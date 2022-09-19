ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
inputmag.com

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max — in pictures

Once again, there are two iPhone Pro models: the regular 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The most notable change is the pill-shaped “Dynamic Island” which replaces the notch. It changes based on the activity.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone Tweaks for iOS 16: How to Fix the Most Annoying Features

For those who have installed the iOS 16 public beta version, you've probably already decided which are your most and least favorite new features. Leading contenders for the former are battery percentage in the icon, unsending text messages and automatically removing objects from your photos. The less popular features? The...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Here’s how to use the full 48MP iPhone 14 Pro camera

One of the biggest upgrades for the iPhone 14 Pro camera system is the main lens being increased to 48MP with what Apple calls an “advanced quad-pixel sensor.” However, the camera defaults to taking 12MP images. Read on for how to use the 48MP iPhone 14 Pro camera.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Pay#Apple News#Apple Maps#Smart Phone#Ios#Overcast#Truedepth
BGR.com

The simple new iOS 16 feature iPhone users can’t stop talking about

IOS 16 has been out since Monday, and iPhone owners are already picking out their favorite features of the major update. Unsurprisingly, the redesigned Lock Screen is dominating the conversation. There are already countless YouTube videos, tweets, and TikToks showcasing the creativity that the new Lock Screen supports. But other features that are not quite as obvious are making just as big of a splash, including haptic feedback.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
9to5Mac

Poll: Is your iPhone battery life worse after the iOS 16 update?

IOS 16 has been available for over a week now, and the update introduces multiple new features for iPhone users, including the redesigned lock screen. But, while some users are having fun with the update, others have been complaining about battery life getting worse with iOS 16. Now we want to know how your iPhone battery life is doing after installing the update.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Poll: Which implementation of the new battery indicator for iPhone do you prefer?

One of the new features introduced with iOS 16 was a new battery indicator with the percentage right on the status bar, which was a first for iPhone X and later. However, after multiple complaints, Apple seems to have listened to users and has once again changed how this new indicator works. Now we want to know which is your preferred solution.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

What are all the solutions needed to run a fleet of Macs at Work?

Mac usage in enterprise has taken on a life of its own in the past few years. Originally led on by the halo effect of the iPhone and the iPad, the Mac has become the favorite device among IT professionals and end users. The Mac’s popularity has led to what...
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

Spotify audiobooks launch with 300k titles, but no discounts for subscribers

Spotify audiobooks are now on sale, following the company’s announcement that it was further diversifying its business model by acquiring the audiobook platform Findaway. It follows a previous diversification into podcasting. If this sounds like old news, that’s because Spotify previously dipped its toe into the waters by offering...
ENTERTAINMENT
9to5Mac

macOS 13 Ventura beta 8 now available ahead of October release

MacOS 13 Ventura beta 8 is finally available to developers after Apple released the final version of iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 on September 12. The company aims to release this operating system next month alongside iPadOS 16.1. Here’s what’s new with macOS Ventura. Today’s build...
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

How to use your iPhone’s Sound Recognition feature

If your iPhone can run iOS 14 or later, you can set up the Sound Recognition feature, which alerts you to critical sounds — like a smoke alarm, doorbell, or crying baby. Even if you didn't hear the noise, you can still keep track of what's going on around you. Sound Recognition is an accessibility feature designed for people with hearing impairments, but it's also quite useful for those in noisy environments or on video chats where critical sounds can blend into the background or go unnoticed.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Unsend email with iPhone: How to fix misfires in Mail on iOS 16

The Mail app gets multiple handy upgrades with iOS 16. One of the new features is the ability to stop email from being delivered after hitting the send button. Read along for a hands-on look at how it works to unsend email with iPhone on iOS 16. Apple’s Mail app...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy