Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Sept. 19-25

The Clearwater Offshore Nationals, pictured in 2009, returns to the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD, TIMES | Times ]

Clearwater Offshore Nationals: A jam-packed weekend of activities expected to draw more than 150,000 people culminates in powerboat races along a 2.5-mile course off Clearwater Beach and Pier 60. On Friday, VIP pass holders will have the chance to meet and get autographs from the racers at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Others interested in prerace fun can attend a kickoff party with live music and dancing from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at Shephard’s Beach Resort. On Saturday, spectators can perch on Pier 60 or hit the beach to watch free boat water testing from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday is race day, with free viewing from the beach from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Viewing from Pier 60 has a fee Sunday only. Free (beachfront), $10-$20 (Pier 60) Sunday race viewing. 5:30 p.m.-midnight Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Clearwater Beach, 1 Causeway Blvd., Clearwater. 727-593-5536.

A model walks the runway during Tampa Bay Fashion Week in 2016. The event returns to University Square Mall in Tampa on Friday. [ LUIS SANTANA | Tampa Bay Times (2016) ]

Tampa Bay Fashion Week: The annual event returns with runway shows and guest designer appearances. Highlighted public events include:

Fashion and Fitness Day: Take a fashion mini-hike down Bayshore Boulevard to connect with other fashion enthusiasts. Includes T-shirt, water and snacks. Benefits the Tampa Foundation. $20. 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Clean Juice, 1634 W Snow Ave., Tampa.

Take a fashion mini-hike down Bayshore Boulevard to connect with other fashion enthusiasts. Includes T-shirt, water and snacks. Benefits the Tampa Foundation. $20. 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Clean Juice, 1634 W Snow Ave., Tampa. Designer Runway Show: Local designers show off their best works. Includes pieces from Alicia Calero, Cheyvonne by Armeysheia Larry, Dorothy Zudora by Heidi Richards, Elizabeth Carson Racker, Jaylani’s Boutique by Jomy Enid, Rhonda Shear and Urban Native by Erik Wise. $125. 7 p.m. Friday. Vu Studio, 2127 University Square Mall, Tampa.

Local designers show off their best works. Includes pieces from Alicia Calero, Cheyvonne by Armeysheia Larry, Dorothy Zudora by Heidi Richards, Elizabeth Carson Racker, Jaylani’s Boutique by Jomy Enid, Rhonda Shear and Urban Native by Erik Wise. $125. 7 p.m. Friday. Vu Studio, 2127 University Square Mall, Tampa. Destination Style: Fashion designers share their thoughts as you check out works inspired by the flamingo installation at Tampa International Airport. Includes lunch, snack, a bar and raffle. Go to fashionweektampabay.com to request an invitation. Benefits the Tampa Foundation. $30. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Tampa International Airport, 4100 George J. Bean Parkway. 813-870-8700.

Inclusivity: Hispanic Heritage Exhibit: The “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation”-themed exhibit created by Latino and Hispanic members includes paintings by Ali V. and Carla L., and pencil drawings by Marcus S. Remains on display through Oct. 14. Free. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Creative Clay, 1846 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg. 727-825-0515.

Bishop After Dark: Hispanic Heritage Celebration: In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the museum holds a salsa dancing celebration with food from the Taco Junkie, a welcome horchata cocktail, themed drinks, dance lessons and open dancing. $45. 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W, Bradenton. 941-746-4131.

There will be pumpkins galore at the Fall Pumpkin Festival and Haunted Farm at the Raprager Family Farm in Odessa this weekend. [ PEASE, MIKE | Times (2003) ]

Fall Pumpkin Festival and Haunted Farm: There will be hayrides, a petting zoo, haunted maze, farmers market and pumpkins galore. Advanced tickets recommended at rapragerfamilyfarms.com. $15.25-$16.95, age 2 and younger free. 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Raprager Family Farm, 16907 Boy Scout Road, Odessa. 813-922-2799.

Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art and Craft Festival: More than 100 area artists and crafters line the docks with tents featuring their wares. No cover. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks, 20 Dodecanese Blvd.

Pride on the River: Jump on a boat and take to the Hillsborough River to show your gay pride at a boat parade and festival.

Diversity Boat Parade: Brightly colored and decorated boats hits Garrison Channel and Hillsborough River for a parade. Spectators free. 4 p.m. Saturday. Tampa Marriott Water Street, 505 Water St. 813-221-4900.

Brightly colored and decorated boats hits Garrison Channel and Hillsborough River for a parade. Spectators free. 4 p.m. Saturday. Tampa Marriott Water Street, 505 Water St. 813-221-4900. Riverside Festival: The parade ends at the pier next to Armature Works for a festival with guest appearances by Jiggly Caliente and Ra’Jah O’Hara of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” music, performances, family activities and fireworks (8:15 p.m.) Free. 4-9 p.m. Saturday. Armature Works, 1910 N Ola Ave., Tampa. 813-250-3725.

Green Bay Packers fans can attend a pep rally at Whiskey Joe's Bar and Grill in Tampa on Saturday. [ STACY BENGS | AP ]

Packers Pep Rally: The day before the Packers play the Tampa Bay Bucs, Green Bay fans are invited to meet Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy for a Q-and-A session. Packers alumni Nick Collins and Mike Butler will take photos with fans and share their thoughts on the game. Free. 6 p.m. Saturday. Whiskey Joe’s Bar and Grill, 7720 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa. 813-281-0770.

Lizzo: The Grammy Award-winning artist brings The Special Tour to Tampa, with support from special guest Latto, an Atlanta rapper. $39.50-$129.50. 8 p.m. Saturday. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-6500.

David Spade: The “Saturday Night Live” alum-comedian-actor-podcast host stops by the historic Tampa Theatre on his Catch Me Inside standup tour. $45-$75. 8 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tampa Theatre, 711 N Franklin St. 813-274-8286.

David Spade will bring his standup tour to Tampa Theatre on Saturday and Sunday. [ EVAN AGOSTINI | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP ]

Antonio Rey: The Spanish flamenco guitarist and winner of a Latin Grammy Award performs. $35. 4 p.m. Sunday. Centro Asturiano, 1913 N Nebraska Ave., Tampa. 813-229-2214.

Cocktails on the Courts: Take in unlimited food and drink as you dance to live music by the Black Honkeys and watch a 1950s fashion show and live art demonstrations. Includes an auction and appearances by Elvis and Marilyn Monroe. Benefits the St. Petersburg Museum of History. $100, $175 two. 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Mirror Lake St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, 559 Mirror Lake Drive N. 727-894-1052.

Hip-Hop Experience: Grammy-, Dove- and Stellar Award-winning artist Lecrae performs, along with Bizzle, Zauntee and more. $35-$75. 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Crossover Church, 1235 E Fowler Ave., Tampa. 813-444-3401.

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Jonathan Aranda hits a double against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Sept. 4. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Tampa Bay Rays: The Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays. All fans get an MLB Network tote bag while supplies last. Price varies. 6:10 p.m. Saturday. Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg. 888-326-7297.

Fall Family Fest: Bring the entire family and the dog for a festival with a dog park, interactive exhibits, vendors, family resources, games, food trucks, entertainment, character visits and giveaways. Free. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Water Works Park, 1710 N Highland Ave., Tampa. 813-274-8615.