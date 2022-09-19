Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Pickup parked outside Arnold business damaged
Arnold Police are investigating damage to a pickup parked outside Baldridge Properties, 1507 Astra Way. The cost to repair the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado was estimated at $1,500, police reported. A 30-year-old Pevely man said he parked the pickup outside the commercial development and leasing company on Sept. 8 before traveling...
mymoinfo.com
Pevely police continues neighborhood walks
(Pevely) The Pevely Police Department will begin its neighborhood walks soon as we head into the fall. Chief Mark Glenn says the walks are a great way to increase community policing and better relationships with citizens. Chief Glenn adds his officers typically do the patrol walks when the weather is...
mymoinfo.com
Bonne Terre Prison Inmate Incarcerated For Washington County Crimes Dies
(Bonne Terre) An inmate from the Bonne Terre prison has died. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says 33-year-old Jeremy Danzer was pronounced dead Sunday at the state prison in northern St. Francois County. Danzer was serving 24 years for forgery, drug possession, leaving the scene of...
Town and Country police looking for 'extremely dangerous, armed' suspects in stolen work van
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — Police in Town and Country are looking for two people they said stole a work van while evading police Tuesday morning, Sept. 20. Police said they are looking for a white 2020 Ford Transit van covered in yellow Pella Windows logos with Missouri license plates GF3N3F. They said the people inside the van should be considered "extremely dangers and armed."
Robbery suspects crash in Ferguson during police chase
An investigation Tuesday afternoon has led to a large police presence in Ferguson.
KMOV
2 suspects at large after fleeing police in Town and Country
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for an armed and dangerous duo who fled from police in Town and Country overnight Tuesday. Just past 5:30 a.m., 911 dispatchers received calls about people tampering with car door handles in the Mason Valley subdivision. Moments later, a Town and Country officer along with Des Pere Police spotted a suspicious car on Mason Knoll. The driver sped towards the only entrance and exit point of the subdivision as stop sticks were deployed by other officers.
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis County Bomb Squad recovers blasting cap in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies with help from the St. Louis County Bomb Squad recovered a blasting cap that was located in the back yard of a residence in the 100 block of Frosty Hill Lane outside of Hillsboro. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the caller found...
wgel.com
Two Arrested In Three-County Pursuit
A police pursuit, which began in Clinton County, went through Bond County and ended in Hillsboro early Monday morning, resulted in the arrest of two subjects. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the pursuit at 12:01 a.m. Monday as it was underway in Clinton County and entering Bond County.
KMOV
Woman who was champion for domestic violence victims dies of suspected domestic violence
FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A 48-year-old Collinsville man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving Day in 2021. Robert Tarr, 48, of Collinsville, Illinois, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. On Nov. 25, 2021, officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Nobbie Street in Farmersville, Illinois for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they found Leslie Reeves, 45, of Troy, Illinois, shot to death and the man who lived there with critical injuries. Tarr, Reeves’ ex-boyfriend, was arrested and charged with charged with first-degree murder. His bond was set at $2 million.
St. Louis man accused of luring woman to construction site for abuse
Investigators say a St. Louis man lured a woman to a construction work site with the promise of a job and used that opportunity to force himself on her.
Passing driver chased, shot overnight in Creve Coeur
An investigation is underway after a suspect chased and shot a passing driver overnight in Creve Coeur.
mymoinfo.com
Jeffco Shop with a Cop motorcycle show
(Herculaneum) The 2nd annual AMVETs Post 42 Motorcycle Show will be held this Sunday at their location in Herculaneum. The show will also be a benefit for the Jeffco Shop With A Cop program. Corporal Jessica Griffaw with the Festus Police Department is one of the board members for Jeffco Shop With A Cop. She says the event is free to attend and includes a lot of things, so bring the motorcycles.
Driver fires shots during road rage over merge in north St. Louis
Investigators say Jonathan Packer, 34, fired shots after an unsuccessful merge attempt Monday near Cass Avenue and Tucker Boulevard.
myleaderpaper.com
Man allegedly exposes himself to clerk at Arnold Walgreens
Arnold Police arrested a 32-year-old New Haven man for allegedly exposing himself to a female clerk at the Walgreens pharmacy on Vogel Road. The officers arrested the man after finding him in a 2007 GMC Sierra parked outside the nearby Xist Fitness, police reported. A 59-year-old Arnold woman called police...
KMOV
Man chased on I-270, shot while driving on street in Creve Coeur, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot on Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur after he was chased by a suspect on I-270 early Tuesday morning, police say. Police say the shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the 12300 block of Olive. The victim was driving near Dorsett and McKelvey in Maryland Heights when he came across two cars stopped in the middle of road. The victim told officers he then drove around the two cars and got onto southbound I-270.
khqa.com
Illinois man arrested for attempted kidnapping and assault at lake
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Granite City, Ill., man is in custody in the Miller County Jail on charges of kidnapping and assault after he allegedly tried to abduct a woman from a convenience store parking lot in Lake Ozark last Friday. According to court documents, 46-year-old Ryan Gaddy attempted...
kfmo.com
NEWS UPDATE: Investigation continues...
NEWS UPDATE: KFMO B104 News has learned the case in the following news story is dismissed. According to St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney, Melissa Gilliam, Farmington Police weren't finished with the investigation at filing. The investigation continues and there could be additional charges coming. (Farmington, MO) A Farmington man, 45...
Man gets life sentence in 2019 shooting death of St. Louis area officer
A St. Louis County judge sentenced Bonette Meeks, 29, to life in prison plus 40 years over the murder of North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf in June 2019.
myleaderpaper.com
Police investigate vehicle break-ins at Eureka neighborhood pool, park
Eureka Police are investigating vehicle break-ins at the Hilltop Village Pool and the nearby Berry Park. A black SUV was seen in the parking lots outside the pool and the park during the time the break-ins occurred, police reported. Police got called to the neighborhood pool, 17190 Hilltop Ridge Drive,...
St. Louis man used stolen identity to buy $5K puppy
A St. Louis man was sentenced Tuesday for using stolen or phony identification documents to buy, lease, or steal three cars and a $5,600 puppy.
