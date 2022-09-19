ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Report: Matt Campbell Has One Main Concern With Nebraska

Iowa State's Matt Campbell has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Nebraska. On Tuesday, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic tweeted that Campbell was one of three options standing out for Nebraska, along with Kansas' Lance Leipold and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Earlier today,...
LINCOLN, NE
MLive.com

Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 4

The fourth week of the 2022 Michigan high school football season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 300-yard rushers, 200-yard passers and touchdowns by the bundle, but we wanted to highlight some of the best of the best from...
HIGH SCHOOL
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin-Ohio State game a test for new coordinators Bobby Engram and Jim Knowles

This offseason, Ohio State gave defensive coordinator Jim Knowles a $1.9 million contract to bring the Buckeyes defense to a championship caliber. Saturday night, Knowles will face his first true litmus test against Wisconsin. That’s right. Wisconsin — which finished 88th nationally in total offense and 84th in scoring offense...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue football: The good, the bad and the ugly through 3 games

With a 1-2 record, Purdue isn’t where it expected to be at this point of the season. Many figured the Boilermakers to be at least 2-1, if not 3-0 had it gotten a mild home upset of Penn State in a prime-time opener, with sights set on a run toward the Big Ten West crown. The latter might still be in play, if for no other reason than no one has shown itself to be the division favorite, but the former hasn’t come to fruition.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota at Michigan State preview: Will the Gophers stay undefeated?

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to East Lansing to battle the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in both teams' conference opener. The Gophers are 2-5 point favorites.Minnesota is undefeated on the season with all three wins coming at home. Michigan State has won two of three, but the loss came last week at Washington, 39-28. It was only the third loss for the Spartans in the last 16 games. The Gophers have scored 149 points on the year, their fourth-biggest output in school history through the first three games of a season. However, the three teams they defeated are a...
EAST LANSING, MI

