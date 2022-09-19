Read full article on original website
New York Men Sentenced For Murder of Hudson Valley Student
Two men were sentenced following the gruesome death of a young woman in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 51-year-old Cornelius Stubbs and 49-year-old Carlos Rivera were sentenced following the murder of a woman in New Windsor. Newburgh Man Sentenced To Life...
Man Drowns After Jumping Into Hudson Valley Pond To Avoid Police
Police from the Hudson Valley had to save a man who drowned while trying to avoid officers. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department released information about a man police saved from drowning at Downing Park. On September 8, 2022, the City of Newburgh Police Department was working in...
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?
After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
Hudson Valley Man Missing From Senior Assisted Living Facility
Police in New York is hoping for help as they search for a man who went missing from his Hudson Valley assisted living facility. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help in finding a man who went missing from his senior assisted living facility.
Suspect At Large After Shooting Victim Walks In To Nyack Hospital
Police in the Hudson Valley are searching for a suspected shooter after a man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound. The incident took place in Rockland County around 11:50 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Nyack on Depew Avenue. The shooting came to light when the Orangetown Police...
Missing Hudson Valley Fisherman Found Dead
The body of a missing Hudson Valley fisherman was found in a river. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided a tragic update regarding a man who went missing when a boat capsized in Orange County. New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in...
Hudson Valley Bus Driver Killed In Crash, How You Can Help Family
A Hudson Valley father was killed when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. A GoFundMe was started to help the victim's family. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Pleasant Valley, New York. On September 7, at approximately 5:50...
Pomona Man Accused Of Entering Locked Hi-Tor Animal Shelter To Retrieve Dog, Police Say
A 20-year-old man was charged with trespassing after police said he entered a closed Hudson Valley animal shelter to retrieve his dog. In Rockland County, an employee at Hi-Tor Animal Care Center Inc. in Pomona discovered on Saturday, Sept. 17, that one of the dogs that was lodged at the shelter was missing, according to the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.
talkofthesound.com
Michael Thunderhorse Pleads Guilty to Road Rage Stabbing in New Rochelle
WHITE PLAINS, NY (September 20, 2022) — Michael Thunderhorse, 56, of Greenburgh, NY pleaded guilty today to Assault — 2nd, a violent D Felony, before Judge Alexandra Murphy in Westchester County Criminal Court. He will be sentenced to four years in state prison and three years of supervised release on Nov. 15, 2022.
Running Truck Found Chained To ATM In Wallkill, Police Say
Police found a running pickup truck with a chain attached to an ATM machine at Hudson Valley bank, but not the suspect or the missing cash. The incident took place in Orange County around 5 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Chase Bank at 12 Lloyds Lane, the town of Wallkill.
theobserver.com
Belleville man sentenced to 7 years behind bars for role in robbery
A Belleville man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for his role in a robbery, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Judge Patrick J. Arre sentenced Jose Rivera, 58, after he was convicted July 8 by an Essex County jury of second-degree robbery of a gas station in Newark.
Monroe Home Depot Worker gets Trapped Under Forklift, Seriously Injured
The employee was reportedly pinned underneath the rear of a forklift early Tuesday morning. According to multiple responders, a worker at the Orange County Home Depot suffered serious injuries after they were trapped under a forklift. The accident took place at the Monroe Home Depot located at 254 Larkin Drive in Monroe, New York around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning September 20th according to the Daily Voice.
Saugerties Man Arrested After Allegedly Sharing Intimate Photos of His Ex
Having private intimate photos shared with people without your consent is a crime as an Ulster County man has found out the hard way!. If you are looking for a reason to NOT allow anyone to take intimate pictures of you, this just might be the number one reason why you shouldn't let it happen, EVER!
Fight At Trumbull Mall Leads To 6 Arrests
A fight involving a firearm that broke out at a Fairfield County mall led to the arrests of six people. Police responded to the Westfield Trumbull Mall in Trumbull shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after receiving reports of an armed robbery, the Trumbull Police Department said. Responding...
Traffic Stop Leads To 5 Arrests on Weapons Charges In Newburgh
In a press release issued by New York State Police, five individuals were arrested during a traffic stop in Newburgh, NY for weapons charges and possession of stolen property. Around 2:30pm on Friday, September 16th, 2022, a 2015 BMW-328i was spotted traveling State Route 84, committing numerous vehicle and traffic law violations. The car also had a fraudulent Georgia temporary license plate.
Pair Caught Stealing $300,000 In Checks From Upper Saddle River Mailboxes: Police
Two New York City men who were caught stealing $300,000 worth of checks overnight from mailboxes in Upper Saddle River tossed some of them out the window while being pursued by police, authorities said. Officer Jake Chiavelli pulled up on the pair’s Subaru Crosstrek in response to a 1:30 a.m....
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police save fleeing subject from drowning in Newburgh (VIDEO)
NEWBURGH – A suspect who was attempting to flee a police investigation nearly drowned in a city pond while he was attempting to evade police. The police swan into the pond and rescued the man on September 8, 2022. According to the City of Newburgh Police, a detail of...
Rockland man accused of breaking into animal shelter, taking his dog
The Rockland Sheriff's Office says the dog was originally lodged at the shelter last Friday because it was found wandering unattended in the town of Ramapo.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Robbers use tow hitch to rip face off ATM, steal cash
TOWN OF WALLKILL – It sounds like something moves are made of. Perpetrators hooked a chain up to the front of the ATM machine at the Chase Bank branch on Lloyds Lane in the Town of Wallkill and hooked the other end to a pickup truck. When Wallkill Police...
NBC New York
Ex-Restaurant Owner Charged With Murder in Long Island Woman's Penthouse Slay
A 55-year-old Long Island man has been arraigned on murder and weapons charges in the killing of his 39-year-old girlfriend, who was found shot to death inside the luxury apartment they shared after a welfare check in late July, Nassau County prosecutors said Tuesday. Mark Small, of Elmont, pleaded not...
