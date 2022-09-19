Read full article on original website
Report: Matt Campbell Has One Main Concern With Nebraska
Iowa State's Matt Campbell has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Nebraska. On Tuesday, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic tweeted that Campbell was one of three options standing out for Nebraska, along with Kansas' Lance Leipold and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Earlier today,...
MLive.com
Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 4
The fourth week of the 2022 Michigan high school football season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 300-yard rushers, 200-yard passers and touchdowns by the bundle, but we wanted to highlight some of the best of the best from...
Watch Live: Minnesota guard Taison Chatman announcing school choice at 8 p.m. ET
Minneapolis (Minn.) Totino-Grace combo guard Taison Chatman will announce his verbal commitment at 8 p.m. Eastern time/7 p.m. Central on the 247Sports YouTube page. The video board will go live at 8 p.m. Eastern with the announcement ceremony. The 6-4 Chatman is ranked as the nation’s No. 44 prospect in...
Gophers ready for physical Big Ten opener at Michigan State
The Gophers' first test of the season will go down on Saturday in East Lansing.
Gophers' Mohamed Ibrahim has entered the Heisman chat
Ibrahim is on pace for about 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin-Ohio State game a test for new coordinators Bobby Engram and Jim Knowles
This offseason, Ohio State gave defensive coordinator Jim Knowles a $1.9 million contract to bring the Buckeyes defense to a championship caliber. Saturday night, Knowles will face his first true litmus test against Wisconsin. That’s right. Wisconsin — which finished 88th nationally in total offense and 84th in scoring offense...
Elite 2023 PG Silas Demary Jr. talks Alabama offer, calls Bama a "point guard school"
Silas Demary, a top-10 point guard in the 2023 class, discusses his recent offer from Alabama, interest in the program, if R.J. Johnson being in their class affects his interest in Bama, and more.
Gophers' WR Chris Autman-Bell out for season with leg injury
A huge blow for P.J. Fleck's team.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue football: The good, the bad and the ugly through 3 games
With a 1-2 record, Purdue isn’t where it expected to be at this point of the season. Many figured the Boilermakers to be at least 2-1, if not 3-0 had it gotten a mild home upset of Penn State in a prime-time opener, with sights set on a run toward the Big Ten West crown. The latter might still be in play, if for no other reason than no one has shown itself to be the division favorite, but the former hasn’t come to fruition.
Minnesota at Michigan State preview: Will the Gophers stay undefeated?
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to East Lansing to battle the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in both teams' conference opener. The Gophers are 2-5 point favorites.Minnesota is undefeated on the season with all three wins coming at home. Michigan State has won two of three, but the loss came last week at Washington, 39-28. It was only the third loss for the Spartans in the last 16 games. The Gophers have scored 149 points on the year, their fourth-biggest output in school history through the first three games of a season. However, the three teams they defeated are a...
