions, your skin lets us you know with an angry sunburn. First the heat, then the pain, then the remorse.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Tattoo Ink#Tattooing
Phys.org

Chemical cocktail in skin summons disease-spreading mosquitoes

Mosquitoes that spread Zika, dengue and yellow fever are guided toward their victims by a scent from human skin. The exact composition of that scent has not been identified until now. A UC Riverside-led team discovered that the combination of carbon dioxide plus two chemicals, 2-ketoglutaric and lactic acids, elicits...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy