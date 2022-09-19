ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys soccer Lakers pick up 1-1 draw with CBA

By Phil Blackwell
 2 days ago
CENTRAL NEW YORK – When the Westhill boys soccer team rode Evan Valenti’s goal to a mammoth 1-0 win at Skaneateles, it had the potential to reshape the entire area Class B picture, at least if the Warriors could follow it up.

That wasn’t difficult last week as Westhill, no. 3 in the first state Class B rankings of the fall, took on Cazenovia last Tuesday night and unloaded on that other group of Lakers, prevailing by a score of 8-1.

During a decisive first half, the Warriors converted seven unanswered goals, led mostly by Luke Gilmartin, who had a hat trick and finished the night by scoring four times and converting an assist.

Max Crown, Bohdan Centore and Vincent Amorese had one goal apiece, with Eric Holstein getting two assists. Josh Gratien, Ben McPeak and Hasan Altheblah earned one assist apiece.

This happened as Skaneateles, no. 15 in those same state rankings, met up with unbeaten Christian Brothers Academy and had to work hard to pull out a 1-1 draw with the Brothers.

Both goals came in the first half, with Jack Griffith taking a pass from Andrew Kohlbrenner and scoring for the Brothers as the Lakers countered with Sean Kerwick’s goal, assisted by Casey Kenan.

For the entire second half and 20 minutes of overtime, it would remain even, CBA only able to do so because it defense withstood waves of Skaneateles charges, Finn Wheeler recording 11 saves.

The weekend brought the annual Finger Lakes Cup, where Skaneateles would face West Genesee and take a 2-0 defeat to the Wildcats after WG fell to Rochester Aquinas by that same margin the night before.

Moving on to Thursday’s action, Westhill flattened Mexico 9-0, scoring four times in the first half and nearly getting to double digits with five goals after intermission.

Only on Saturday did the Warriors take its first blemish, a seven-game win streak halted by Rochester’s Bishop Kearney as Westhill fell 2-1 to the Kings.

Just as lopsided was Marcellus dismantling Solvay 8-0 last Tuesday night after its own 2-0 defeat to CBA late the week before.

Six different Mustangs netted goals by night’s end, with Aaron Weber and Landon Kelly scoring twice, Weber also picking up an assist.

Ryan Constable earned a pair of assists as he, along with Jacob LaFever, Will Kershaw and Jeff Lantry gained single goals. Rajeh Makhlouf and Owen Alexander had one goal apiece.

With the no. 18 state Class B ranking, Marcellus followed up this game by taking on Section IV’s Chenango Valley on Saturday and again winning big, this time by a 5-0 margin.

Kelly and Kershaw led the way, each netting a pair of goals. Bob Moses also converted, with assists credited to Constable, Austin Racht and Andrew McCaffrey.

Sports
