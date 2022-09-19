ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man detained after possible marijuana grow operation in Chatsworth garage goes up in flames: LAFD

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lu4jr_0i1SIVCK00

A man was taken into custody after a fire at a possible marijuana grow operation at a Chatsworth garage early Monday.

The fire was reported around 12:20 a.m. in the 9400 block of North Megan Avenue.

Los Angeles city firefighters ran into some difficulty getting into the building from an occupant and several aggressive dogs, Battalion Chief Brian Dameron said.

The Los Angeles Police Department also responded and took the man into custody. He was eventually taken away in an ambulance, video from the scene showed.

Firefighters were eventually able to get in and put the fire out, containing it to the garage.

The garage appeared to be a possible illegal grow operation, but the cause of the fire is under investigation, Dameron said.

Several plants could be seen inside the garage, which had been gutted by flames.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Armed Robber Opens Fire in 7-Eleven Heist Near Downtown LA

An armed robber who fired two shots inside a 7-Eleven near downtown Los Angeles during a heist earlier this month is sought by police. In security camera video from the Westlake area store, a man in a blue and gray Dodgers hooded sweatshirt can be seen struggling with a plastic shield in front of the store counter as he waved the handgun around during the Sept. 13 robbery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Thousand Oaks bakery burglary caught on camera, suspects at large

Owners of a Thousand Oaks bakery hope surveillance camera footage will help track down and catch two thieves who burglarized the shop on Sept. 15. The owners of Historia Bakery, located on Hillcrest Drive near Moorpark Road says the two burglars broke into the shop by shattering the front entrance windows. Dressed in all-black, the […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatsworth, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Man arrested in fire that destroyed historic church in Los Angeles

Authorities have arrested a homeless man in connection with a fire that destroyed a century-old church in South Central Los Angeles earlier this month. Carlos Diaz, 23, was taken into custody Sunday, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced. He faces an arson charge for allegedly setting fire to the Victory Baptist Church, located at 4802 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Woman Killed in LCF Collision Identified

First published in the Sept. 15 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound 210 Freeway in the La Cañada Flintridge area on Tuesday was identified. The fatal injury occurred at about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Lafd#In Flames#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Teen recovering after hit-and-run in Redondo Beach; suspect at large

A teen survived but was in the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike in Redondo Beach Saturday night. The victim, 15-year-old Lebron Evans, is still recovering from the incident, and the suspect remains at large and is being sought by Redondo Beach police. The teen’s mother, Christina Evans, says […]
REDONDO BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]

41-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dead after a Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga. The incident happened on September 17th, just before 11:30 p.m., near the area of Rancho Cucamonga, involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Lexus sedan, and a Chevrolet sedan. According to California Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old motorcyclist was...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

1 hospitalized after car drives into house in Monterey Park

One person was hospitalized after a car drove into a house in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon. According to Verdugo Fire Communications, the car collided with a house located on Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive a little before 3 p.m., trapping one of the two occupants inside. It was unclear if the person rushed to a hospital was inside of the home or the vehicle. Their status was unknown. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not clear as authorities continued to investigate. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
MONTEREY PARK, CA
kclu.org

Woman arrested for what investigators call unprovoked stabbing of 75-year-old man in South Coast park

There’s been an arrest in what police say was the unprovoked stabbing of a 75-year-old man in a South Coast park. The attack occurred June 6th, in Oxnard’s Lemonwood Park. Detectives say the Oxnard man was taking an early morning walk through the park when a woman ran up to him, and stabbed him in the neck. The man had to undergo emergency surgery, but he survived.
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

Firefighters rescue blind dog trapped in Pasadena construction hole

Firefighters rescued a blind dog that was trapped after falling into a deep construction hole in Pasadena on Tuesday night. The distressed canine fell about 15 feet down the hole which was located near a trench, according to the Pasadena Fire Department. Video from the fire department shows a technical rescue team arriving at the […]
PASADENA, CA
Key News Network

2 Victims Found Shot in Bullet Riddled SUV

Westmont, Los Angeles County, CA: Two unknown victims were found shot in a bullet riddled SUV at approximately 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the unincorporated community of Westmont in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County Fire and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location after multiple reports...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
LA PUENTE, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves two injured

LOS ANGELES – Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of West 113th Street and South Normandie Avenue west of Western Avenue regarding multiple shots fired calls and they found the two victims suffering from gunshots wounds inside an SUV.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

74K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy