Jefferson County, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Pickup parked outside Arnold business damaged

Arnold Police are investigating damage to a pickup parked outside Baldridge Properties, 1507 Astra Way. The cost to repair the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado was estimated at $1,500, police reported. A 30-year-old Pevely man said he parked the pickup outside the commercial development and leasing company on Sept. 8 before traveling...
PEVELY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pevely police continues neighborhood walks

(Pevely) The Pevely Police Department will begin its neighborhood walks soon as we head into the fall. Chief Mark Glenn says the walks are a great way to increase community policing and better relationships with citizens. Chief Glenn adds his officers typically do the patrol walks when the weather is...
PEVELY, MO
5 On Your Side

Town and Country police looking for 'extremely dangerous, armed' suspects in stolen work van

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — Police in Town and Country are looking for two people they said stole a work van while evading police Tuesday morning, Sept. 20. Police said they are looking for a white 2020 Ford Transit van covered in yellow Pella Windows logos with Missouri license plates GF3N3F. They said the people inside the van should be considered "extremely dangers and armed."
TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO
City
Hillsboro, MO
County
Jefferson County, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Jefferson County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

2 suspects at large after fleeing police in Town and Country

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for an armed and dangerous duo who fled from police in Town and Country overnight Tuesday. Just past 5:30 a.m., 911 dispatchers received calls about people tampering with car door handles in the Mason Valley subdivision. Moments later, a Town and Country officer along with Des Pere Police spotted a suspicious car on Mason Knoll. The driver sped towards the only entrance and exit point of the subdivision as stop sticks were deployed by other officers.
TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO
wgel.com

Two Arrested In Three-County Pursuit

A police pursuit, which began in Clinton County, went through Bond County and ended in Hillsboro early Monday morning, resulted in the arrest of two subjects. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the pursuit at 12:01 a.m. Monday as it was underway in Clinton County and entering Bond County.
BOND COUNTY, IL
#Police
KMOV

Woman who was champion for domestic violence victims dies of suspected domestic violence

FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A 48-year-old Collinsville man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving Day in 2021. Robert Tarr, 48, of Collinsville, Illinois, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. On Nov. 25, 2021, officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Nobbie Street in Farmersville, Illinois for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they found Leslie Reeves, 45, of Troy, Illinois, shot to death and the man who lived there with critical injuries. Tarr, Reeves’ ex-boyfriend, was arrested and charged with charged with first-degree murder. His bond was set at $2 million.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
mymoinfo.com

Jeffco Shop with a Cop motorcycle show

(Herculaneum) The 2nd annual AMVETs Post 42 Motorcycle Show will be held this Sunday at their location in Herculaneum. The show will also be a benefit for the Jeffco Shop With A Cop program. Corporal Jessica Griffaw with the Festus Police Department is one of the board members for Jeffco Shop With A Cop. She says the event is free to attend and includes a lot of things, so bring the motorcycles.
HERCULANEUM, MO
Public Safety
Public Safety
Cars
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
myleaderpaper.com

Man allegedly exposes himself to clerk at Arnold Walgreens

Arnold Police arrested a 32-year-old New Haven man for allegedly exposing himself to a female clerk at the Walgreens pharmacy on Vogel Road. The officers arrested the man after finding him in a 2007 GMC Sierra parked outside the nearby Xist Fitness, police reported. A 59-year-old Arnold woman called police...
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Man chased on I-270, shot while driving on street in Creve Coeur, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot on Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur after he was chased by a suspect on I-270 early Tuesday morning, police say. Police say the shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the 12300 block of Olive. The victim was driving near Dorsett and McKelvey in Maryland Heights when he came across two cars stopped in the middle of road. The victim told officers he then drove around the two cars and got onto southbound I-270.
CREVE COEUR, MO
kfmo.com

NEWS UPDATE: Investigation continues...

NEWS UPDATE: KFMO B104 News has learned the case in the following news story is dismissed. According to St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney, Melissa Gilliam, Farmington Police weren't finished with the investigation at filing. The investigation continues and there could be additional charges coming. (Farmington, MO) A Farmington man, 45...
FARMINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Police investigate vehicle break-ins at Eureka neighborhood pool, park

Eureka Police are investigating vehicle break-ins at the Hilltop Village Pool and the nearby Berry Park. A black SUV was seen in the parking lots outside the pool and the park during the time the break-ins occurred, police reported. Police got called to the neighborhood pool, 17190 Hilltop Ridge Drive,...

