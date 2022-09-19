ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Sept. 19-25

By Kelly A. Stefani
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oMmIw_0i1SLjmf00
The Clearwater Offshore Nationals, pictured in 2009, returns to the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD, TIMES | Times ]

Clearwater Offshore Nationals: A jam-packed weekend of activities expected to draw more than 150,000 people culminates in powerboat races along a 2.5-mile course off Clearwater Beach and Pier 60. On Friday, VIP pass holders will have the chance to meet and get autographs from the racers at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Others interested in prerace fun can attend a kickoff party with live music and dancing from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at Shephard’s Beach Resort. On Saturday, spectators can perch on Pier 60 or hit the beach to watch free boat water testing from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday is race day, with free viewing from the beach from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Viewing from Pier 60 has a fee Sunday only. Free (beachfront), $10-$20 (Pier 60) Sunday race viewing. 5:30 p.m.-midnight Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Clearwater Beach, 1 Causeway Blvd., Clearwater. 727-593-5536.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QRL0l_0i1SLjmf00
A model walks the runway during Tampa Bay Fashion Week in 2016. The event returns to University Square Mall in Tampa on Friday. [ LUIS SANTANA | Tampa Bay Times (2016) ]

Tampa Bay Fashion Week: The annual event returns with runway shows and guest designer appearances. Highlighted public events include:

  • Fashion and Fitness Day: Take a fashion mini-hike down Bayshore Boulevard to connect with other fashion enthusiasts. Includes T-shirt, water and snacks. Benefits the Tampa Foundation. $20. 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Clean Juice, 1634 W Snow Ave., Tampa.
  • Designer Runway Show: Local designers show off their best works. Includes pieces from Alicia Calero, Cheyvonne by Armeysheia Larry, Dorothy Zudora by Heidi Richards, Elizabeth Carson Racker, Jaylani’s Boutique by Jomy Enid, Rhonda Shear and Urban Native by Erik Wise. $125. 7 p.m. Friday. Vu Studio, 2127 University Square Mall, Tampa.
  • Destination Style: Fashion designers share their thoughts as you check out works inspired by the flamingo installation at Tampa International Airport. Includes lunch, snack, a bar and raffle. Go to fashionweektampabay.com to request an invitation. Benefits the Tampa Foundation. $30. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Tampa International Airport, 4100 George J. Bean Parkway. 813-870-8700.

Inclusivity: Hispanic Heritage Exhibit: The “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation”-themed exhibit created by Latino and Hispanic members includes paintings by Ali V. and Carla L., and pencil drawings by Marcus S. Remains on display through Oct. 14. Free. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Creative Clay, 1846 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg. 727-825-0515.

Bishop After Dark: Hispanic Heritage Celebration: In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the museum holds a salsa dancing celebration with food from the Taco Junkie, a welcome horchata cocktail, themed drinks, dance lessons and open dancing. $45. 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W, Bradenton. 941-746-4131.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ns7DB_0i1SLjmf00
There will be pumpkins galore at the Fall Pumpkin Festival and Haunted Farm at the Raprager Family Farm in Odessa this weekend. [ PEASE, MIKE | Times (2003) ]

Fall Pumpkin Festival and Haunted Farm: There will be hayrides, a petting zoo, haunted maze, farmers market and pumpkins galore. Advanced tickets recommended at rapragerfamilyfarms.com. $15.25-$16.95, age 2 and younger free. 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Raprager Family Farm, 16907 Boy Scout Road, Odessa. 813-922-2799.

Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art and Craft Festival: More than 100 area artists and crafters line the docks with tents featuring their wares. No cover. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks, 20 Dodecanese Blvd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8avT_0i1SLjmf00

Pride on the River: Jump on a boat and take to the Hillsborough River to show your gay pride at a boat parade and festival.

  • Diversity Boat Parade: Brightly colored and decorated boats hits Garrison Channel and Hillsborough River for a parade. Spectators free. 4 p.m. Saturday. Tampa Marriott Water Street, 505 Water St. 813-221-4900.
  • Riverside Festival: The parade ends at the pier next to Armature Works for a festival with guest appearances by Jiggly Caliente and Ra’Jah O’Hara of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” music, performances, family activities and fireworks (8:15 p.m.) Free. 4-9 p.m. Saturday. Armature Works, 1910 N Ola Ave., Tampa. 813-250-3725.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bmpR7_0i1SLjmf00
Green Bay Packers fans can attend a pep rally at Whiskey Joe's Bar and Grill in Tampa on Saturday. [ STACY BENGS | AP ]

Packers Pep Rally: The day before the Packers play the Tampa Bay Bucs, Green Bay fans are invited to meet Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy for a Q-and-A session. Packers alumni Nick Collins and Mike Butler will take photos with fans and share their thoughts on the game. Free. 6 p.m. Saturday. Whiskey Joe’s Bar and Grill, 7720 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa. 813-281-0770.

Lizzo: The Grammy Award-winning artist brings The Special Tour to Tampa, with support from special guest Latto, an Atlanta rapper. $39.50-$129.50. 8 p.m. Saturday. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-6500.

David Spade: The “Saturday Night Live” alum-comedian-actor-podcast host stops by the historic Tampa Theatre on his Catch Me Inside standup tour. $45-$75. 8 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tampa Theatre, 711 N Franklin St. 813-274-8286.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jPIRF_0i1SLjmf00
David Spade will bring his standup tour to Tampa Theatre on Saturday and Sunday. [ EVAN AGOSTINI | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP ]

Antonio Rey: The Spanish flamenco guitarist and winner of a Latin Grammy Award performs. $35. 4 p.m. Sunday. Centro Asturiano, 1913 N Nebraska Ave., Tampa. 813-229-2214.

Cocktails on the Courts: Take in unlimited food and drink as you dance to live music by the Black Honkeys and watch a 1950s fashion show and live art demonstrations. Includes an auction and appearances by Elvis and Marilyn Monroe. Benefits the St. Petersburg Museum of History. $100, $175 two. 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Mirror Lake St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, 559 Mirror Lake Drive N. 727-894-1052.

Hip-Hop Experience: Grammy-, Dove- and Stellar Award-winning artist Lecrae performs, along with Bizzle, Zauntee and more. $35-$75. 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Crossover Church, 1235 E Fowler Ave., Tampa. 813-444-3401.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JFznV_0i1SLjmf00
Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Jonathan Aranda hits a double against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Sept. 4. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Tampa Bay Rays: The Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays. All fans get an MLB Network tote bag while supplies last. Price varies. 6:10 p.m. Saturday. Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg. 888-326-7297.

Fall Family Fest: Bring the entire family and the dog for a festival with a dog park, interactive exhibits, vendors, family resources, games, food trucks, entertainment, character visits and giveaways. Free. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Water Works Park, 1710 N Highland Ave., Tampa. 813-274-8615.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cohaitungchi.com

Fun Free Things to do in Tampa, Florida (With or Without Kids)

These are the best free things to do in Tampa, Florida including museums, parks, activities, walking tours, beaches, and suburbs. You are reading: Free things to do in tampa today | Fun Free Things to do in Tampa, Florida (With or Without Kids) Even though Tampa is the third-largest city...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

Halloween is on the horizon! Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream for adults and the ALL NEW Spooktacular for kids at Busch Gardens! September also means that football season is here! Make sure […]
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Highlander’s Adrian Paul to teach swordplay in Tampa this weekend

When it comes to being a master of the blade, there can be only one: Adrian Paul of “Highlander.” Unless you enroll in his traveling class, the Sword Experience. The 63-year-old actor, producer and philanthropist is best known for starring as the immortal Duncan MacLeod in multiple “Highlander” films and the “Highlander” television series in the ‘90s and early 2000s. He also spent 25 years studying Hung Gar and Shaolin Kung Fu. In other words, he’s done a lot of sword fighting.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Cars
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Cars
Clearwater, FL
Cars
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Clearwater Beach, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
Tampa, FL
Cars
thatssotampa.com

Lighted Halloween Boat Parade, waterfront pumpkin patch announced for Tampa

Tampa loves a boat parade. Our haunted river tours are floating theatrical feasts for an intimate audience, but our lighted Halloween boat parade is a not-so-spooky spectacle for all to behold. It’s all part of a major Halloween celebration put together by the Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk. The 6th Annual Tampa Riverwalk Trick or Treat, presented by Banko Overhead Doors, Inc., returns October 29 from 4pm-7pm followed by a Halloween Lighted Boat Parade at 6:30pm along the Hillsborough River and a movie in the park at 7:30pm.
TAMPA, FL
communitynewspapers.com

1st Mushroom Dispensary in the US is TAMPA, Florida

If you take a leisurely stroll down Florida’s Historic Ybor City you will come across cigar rollers working diligently in the store front windows, tattoo shops, New York Style Pizzerias, and … a “Mushroom Dispensary” might catch your eye…. Chillum, which boast that they are the...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bizzle
Person
Jiggly Caliente
Person
Rhonda Shear
995qyk.com

Florida Has 3 Of The Worst Traffic Spots In The US

Living in Tampa Bay, we know how bad traffic is. Another study has come out and shows that Florida has three of the worst traffic spots in the US. According to the study done by INRIX, they found that the average American driver lost 36 hours due to congestion. The number crunchers at INRIX gathered plenty of data from different sources and came up with the most congested roads in the US:
FLORIDA STATE
thatssotampa.com

Smashburger expanding with 15 new locations in Tampa

Open wide because Smashburger is planning a huge expansion in the Tampa area. Those perfectly caramelized patties have tantalized the taste buds of fast casual diners across the country. Tampa remains a major target market for restaurants, so it’s no surprise Smashburger is looking to increase its footprint here in Florida.
TAMPA, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Bay New 9 anchor Erica Riggins leaves for Welch administration

ST. PETERSBURG –- Mayor Ken Welch announced Bay News 9 morning anchor Erica Riggins as the new public information officer. Along with the Riggins announcement, the mayor revealed other key appointments, including Jordan Doyle Walsh as interim chief of staff, Alizza Punzalan-Randle as managing director for communications and community engagement and Shelly Loos as director of stakeholder and community engagement.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Fashion Week#Local Life#Parade#Green Bay#What To Do#Travel Info#The Tampa Foundation
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Largo news briefs

LARGO — The Largo Bahai community will host Peace Day Sunday, Sept. 25, 4 p.m., at the Peace Tree in Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive. The Peace Tree is near Shelter 7 and the Military Court of Honor. Water and light refreshments will be honored. Bring chairs...
LARGO, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough to consider regulating rabbit sales

TAMPA — A ban on retail sales of pet rabbits could be hopping into Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County commissioners agreed unanimously Wednesday with Commissioner Pat Kemp to obtain similar ordinances from other Florida locales “that we can use to regulate rabbit sales.”. New rules could include banning the...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Water picks 26-mile, $419 million route to south Hillsborough

Tampa Bay’s regional water supplier chose cost and quality over convenience Monday in picking where to put a new pipeline to serve fast-growing southern Hillsborough County. The Tampa Bay Water board of directors Monday unanimously selected a 26-mile corridor for the $419 million pipeline to deliver water from the regional treatment plant near North Falkenburg Road to Lithia and then to Hillsborough County’s planned utility campus and treatment plant in the Balm-Riverview area.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Beer spill closes lanes on I-75 north of Tampa

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash involving several semitrailers Wednesday morning on I-75 in Hernando County may put a crimp in some folks’ weekend plans. Hundred of cases of beer have spilled onto the roadway. At least three trucks are involved in the crash. Traffic has shut down southbound traffic for several hours.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Cars
Tampa Bay Times

Free Pinellas bus rides on Sept. 22 for World Car-Free Day

Attention, Pinellas: You can ride the bus and trolley for free on Thursday. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority announced it is waiving fares all day on all 40 bus and trolley routes in celebration of World Car-Free Day, a worldwide initiative to encourage motorists to take a break from driving and use alternative forms of transportation.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy