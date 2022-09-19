Read full article on original website
Queen Sugar Studio owner, Khiana Morton, shows her clients the sweet side of hair removal. A proud graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, Morton leans on 13 years of previous experience in mental health to provide services that celebrate the beauty of all women and inspire a positive self-image. Her studio, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, is not only Black-owned but also Black-operated, with the fusion of mental health and self-care in mind.
Human skin stood up better to the sun before there were sunscreens and parasols – an anthropologist explains why
Human beings have a conflicted relationship with the sun. People love sunshine, but then get hot. Sweat gets in your eyes. Then there are all the protective rituals: the sunscreen, the hats, the sunglasses. If you stay out too long or haven’t taken sufficient precautions, your skin lets us you know with an angry sunburn. First the heat, then the pain, then the remorse.
