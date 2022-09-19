The innate power and privilege of white women are most evident when it comes to the fight for reproductive justice, in which they too often see only themselves. From the first Women’s March on Washington in 2017 to my social media feeds after the fall of Roe, this issue seemingly animates them in ways that other issues, such as police brutality and student loan debt, do not. And then Black women, Black birthing people, and everyone else are expected to fall in line and follow their lead. This isn’t just and it sure as hell isn’t working.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 3 HOURS AGO