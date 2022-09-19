Read full article on original website
WSFA
Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie reopens after crash
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie Road has reopened after a crash, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to the scene Wednesday afternoon. No other details regarding injuries or the cause of the crash have...
Georgia man killed in Fort Mitchell crash involving log truck and van
FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WRBL) – A two vehicle crash in Russell County on Tuesday has claimed the life one person. The crash, on Alabama 165, in Fort Mitchell involved a log truck and a van. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr., the individual was pronounced dead at 7:46 p.m., on Sept. 21, 2022, at […]
wtvy.com
Missing Coffee County man found dead from motorcycle crash
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Coffee County man that was reported missing was found after police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Wednesday. According to a release from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Elba Police Department responded to a call at around 11:00 a.m. on September 21 from a landowner who located a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The crash site was on Hickman Avenue, just inside the Elba City limits.
65-year-old man killed in crash with commercial truck in Russell County
A crash between a van and a truck in Russell County left a 65-year-old man dead. The wreck happened at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday on Alabama 165, about 11 miles south of Phenix City, said Alabama State Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Burkett. Ricky Cook, of Georgia, was driving a 2007 Chrysler Town...
wtvy.com
Man who wrecked motorcycle struck, killed on Dothan roadway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An 18-year-old Cottonwood man was killed late Monday when he was struck by a vehicle along Ross Clark Circle. Blade Corley, identified by coroner Robert Byrd, lost control of his motorcycle, and fell to the pavement before a he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same lanes of the state highway.
Traffic Alert: Alabama 165 in Russell County closed near crash site
UPDATE 9/20/2022 9:41 p.m.: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that the roadway is re-opened. OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused a road closure in Russell County. The crash occurred at 5:10 p.m., on Sept. 20, on Alabama 165 near mile […]
WTVM
Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165
ALABAMA (WTVM) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on an Alabama highway, says the Lee County coroner. On Sept. 20, at approximately 5:10 p.m., 65-year-old Ricky Cook was killed when the 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van he was driving struck a 2002 Kenworth commercial vehicle.
WTVM
Eufaula man dead after single-vehicle crash in Bullock Co.
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Eufaula man. The crash happened on Alabama 110 near Union Springs in Bullock County on Monday, Sept. 19 at approximately 2:40 a.m. Officials say 38-year-old Demestrius A. Conway was killed when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was...
WSFA
Vigil held for Montgomery homicide victim
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family is pulling together after another Montgomery man was killed on Sept. 9. Adarius Felder, 24, was shot and killed in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road, according to Montgomery police. Felder’s family held a vigil near the area he was last seen.
WSFA
Prattville police to give update on fatal hit-and-run investigation
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson will be holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon regarding the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. The press conference will begin at 3:30 p.m. We will stream the press conference on our website, app and Facebook Live. The hit-and-run happened just...
wdhn.com
Stabbing in Clio prison, RSN
CLIO, Ala (WDHN)—A stabbing has occurred at Easterling Prison in Clio, Barbour County, reports from Rickey Stokes News. According to RSN, a 26-year-old male has suffered a stab wound to the left side of the chest. The victim is said to be breathing and alert. Ozark dispatched Echo EMS to the prison.
WSFA
Two weekend shootings in Opelika leave 1 dead, 1 injured
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Over the weekend, two people were shot in Opelika- one dead and another injured. “Anyone that has any information about either of these two shootings, we’d be grateful if they would reach out and contact us,” says Opelika Chief of police Shane Healey. Early...
alabamanews.net
Child Struck by Car in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a child was struck by a car Tuesday morning. Police say the child was hit at about 7:15AM in the area of Crawford Street and Price Street. That is near Carter Hill Road and not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jefferson Davis High School. Police say...
WSFA
Prattville police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have released the name of the man suspected in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. At a news conference Tuesday, Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson and Capt. Jeff Hassell said they have obtained arrest warrants against 29-year-old Robert Marshall Jr. The charges on those warrants is not known.
CPD: Suspect in deadly Warm Springs Road crash was driving under the influence
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police said a suspect in a deadly crash Monday night was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. Dedrick Frazier, age 40, was arrested following the crash on Warm Spring Road on Sept. 19, 2022. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Richard Harvey, who was riding […]
WATCH: Plane lands on Alabama highway
(This article originally reported the location as Phenix City — the plane landed in Smiths Station.) UPDATE 9/19/2022 6:40 p.m.: According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the right westbound lane of U.S. 280, near mile marker 117 in Lee County, is currently blocked following the emergency landing of a small airplane. ALEA officials said […]
wtvy.com
Fight after Eufaula football game leads to assault investigation
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, September 16, 2022 a 14-year-old was injured in a fight that took place after the football game. During the parking lot altercation, a 12-year-old injured the 14-year-old. A video of the fight was submitted as evidence. The incident has resulted in juvenile petitions being...
Eufaula Police arrest four juveniles on fraudulent credit card charges
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a case of credit card fraud that led to the arrest of four Lakeside School students, ranging from 14 years old to 17 years old. The investigation showed these fraudulent transactions were taking place since the previous school year. Eufaula Police say that the suspects […]
WSFA
1 dead after early morning shooting at Auburn apartment complex
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are currently searching for a murder suspect after an early morning shooting at The Beacon, an Auburn apartment complex. A resident of the complex says the scene happened at building 9, where police were on scene shortly after the shooting. Officials arrived on the...
Former Opelika officer indicted in excessive force investigation
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Grand Jury indicted a former Opelika Police Officer on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault on allegations he hit a suspect with his closed fist after a police chase and crash. On April 21, 2022, Opelika Police Department Patrol Supervisors were made aware of a use of force […]
