abccolumbia.com
Coroner identifies body of woman found inside Belk restroom at Columbiana Centre
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Coroner says they have identified a woman who was reported missing and found in a restroom in the Belk location at Columbiana Centre. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, the deceased was identified as Ms. Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia. Investigators say the woman...
WIS-TV
Irmo drowning under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A drowning in Irmo is under investigation Wednesday. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called 1600 Marina Rd on reports of a drowning Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m. RCSD said the victim was taken to an area hospital by EMS and was pronounced...
Worker was dead in Belk department store bathroom for 4 days
A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said.
Columbia residents now required to report lost, stolen guns to police
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Columbia will now require its residents to report lost or stolen firearms to law enforcement. The ordinance passed unanimously in Tuesday’s council meeting and will become law immediately. The law requires that individuals who have either lost or had their legal firearm stolen report it to the Columbia Police […]
wach.com
Collision on Sunset Blvd in Lexington cleared
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Lexington Police say all lanes are back open. ORIGINAL: Lexington Police say a collision at the 5300 block of Sunset Blvd./US-378 has blocked an outbound lane. Officials say to be alert for emergency personnel on the scene.
WIS-TV
Columbia student charged after gun found in bookbag
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia High School student is facing charges Wednesday after a gun was found in their book bag. Investigators said the administration was alerted after a student reported seeing the gun sticking out of the suspect’s pants in the restroom. A search of the 17-year-old found a loaded pistol in his bag, which was turned over to the school resource officer.
wach.com
Woman found dead in bathroom of Columbiana Centre department store has been identified
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Columbia police are investigating the death of a woman found in the bathroom of the Belk Department store in Columbiana Centre. Lexington County officials say 63-year-old Bessie Durham of Columbia was discovered by a store employee after 8 p.m. on Monday, 4 days after she was last seen.
wach.com
Columbia High student found with Gun on school grounds
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a 17-year-old Columbia High student for carrying a gun on school grounds. Officials say the teen was charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds, possession of a pistol under 18, and unlawful carry. School administrators were made aware...
NCSO requests help in 2019 homicide
NEWBERRY COUNTY — On September 17, 2019, deputies found 40-year-old Sharonda Sims on Drayton Street, in the Helena Section of Newberry County, deceased. This month marks three years after Sims was discovered and law enforcement is still investigating her death, which was ruled a homicide, according to a release from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.
coladaily.com
Richland County deputies investigating drowning at Lake Murray
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a drowning Tuesday evening in Irmo. According to the department, deputies responded to 1600 Marina Rd. around 7:30 p.m. after reports of a drowning. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS before deputies arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington County Sheriff’s Dept. searching for alleged witness to crime
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a possible witness to a crime. Investigators say the man may have witnessed the vandalism of a business located on Whiteford Way. The crime occurred on Sept. 9. Authorities are asking...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg County deputy rescues driver from burning vehicle
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Earlier this month an officer with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office rescued a woman from a burning vehicle. “I just started seeing like dark cloud coming from under the vehicle so I said ‘that’s not right let me see what’s going on’,” says Corporal SheRon Knight.
coladaily.com
Student charged for bringing loaded gun to Columbia school
A Columbia High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school. School administrators were alerted to the gun by another student who reported seeing it sticking out of the student's pants while in the bathroom. According to Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators quickly identified the 17-year-old...
wach.com
Richland County deputies, students team to clean four-acre homeless camp
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — It’s a story WACH FOX News has been tracking for weeks: homeless camps throughout the Midlands leading to mountains of trash, and in some cases, a spike in crime. Now, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and some local students are helping put a...
WIS-TV
“She gone be missed around here:” Neighbors remember 63-year-old woman found dead in Belk Bathroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to officials with the Belk Department Store, 63-year-old Bessie Durham worked for a company called KBS. The company provides cleaning services for not only the store but the entire mall. WIS was inside the department store earlier today and we were able to find the...
WYFF4.com
Woman found dead in Belk store bathroom inside Columbia, South Carolina mall, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The body of a woman was found in the bathroom of a Belk store inside a South Carolina mall Monday after not being seen by her coworkers or family since Thursday, according to police. The woman, identified as 63-year-old Bessie Durham, was a janitor at the...
wach.com
Rabid raccoons confirmed in York and Lexington Counties; one pet exposed
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has confirmed two rapid raccoon found in York and Lexington Counties. According to DHEC, a raccoon was found in York County near Love Street and McConnells Highway E in McConnells, S.C., and has tested positive for rabies.
wach.com
'It's unreal:' Family of Sumter man killed in drive-by shooting seeks answers
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County deputies say the gunshots were not intended for a 44-year-old victim, however he was killed in a home after a second drive-by shooting in two weeks. Both shootings targeting the same house. Derek Smith was killed in a Sumter home while watching tv...
Body found at South Carolina home during search for missing man and woman
A man who was reported missing along with a woman has been arrested after deputies in South Carolina found a body at a home. William Loyd Cagle, who also goes by the name Todd, was taken into custody in Colorado just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. He has been charged with murder, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
WIS-TV
Lexington Co. Coroner identifies victim of St. Matthews Road motorcycle fatality
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim of a recent motorcycle accident on St. Matthews Road. The incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 18 around 8:30 p.m. According to Coroner Fisher, Charles William Lutz, 50, of St. Matthews was traveling eastbound on St...
