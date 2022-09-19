ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Largest Countries That Have Gained Independence From the UK

By Maria Wood
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11BaCM_0i1SMBvs00 It was said the sun never set on the British Empire. Given the vast territories the United Kingdom controlled around the world at the height of its international power, the saying was probably true. Although the U.K. remains a force in global politics, however, its once enormous empire is no more. ( These are the longest-lived empires in history .)

As British dependencies demanded more sovereignty beginning in the 1920s, many of the largest countries under its influence gained independence or a measure of independence, maintaining only a loose, symbolic connection to the crown. One of the pivotal events in the empire’s history was the Statute of Westminster enacted in 1931. The act gave Britain’s former dominions such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa control over their domestic and foreign affairs as well as the ability to form independent diplomatic corps.

Today, those same countries remain tied to the U.K. through a confederation known as the Commonwealth of Nations. Yet they operate autonomously, recognizing King Charles as their titular leader, but granting him no power over their government.

To determine the largest countries - in terms of land mass - that have gained independence from the U.K., 24/7 Tempo consulted numerous sources including History and Britannica . As some dates are debated, those chosen represent the most recent legislation releasing the country from British control or influence. Land areas come from the World Bank and represent 2021 measurements except in some cases where the country listed no longer exists. In those cases, land area at the time of independence is listed.

Click here to see the largest countries that have gained independence from the U.K.

The earliest entity to sever ties with the Crown was - no surprise - the 13 original colonies of the United States. ( Meet the 56 people who signed the Declaration of Independence .)

But it’s also surprising to see how many large countries remained within Britain’s sphere until well into the 20th century. Canada, for one, wasn’t granted full independence until 1982. Australia followed in 1986.

Today, with the ascension of Charles to the British throne, there is talk in some quarters that even the association of certain nations with the U.K. through the Commonwealth may be coming to an end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mUiB_0i1SMBvs00

30. Jordan
> Date: May 25, 1946
> Land area: 34,278 square miles
> Historical note: Was called the Emirate of Transjordan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cGB8o_0i1SMBvs00

29. Malawi
> Date: July 6, 1964
> Land area: 36,402 square miles
> Historical note: Was called Nyasaland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37wOCM_0i1SMBvs00

28. Bangladesh
> Date: Aug. 14, 1947
> Land area: 50,259 square miles
> Historical note: Part of British India

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pa06V_0i1SMBvs00

27. Somaliland
> Date: June 25, 1960
> Land area: 68,340 square miles
> Historical note: Comprised a currently contested area in modern-day Somalia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rQtwt_0i1SMBvs00

26. Guyana
> Date: May 26, 1966
> Land area: 76,004 square miles
> Historical note: Was called British Guiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tX9Tm_0i1SMBvs00

25. Uganda
> Date: Oct. 9, 1962
> Land area: 77,421 square miles
> Historical note: Was a British protectorate since 1894

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6sYb_0i1SMBvs00

24. Ghana
> Date: March 6, 1957
> Land area: 87,853 square miles
> Historical note: Comprised Gold Coast, British Togoland, Northern Territories, and Ashanti

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cR0Qc_0i1SMBvs00

23. New Zealand
> Date: Dec. 13, 1986
> Land area: 101,664 square miles
> Historical note: Became a dominion in 1907

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eW7Xu_0i1SMBvs00

22. Oman
> Date: Dec. 20, 1970
> Land area: 119,498 square miles
> Historical note: Was called the Sultanate of Muscat and Oman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSjMj_0i1SMBvs00

21. Malaya
> Date: Aug. 31, 1957
> Land area: 126,853 square miles
> Historical note: Comprised parts of modern-day peninsular Malaysia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcyE1_0i1SMBvs00

20. South Yemen
> Date: Nov. 30, 1967
> Land area: 139,047 square miles
> Historical note: Comprised the Protectorate of South Arabia and the Federation of South Arabia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hyB1Y_0i1SMBvs00

19. Newfoundland
> Date: April 17, 1982
> Land area: 144,352 square miles
> Historical note: Became a dominion in 1907 and joined Canada in 1948

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nvzad_0i1SMBvs00

18. Zimbabwe
> Date: April 18, 1980
> Land area: 149,363 square miles
> Historical note: Was called Southern Rhodesia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46t4Zj_0i1SMBvs00

17. Iraq
> Date: Oct. 3, 1932
> Land area: 167,617 square miles
> Historical note: Was an Ottoman territory until British occupation in WWI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MpFGT_0i1SMBvs00

16. Botswana
> Date: Sep. 10, 1966
> Land area: 218,815 square miles
> Historical note: Was called Bechuanaland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OGYgE_0i1SMBvs00

15. Kenya
> Date: Dec. 12, 1963
> Land area: 219,745 square miles
> Historical note: Mau Mau Rebellion led to first native Kenyans in Legislative Assembly in 1957

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hDXM7_0i1SMBvs00

14. Myanmar
> Date: Jan. 4, 1948
> Land area: 252,042 square miles
> Historical note: Was called Burma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ff255_0i1SMBvs00

13. Afghanistan
> Date: Aug. 19, 1919
> Land area: 252,069 square miles
> Historical note: Third Anglo-Afghan War led to treaty and independence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5OHE_0i1SMBvs00

12. Zambia
> Date: Oct. 24, 1964
> Land area: 287,023 square miles
> Historical note: Was called Northern Rhodesia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxxaX_0i1SMBvs00

11. Pakistan
> Date: Aug. 14, 1947
> Land area: 297,637 square miles
> Historical note: Part of British India

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16f5K2_0i1SMBvs00

10. Nigeria
> Date: Oct. 1 1960
> Land area: 351,649 square miles
> Historical note: 1954 Constitution gave regional governments a degree of independence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HXS5K_0i1SMBvs00

9. Tanganyika
> Date: Dec. 9, 1961
> Land area: 364,804 square miles
> Historical note: Comprised modern-day Tanzania, excluding Zanzibar

8. Egypt
> Date: Feb. 28, 1922
> Land area: 384,344 square miles
> Historical note: Revolution of 1919 led to British relinquishment of power

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HfJJ_0i1SMBvs00

7. South Africa
> Date: May 21, 1961
> Land area: 468,375 square miles
> Historical note: Became a dominion in 1910

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=119sA3_0i1SMBvs00

6. Libya
> Date: Dec. 24, 1951
> Land area: 679,359 square miles
> Historical note: Was an Italian territory until Allied occupation in WWII

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZlbT_0i1SMBvs00

5. Sudan
> Date: Jan. 1, 1956
> Land area: 713,990 square miles
> Historical note: Was a condominium of England and Egypt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DcyJN_0i1SMBvs00

4. India
> Date: Aug. 15, 1947
> Land area: 1,147,950 square miles
> Historical note: Part of British India

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HppVB_0i1SMBvs00

3. Australia
> Date: March 3, 1986
> Land area: 2,969,892 square miles
> Historical note: Became a commonwealth in 1901

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZSVQ_0i1SMBvs00

2. Canada
> Date: April 17, 1982
> Land area: 3,461,618 square miles
> Historical note: Became a confederation in 1867

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhMo4_0i1SMBvs00

1. United States
> Date: July 4, 1776
> Land area: 3,531,822 square miles
> Historical note: Consisted of the thirteen colonies

