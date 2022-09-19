ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?

After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
MONTGOMERY, NY
Michael Thunderhorse Pleads Guilty to Road Rage Stabbing in New Rochelle

WHITE PLAINS, NY (September 20, 2022) — Michael Thunderhorse, 56, of Greenburgh, NY pleaded guilty today to Assault — 2nd, a violent D Felony, before Judge Alexandra Murphy in Westchester County Criminal Court. He will be sentenced to four years in state prison and three years of supervised release on Nov. 15, 2022.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Belleville man sentenced to 7 years behind bars for role in robbery

A Belleville man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for his role in a robbery, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Judge Patrick J. Arre sentenced Jose Rivera, 58, after he was convicted July 8 by an Essex County jury of second-degree robbery of a gas station in Newark.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Monroe Home Depot Worker gets Trapped Under Forklift, Seriously Injured

The employee was reportedly pinned underneath the rear of a forklift early Tuesday morning. According to multiple responders, a worker at the Orange County Home Depot suffered serious injuries after they were trapped under a forklift. The accident took place at the Monroe Home Depot located at 254 Larkin Drive in Monroe, New York around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning September 20th according to the Daily Voice.
MONROE, NY
Fight At Trumbull Mall Leads To 6 Arrests

A fight involving a firearm that broke out at a Fairfield County mall led to the arrests of six people. Police responded to the Westfield Trumbull Mall in Trumbull shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after receiving reports of an armed robbery, the Trumbull Police Department said. Responding...
TRUMBULL, CT
Traffic Stop Leads To 5 Arrests on Weapons Charges In Newburgh

In a press release issued by New York State Police, five individuals were arrested during a traffic stop in Newburgh, NY for weapons charges and possession of stolen property. Around 2:30pm on Friday, September 16th, 2022, a 2015 BMW-328i was spotted traveling State Route 84, committing numerous vehicle and traffic law violations. The car also had a fraudulent Georgia temporary license plate.
NEWBURGH, NY
Police save fleeing subject from drowning in Newburgh (VIDEO)

NEWBURGH – A suspect who was attempting to flee a police investigation nearly drowned in a city pond while he was attempting to evade police. The police swan into the pond and rescued the man on September 8, 2022. According to the City of Newburgh Police, a detail of...
NEWBURGH, NY
Robbers use tow hitch to rip face off ATM, steal cash

TOWN OF WALLKILL – It sounds like something moves are made of. Perpetrators hooked a chain up to the front of the ATM machine at the Chase Bank branch on Lloyds Lane in the Town of Wallkill and hooked the other end to a pickup truck. When Wallkill Police...
WALLKILL, NY
