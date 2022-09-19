ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

WIS-TV

Irmo drowning under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A drowning in Irmo is under investigation Wednesday. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called 1600 Marina Rd on reports of a drowning Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m. RCSD said the victim was taken to an area hospital by EMS and was pronounced...
wach.com

Collision on Sunset Blvd in Lexington cleared

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Lexington Police say all lanes are back open. ORIGINAL: Lexington Police say a collision at the 5300 block of Sunset Blvd./US-378 has blocked an outbound lane. Officials say to be alert for emergency personnel on the scene.
WIS-TV

Columbia student charged after gun found in bookbag

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia High School student is facing charges Wednesday after a gun was found in their book bag. Investigators said the administration was alerted after a student reported seeing the gun sticking out of the suspect’s pants in the restroom. A search of the 17-year-old found a loaded pistol in his bag, which was turned over to the school resource officer.
wach.com

Columbia High student found with Gun on school grounds

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a 17-year-old Columbia High student for carrying a gun on school grounds. Officials say the teen was charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds, possession of a pistol under 18, and unlawful carry. School administrators were made aware...
Newberry Observer

NCSO requests help in 2019 homicide

NEWBERRY COUNTY — On September 17, 2019, deputies found 40-year-old Sharonda Sims on Drayton Street, in the Helena Section of Newberry County, deceased. This month marks three years after Sims was discovered and law enforcement is still investigating her death, which was ruled a homicide, according to a release from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.
coladaily.com

Richland County deputies investigating drowning at Lake Murray

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a drowning Tuesday evening in Irmo. According to the department, deputies responded to 1600 Marina Rd. around 7:30 p.m. after reports of a drowning. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS before deputies arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg County deputy rescues driver from burning vehicle

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Earlier this month an officer with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office rescued a woman from a burning vehicle. “I just started seeing like dark cloud coming from under the vehicle so I said ‘that’s not right let me see what’s going on’,” says Corporal SheRon Knight.
coladaily.com

Student charged for bringing loaded gun to Columbia school

A Columbia High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school. School administrators were alerted to the gun by another student who reported seeing it sticking out of the student's pants while in the bathroom. According to Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators quickly identified the 17-year-old...
