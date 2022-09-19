Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Is Dynamic Island Worth the Extra Cost?
Apple announced the iPhone 14 series at its Far Out event in September 2022. The lineup includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. And for the first time, you don't have to buy Apple's most expensive phone if you want a large screen.
inputmag.com
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max — in pictures
Once again, there are two iPhone Pro models: the regular 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The most notable change is the pill-shaped “Dynamic Island” which replaces the notch. It changes based on the activity.
CNET
iPhone Tweaks for iOS 16: How to Fix the Most Annoying Features
For those who have installed the iOS 16 public beta version, you've probably already decided which are your most and least favorite new features. Leading contenders for the former are battery percentage in the icon, unsending text messages and automatically removing objects from your photos. The less popular features? The...
9to5Mac
Here’s how to use the full 48MP iPhone 14 Pro camera
One of the biggest upgrades for the iPhone 14 Pro camera system is the main lens being increased to 48MP with what Apple calls an “advanced quad-pixel sensor.” However, the camera defaults to taking 12MP images. Read on for how to use the 48MP iPhone 14 Pro camera.
Apple to reveal its iPhone 14 on Wednesday—here’s what you can expect, including potential farewells to the ‘notch’ and the iPhone Mini
There is still no sign of revolutionary new consumer tech products like an Apple car or even a VR headset on the horizon.
The simple new iOS 16 feature iPhone users can’t stop talking about
IOS 16 has been out since Monday, and iPhone owners are already picking out their favorite features of the major update. Unsurprisingly, the redesigned Lock Screen is dominating the conversation. There are already countless YouTube videos, tweets, and TikToks showcasing the creativity that the new Lock Screen supports. But other features that are not quite as obvious are making just as big of a splash, including haptic feedback.
9to5Mac
Samsung is already mocking iPhone 14’s lack of ‘innovation’ in ad trolling Apple
Apple will officially announce the iPhone 14 next week, but there won’t be any innovation or new features. At least, that’s what Samsung wants you to believe in its new ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZFlip4: “This innovation is not coming to an iPhone near you.”
CNBC
Apple just released a major update for your iPhone — here's what's new and how to get it
Apple released its new iOS 16 software Monday, which means anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer can install the big update for the iPhone 14. IOS16 will let users unsend and edit iMessages, schedule emails, customize their iPhone's lock screen and more. Apple released its big new iOS 16...
9to5Mac
Poll: Is your iPhone battery life worse after the iOS 16 update?
IOS 16 has been available for over a week now, and the update introduces multiple new features for iPhone users, including the redesigned lock screen. But, while some users are having fun with the update, others have been complaining about battery life getting worse with iOS 16. Now we want to know how your iPhone battery life is doing after installing the update.
9to5Mac
Poll: Which implementation of the new battery indicator for iPhone do you prefer?
One of the new features introduced with iOS 16 was a new battery indicator with the percentage right on the status bar, which was a first for iPhone X and later. However, after multiple complaints, Apple seems to have listened to users and has once again changed how this new indicator works. Now we want to know which is your preferred solution.
9to5Mac
iOS 16.1 beta 2: These are the new features and changes coming with the latest update
Apple on Tuesday released iOS 16.1 beta 2 to developers. The update, which is expected to be released to the public in October, comes with some interesting changes and new features. Read on as we detail what’s new with iOS 16.1 beta 2. Redesigned battery indicator. One of the...
9to5Mac
What are all the solutions needed to run a fleet of Macs at Work?
Mac usage in enterprise has taken on a life of its own in the past few years. Originally led on by the halo effect of the iPhone and the iPad, the Mac has become the favorite device among IT professionals and end users. The Mac’s popularity has led to what...
9to5Mac
Track medications and supplements on iPhone: How the new iOS 16 feature works
The Health app gets fresh capabilities with iOS 16 that will be valuable for many users. A major new feature is the ability to track medications on iPhone (vitamins and supplements too). Read on for a look at how it works to use the iOS 16 feature. Brought to you...
TechCrunch
Apple to move 25% iPhone production to India by 2025, 20% iPad and Apple Watch to Vietnam, analysts say
In a report they sent to clients Wednesday, JP Morgan analysts said Apple will move 5% of global iPhone 14 production to India by late 2022, and expand its manufacturing capacity in the country to produce 25% of all iPhones by 2025. Vietnam, on the other hand, will contribute 20%...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test: How it holds up compared to the Samsung S22 Ultra [Video]
IPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max come with Apple’s ceramic shield that’s custom made from Gorilla Glass maker Corning. And the back is comprised of what the company calls dual-ion glass. YouTuber PhoneBuff is out with a detailed drop test to see how the iPhone 14 Pro Max holds up compared to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
9to5Mac
Spotify audiobooks launch with 300k titles, but no discounts for subscribers
Spotify audiobooks are now on sale, following the company’s announcement that it was further diversifying its business model by acquiring the audiobook platform Findaway. It follows a previous diversification into podcasting. If this sounds like old news, that’s because Spotify previously dipped its toe into the waters by offering...
9to5Mac
macOS 13 Ventura beta 8 now available ahead of October release
MacOS 13 Ventura beta 8 is finally available to developers after Apple released the final version of iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 on September 12. The company aims to release this operating system next month alongside iPadOS 16.1. Here’s what’s new with macOS Ventura. Today’s build...
Digital Trends
How to use your iPhone’s Sound Recognition feature
If your iPhone can run iOS 14 or later, you can set up the Sound Recognition feature, which alerts you to critical sounds — like a smoke alarm, doorbell, or crying baby. Even if you didn't hear the noise, you can still keep track of what's going on around you. Sound Recognition is an accessibility feature designed for people with hearing impairments, but it's also quite useful for those in noisy environments or on video chats where critical sounds can blend into the background or go unnoticed.
9to5Mac
Son’s Apple Watch Series 8 catches parent’s potentially fatal heart condition days after launch
Within days of Apple Watch Series 8 reaching customers, 9to5Mac reader Jason Smith saw the value of its health features firsthand. Medical officials credit Jason’s Apple Watch Series 8 for detecting an invisible heart condition in his mother that could have been fatal if not discovered early. No suspicion...
9to5Mac
Unsend email with iPhone: How to fix misfires in Mail on iOS 16
The Mail app gets multiple handy upgrades with iOS 16. One of the new features is the ability to stop email from being delivered after hitting the send button. Read along for a hands-on look at how it works to unsend email with iPhone on iOS 16. Apple’s Mail app...
