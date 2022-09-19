Read full article on original website
Proposed plant would produce renewable natural gas at Washtenaw County landfill
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Roughly a year after federal prosecutors announced a settlement intended to slash toxic air pollution at a landfill gas-to-energy facility in northeastern Washtenaw County, Michigan regulators are reviewing permit applications for a new renewable natural gas plant at the site. The new facility would convert biogas...
Detroit News
Severe thunderstorm watch for Metro Detroit, southeast Michigan
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of southeast Michigan until 1 p.m. Wednesday. Southeast wind gusts may reach speeds of 60 mph and cause damage, the National Weather Service warns. Other hazards include one-inch hail, excessive lightning and heavy rainfall. The NWS encourages people to seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a building immediately.
All of Southeast Michigan under Severe Thunderstorm Watch ahead of potentially damaging winds, excessive rain and more
Almost two dozen counties in Southeast Michigan are in the path for potentially severe weather Wednesday, bringing with it the threat of wind, hail and rain, meteorologists warned.
thelivingstonpost.com
EPA approves component, clearing way for Lansing electric vehicle battery plant
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has given approval to build an electric vehicle battery component for the new Ultium Cells facility — a joint venture between General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution — in Delta Township, just outside of Lansing. This new plant is part of GM’s...
First freeze coming soon: See average freeze dates for your closest Michigan city
Those of us with veggies or tender herbs still in the garden - or summer flowers still blooming - are starting to watch the forecast for signs of the “first freeze” of the fall in our areas. This first date of the autumn season when low temperatures plunge...
Crain's Detroit Business
Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan
A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Storms move out, cold front moves into Metro Detroit: What to expect as fall arrives
DETROIT – Here’s your 4Warn Weather forecast for Wednesday evening and beyond. With some breaks in the clouds this afternoon, temperatures will rise some today before falling fast tonight. Lows will be in the 50s Thursday morning… then in the afternoon we only make it into the lower...
clarkstonnews.com
Public Notice: Independence Township, notice of site plan approval, minor PUD amendment
NOTICE OF SITE PLAN APPROVAL AND MINOR PUD AMENDMENT. NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN, that at a regular meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees held on September 6, 2022, the Township Board approved the second reading for final site plan approval for Phase 4 for a PUD located on the North side of Waldon Road, East of Walters Road, which consists of 78 single-family detached condominiums. A minor amendment to the PUD was also approved to modify phasing to proceed with Phase 4, prior to receiving final approval for Phase 3.
Panning For (and Finding) Gold At Lake Superior, Michigan
We’ve talked about gold being found in small quantities at Lake Superior before, and with that come the believers, the finders, and the pooh-poohers. Some people still don’t believe gold can be found at our Great Lakes, and others feel like “so what? It’s not enough to get rich on!”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Not reporting a successful deer hunt within 72 hours is a misdemeanor; Lawmakers look to reduce penalty
Michigan hunters are expected to report a successful hunt within 72 hours of harvesting a deer. If they don’t, they could face a 90-day misdemeanor and fines that range from $50 to $500. That’s because harvest reporting falls under a portion of the Wildlife Conservation Order: 3.103 Issuance of...
Workers seriously injured after semi-truck trailer falls on top of them at Macomb County Kroger distribution center
Two workers are hospitalized after part of a semi-truck fell on them while working at a Kroger distribution center in Macomb County on Tuesday.
UpNorthLive.com
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, September 20
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,821,489 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,464. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 16,901 new cases and 147 deaths on September 20. Another story: Fauci...
Tickets on sale Sept. 22 for Michigan's North Pole Express
Tickets go on sale this week for the North Pole Express in Mid-Michigan, according to the Michigan Steam Railroading Institute.
Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s
From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding. National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s. ...
wcsx.com
Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s
It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
wkzo.com
Fall color viewing on Michigan’s back roads begins now: Here’s the list of the best areas
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The County Road Association of Michigan has released it’s 2022 “don’t miss” list of local roads for fall colors. Officials with the association telle drivers that peak viewing conditions are expected beginning now, Sunday, September 18 up to Saturday, October 29, with Mid-Michigan and West Michigan experiencing peak colors in the same three week-period.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan adds 16,901 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 147 deaths
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 16,901 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 2,414 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Storms, showers headed to Metro Detroit -- Here’s when you can expect them
DETROIT – Showers and storms, big changes in humidity, and a significant temperature drop are all on tap this week thanks to a powerful system set to move through. For the rest of this Monday, the skies are mainly clear and will remain pretty pleasant. Temperatures during the overnight drop into the middle to upper 50s.
Do Other States Have The Michigan Left?
The "Michigan Left" was invented in the 1960s according to MDOT. 8 Mile Road and Livernois Avenue around Detroit was bottle-necking horribly. They decided to alleviate the issue with what we now know as the "Michigan Left." It worked. Now, all around Metro Detroit the Michigan Left is an expected...
How to Find Your Very Own Glowing Yooperlite Rocks in Michigan
While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan recently, I was reminded of an article I had read a few years earlier about "Yooperlite" rocks. It all started in a souvenir store in Ontonagon, Michigan. In one aisle of the store there was a selection of small, black lights that were for sale. They varied in size and price and the sign said they were used to find "Yooperlite" rocks.
