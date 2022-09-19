ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

KTBS

KTBS 3 Community Caravan to roll into Shelby County, Tx

CENTER, Texas - KTBS 3's commitment to the community continues the week of Sept. 26 when the KTBS 3 Community Caravan rolls into Shelby County, Texas. Throughout the week, Rick Rowe will be highlighting the area, letting us know why Shelby County is such a great community. On Thursday, lunch...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
tamuc.edu

Dallas Mayor Recognizes TAMUC Alum for Sports Broadcasting Career

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson extended special recognition to A&M-Commerce alumnus Gentry Ace Little on Sept. 2 for his service as a respected Dallas-area sports broadcaster since 1982. Little has covered more than 1,654 games across DFW and beyond. A statement from the mayor's office acknowledged Little for his “…superior knowledge of sports combined with unmatched experience, enthusiasm, and originality…” Little has supported several networks in Texas and Oklahoma, including KRLD Radio and USA Radio Network. He graduated from A&M-Commerce (then East Texas State University) in 1987 with a degree in radio and television broadcasting. On Sept. 14, Mayor Johnson met with Little at Dallas City Hall to further honor him at a city council meeting.
DALLAS, TX
Commerce, TX
Nacogdoches, TX
Austin, TX
Nacogdoches, TX
Texas Education
101.5 KNUE

Wells, Texas Baby has Been Missing for 732 Days with No Leads

Having to pass along information like this is never easy nor is it something we like to do. But the importance of getting the word out far outweighs our reluctance to let you know. In this particular case, this story involves an innocent now toddler who is not home with his parents. This is the story of Armaidre Argumon from Wells, Texas and how he has been missing for 732 Days (as of this writing on September 20, 2022) with zero leads in his case.
WELLS, TX
scttx.com

Timpson 2022 Homecoming Court Duchesses, Sweethearts

September 19, 2022 - Timpson High School announces the 2022 Homecoming Court! The pregame ceremonies will begin at 6:30pm, Friday evening, September 23 at John Herbert Eakin Stadium. The Timpson Bears take on Grapeland Sandies at 7:00pm. Class Duchesses and Queen Candidates. Freshman, Avery Cooper; Sophomore, Bailee Ford; Junior, Cale...
TIMPSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville historical marker to be revealed

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A historical marker to honor Jacksonville’s 150-year anniversary is set to be revealed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to a post from the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, the ceremony to reveal the marker will be held at Hazel Tilton Park. Texas State Senator Robert Nichols is scheduled […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: 2 East Texans missing since last week

TRINITY COUNT, Texas (KETK) – Sheriff Woody Wallace issued a missing person alert on Tuesday for 60-year-old Karen Sue Waters and 56-year-old James Waters. According to officials, James Waters was last seen leaving work on Sept. 14 around 5 p.m. and failed to report the rest of the week. Karen Waters was last seen by […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Kilgore PD seeking the public’s help to identify woman

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department has released a photo of a woman they said they need help to identify for possible fraud involvement at Brookshire’s grocery store. Any individual that my have any information regarding this woman is asked to contact Detective Joseph Johnston at 903-218-6906 or joseph.johnston@cityofkilgore.com. Johnston reminds the public, […]
KILGORE, TX
inforney.com

Chief: 'Extremely explicit video' posted to Bullard Police Department was result of hack

An “extremely explicit video” uploaded early Wednesday to the Bullard Police Department Facebook was the result of a hack, according to the department. Police Chief Jeff Bragg said in a statement that his department “in the very early morning hours” Wednesday “was notified that an extremely explicit video had been uploaded to the Bullard Police Department Facebook page.”
BULLARD, TX
First Look Inside H-E-B Frisco

On September 21 at 6:00 a.m., H-E-B Frisco will open its doors to the general public. Today, Local Profile got a look inside. An H-E-B spokesperson tells Local Profile that the Frisco location is the supermarket company’s latest prototype. By that, H-E-B means that for each location, things are tweaked to fit the community.
FRISCO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: One killed after ‘intentionally’ crashing, running on to East Texas highway

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died after he veered his car into the westbound lane of Highway 7 on Tuesday, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. “The preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office indicates the deceased intentionally caused the twocrashes. The deceased’s name is not being released at this time,” according to a […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Couple Jailed In Hopkins County

A 24-year-old Linden man and 19-year-old Hughes Springs woman were stopped early Tuesday morning by Hopkins County Deputies after they were observed driving the wrong way on I-30 near the 131-mile marker. A search of the vehicle turned up firearms that had been stolen in a Cass County residential burglary Saturday night. Narcotics were also found in the vehicle. Elizabeth Gail Coleman and William Tyler Vick are being held in the Hopkins County Jail. Mugshots not available.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

"Hitch Hiking Preachers" by Doug Fincher

September 19, 2022 - When returning on a hitch-hiking trip to Texas A & M College (1950), a motorist dropped me off in Nacogdoches at the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 21. “Thumbing a ride” was pretty easy back then and in a few moments' two elderly ladies in a new Buick stopped to give me a ride. When I rushed to the car and tried to open the back door, one of the ladies let her window down a few inches and said, “You’re not going to hurt us, are you?”
NACOGDOCHES, TX

