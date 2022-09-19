Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
City of Lufkin says purchase of Morris Frank Park fields part of master plan
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin City Council continues to move forward on their park master plan renovations. They will be executing a contract to purchase property from Lufkin ISD. The district’s baseball and softball home fields sit on Morris Frank Park, empty and unused since the spring of 2021.
KTBS
KTBS 3 Community Caravan to roll into Shelby County, Tx
CENTER, Texas - KTBS 3's commitment to the community continues the week of Sept. 26 when the KTBS 3 Community Caravan rolls into Shelby County, Texas. Throughout the week, Rick Rowe will be highlighting the area, letting us know why Shelby County is such a great community. On Thursday, lunch...
tamuc.edu
Dallas Mayor Recognizes TAMUC Alum for Sports Broadcasting Career
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson extended special recognition to A&M-Commerce alumnus Gentry Ace Little on Sept. 2 for his service as a respected Dallas-area sports broadcaster since 1982. Little has covered more than 1,654 games across DFW and beyond. A statement from the mayor's office acknowledged Little for his “…superior knowledge of sports combined with unmatched experience, enthusiasm, and originality…” Little has supported several networks in Texas and Oklahoma, including KRLD Radio and USA Radio Network. He graduated from A&M-Commerce (then East Texas State University) in 1987 with a degree in radio and television broadcasting. On Sept. 14, Mayor Johnson met with Little at Dallas City Hall to further honor him at a city council meeting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff’s Office: Calls from concerned citizens lead to arrest
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s said they have arrested 47-year-old Jamacia Morgan of Alto after receiving multiple calls from concerned citizens. According to officials, the calls were reporting that an individual in a white car was going around looking for money or work. The individuals actions were causing citizens to be concerned […]
Wells, Texas Baby has Been Missing for 732 Days with No Leads
Having to pass along information like this is never easy nor is it something we like to do. But the importance of getting the word out far outweighs our reluctance to let you know. In this particular case, this story involves an innocent now toddler who is not home with his parents. This is the story of Armaidre Argumon from Wells, Texas and how he has been missing for 732 Days (as of this writing on September 20, 2022) with zero leads in his case.
scttx.com
Timpson 2022 Homecoming Court Duchesses, Sweethearts
September 19, 2022 - Timpson High School announces the 2022 Homecoming Court! The pregame ceremonies will begin at 6:30pm, Friday evening, September 23 at John Herbert Eakin Stadium. The Timpson Bears take on Grapeland Sandies at 7:00pm. Class Duchesses and Queen Candidates. Freshman, Avery Cooper; Sophomore, Bailee Ford; Junior, Cale...
Jacksonville historical marker to be revealed
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A historical marker to honor Jacksonville’s 150-year anniversary is set to be revealed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to a post from the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, the ceremony to reveal the marker will be held at Hazel Tilton Park. Texas State Senator Robert Nichols is scheduled […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Texas Cheerleaders, Dance Teams Compete at Texas Forest Fest
The George H. Henderson Jr., Expo Center bleachers were packed at the Texas State Forest Festival on Sunday afternoon. Dance teams and cheerleaders from the East Texas area converged in Lufkin to show off their best routines for the chance to claim first place in their respective categories and divisions.
Denison man dies at Rednecks with Paychecks Mudcrawl
Authorities have released the name of a Denison man who died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual Fall Mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo this past weekend.
This House In Cushing, Texas Is Channeling Charleston, SC
When looking at this house in Nacogdoches County you might do a double take. It might be hard to believe that you are not in Charleston, South Carolina. The home brings all of that Charleston southern charm right to East Texas. It even has a piazza to seal the deal.
Sheriff: 2 East Texans missing since last week
TRINITY COUNT, Texas (KETK) – Sheriff Woody Wallace issued a missing person alert on Tuesday for 60-year-old Karen Sue Waters and 56-year-old James Waters. According to officials, James Waters was last seen leaving work on Sept. 14 around 5 p.m. and failed to report the rest of the week. Karen Waters was last seen by […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kilgore PD seeking the public’s help to identify woman
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department has released a photo of a woman they said they need help to identify for possible fraud involvement at Brookshire’s grocery store. Any individual that my have any information regarding this woman is asked to contact Detective Joseph Johnston at 903-218-6906 or joseph.johnston@cityofkilgore.com. Johnston reminds the public, […]
inforney.com
Chief: 'Extremely explicit video' posted to Bullard Police Department was result of hack
An “extremely explicit video” uploaded early Wednesday to the Bullard Police Department Facebook was the result of a hack, according to the department. Police Chief Jeff Bragg said in a statement that his department “in the very early morning hours” Wednesday “was notified that an extremely explicit video had been uploaded to the Bullard Police Department Facebook page.”
First Look Inside H-E-B Frisco
On September 21 at 6:00 a.m., H-E-B Frisco will open its doors to the general public. Today, Local Profile got a look inside. An H-E-B spokesperson tells Local Profile that the Frisco location is the supermarket company’s latest prototype. By that, H-E-B means that for each location, things are tweaked to fit the community.
‘Red flags’ revealed in trial of East Texas woman accused of killing woman, unborn child
TAL/KMSS) – Wade Griffin‘s mother says there were red flags early on in the relationship between her son and Taylor Parker, the woman on trial for capital murder and kidnapping in the death of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock and her unborn baby.
Police: One killed after ‘intentionally’ crashing, running on to East Texas highway
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died after he veered his car into the westbound lane of Highway 7 on Tuesday, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. “The preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office indicates the deceased intentionally caused the twocrashes. The deceased’s name is not being released at this time,” according to a […]
Panola County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate human skeletal remains found near Sabine River
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The Panola County Sheriff's Office is seeking to determine the identity of skeletal human remains found in Panola County near the Sabine River over the summer. The sheriff's office said work crew discovered the remains in a wooded area near the Sabine River on July...
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Couple Jailed In Hopkins County
A 24-year-old Linden man and 19-year-old Hughes Springs woman were stopped early Tuesday morning by Hopkins County Deputies after they were observed driving the wrong way on I-30 near the 131-mile marker. A search of the vehicle turned up firearms that had been stolen in a Cass County residential burglary Saturday night. Narcotics were also found in the vehicle. Elizabeth Gail Coleman and William Tyler Vick are being held in the Hopkins County Jail. Mugshots not available.
scttx.com
"Hitch Hiking Preachers" by Doug Fincher
September 19, 2022 - When returning on a hitch-hiking trip to Texas A & M College (1950), a motorist dropped me off in Nacogdoches at the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 21. “Thumbing a ride” was pretty easy back then and in a few moments' two elderly ladies in a new Buick stopped to give me a ride. When I rushed to the car and tried to open the back door, one of the ladies let her window down a few inches and said, “You’re not going to hurt us, are you?”
Comments / 0