The iconic Ford Mustang is officially in its seventh generation. The American icon dates back to 1964 and until now, nearly 10.0 million examples, from all generations, have been sold in the U.S. alone. With the 2024 Ford Mustang finally out, many expected hybridization to become a part of the Pony car’s legacy, but it seems, this will not be the case for at least another generation. More importantly, we finally get a clear look at the 2024 Ford Mustang and despite some of the iconic design cues no longer being present, there is a lot to like about it.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO