Food & Drinks

New Jersey 101.5

Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors

I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Beach Radio

New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America

A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
Beach Radio

New Jersey’s cranberry harvest season is underway

New Jersey’s cranberry season usually starts in late spring and early summer when the berries grow. But cranberry harvest season begins in late September. When the cranberries are seen floating on the water in the bog, that’s actually the end of the harvest cycle, said Assistant New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture, Joe Atchison.
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Beach Radio

New Jersey, Please Stop Eating NyQuil Chicken

What is wrong with people?!?! This is wrong on SO many levels. This is trending AGAIN on TikTok and New Jersey needs to have no part of this. People are making "NyQuil Chicken" and actually hallucinating. Experts say this is super dangerous for lots of reasons and yes, you can overdose.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey

It’s not the first time I heard of this, but Jersey subreddit user Substantial_Day_2967 had some more fun with the concept. They posted a request to “Tell me you’re from New Jersey without actually telling me you’re from New Jersey.” A clever way of saying give me something usually only someone from New Jersey would get.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

New Jersey Beach Named One Of The Best On The East Coast

As fall slowly approaches, you can still bask in one of New Jersey’s greatest treasures: its 130-mile shoreline. One beach in particular however ranks as one of the best on the entire east coast. According to MSN, Cape May ranks supreme over Jersey’s other beaches and all that reside on the eastern seaboard.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Beach Radio

Watch Out, Hikers! This Might Be You With Mountain Lions On Local NJ Trails

We've been hearing an awful lot about mountain lions lurking around South Jersey lately. More and more people have been opening up about their own personal encounters with cougars in and around the South Jersey area. Apparently, it's not as much of a rarity as we thought. It's common knowledge that bobcats are on the prowl here in the Garden State, but bobcats and cougars (a.k.a. mountain lions) are two completely different animals. They're literally a different species, so don't mistake one for the other.
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey Town Is Named Among The Best Towns To Visit In America

It wasn't much of a secret before, at least not to New Jersey residents, but one of our amazing towns has been named among the best towns to visit in the entire country. The honor comes from a well-respected source, US News & World Report, and only 25 towns across the entire nation made this exclusive list, so this is a really big deal.
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

